Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for August 17 – 24

8/17/2018 0927hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of an abandoned car on property on the Farmer Rd in Temple. The vehicle was unoccupied with the keys left inside with personal property also inside. The owner of the vehicle eventually reappeared at the scene. The case had been turned over to Wilton Police because the vehicle was actually in the town of Wilton.

8/17/2018 1505hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a burglary complaint at a residence on the Judkins Rd in Carthage.

8/17/2018 1556hrs, Deputy Madore and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a complaint of a moose ramming a pickup truck on the Mt. Blue Pond in Avon. Upon arrival the moose changed his focus to the Deputies vehicles and started to charge at them. The moose had to be put down, it is suspected the animal was suffering from some sort of parasite. Significant damage was done to the complainant’s pickup. The Wardens Service was notified, no injuries were reported.

8/17/2018 1653hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Chief Deputy Lowell, Lt. Rackliffe, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Madore and Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic safety detail for the parade in Phillips.

8/17/2018 1702hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted Wilton Police with a request for a K-9.

8/17/2018 2032hrs, Deputy McCormick was following a black Chevy pickup southbound on route 4 in Strong. It was reported by a complainant that it was swerving and almost striking a guardrail. As McCormick attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle continued southbound. Eventually the vehicle stopped and the driver was identified. It was determined that the driver’s inability to drive was because of his advanced age.

8/17/2018 2249hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Federal Row in Industry regarding a complaint of speeders on the road since it was recently graded.

8/17/2018 2303hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist having car issues on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon.

8/17/2018 2340hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated multiple reports of vandalism to mailboxes located on the Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville.

8/18/2018 0111hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Jay. As a result of the stop the driver, Jessica Powers (35) of New Vineyard was arrested for OUI and Operating while License suspended and transported to jail.

8/18/2018 1345hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of a disturbance on at a residence on Lambert Hill Rd in Strong. As a result of his investigation, a man there was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

8/18/2018 0548hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Madore assisted Wilton Police in locating a man from Carthage who was wanted by Wilton PD for a crime committed in their town. He was located and arrested.

8/18/2018 1536hrs, Deputy Madore was notified by a citizen of a possible intoxicated driver who was operating a black jeep traveling on the Wilton Rd in Farmington. Madore found the vehicle and pulled it over by the “Splash and Dash” car wash. The driver who was from Jay was not intoxicated but did appear to be confused as to how she arrived in Farmington. Northstar rescue transported her to FMH, Farmington Police Officer Jake Richards assisted at the scene.

8/18/2018 1537hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. regarding a 911 hang up complaint. There were no issues at the residence.

8/18/2018 1933hrs, Sgt. Brann found an abandoned car on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon that was not registered and had illegally attached plates. As a result of his investigation, he found and charged Tyler Nicolson (32) of Mercer with Violating Conditions of Release, Operating under foreign license suspended and attaching false plates.

8/18/2018 2001hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard regarding a car vs. deer accident. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

8/19/2018 0758hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on Maple St. in Kingfield regarding a 911 hang-up complaint.

8/19/2018 1123hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Kennebago Rd. in Lang twp. at the request of a family member.

8/19/2018 1202hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of an abandoned pop up camper left on the complainants property located on Old Dead River Rd in Stratton.

8/19/2018 1429hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a vehicle vs. building accident on Main St. in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

8/19/2018 1853hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Brann responded to the Old Country Rd in Sandy River Plt regarding a report of a juvenile with what appeared to be a handgun. Upon arrival they located the juvenile and inquired of the gun. The juvenile produced it to discover that it was a real semi auto handgun missing some internal parts. It appeared that the serial numbers had been scratched off. The juvenile was transported to FMH and also charged with juvenile Criminal Simulation and possession of Marijuana.

8/20/2018 0536hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the area of Poland Springs in Kingfield regarding a complaint of someone shining their headlights on high at drivers of “Poland Springs” trucks exiting the plant. It was discovered to be the same man, James O’Brien, who had had many complaints made against him there.

8/20/2018 1154hrs, Deputy Doucette received a complaint of a man shining a mirror onto the property of a local business in Kingfield. The man was gone upon arrival, the complainant did not want to file charges.

8/20/2018 1201hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS report of sexual assault at a residence in Industry.

8/20/2018 1850hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Birches Beach Rd in Rangeley Plt. Sgt. Brann did not find anything wrong at the residence upon arrival.

8/21/2018 1147hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft of a contractor & real estate signs (Sandy River Builders & Niboban real estate), sign at a work site on the South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

8/22/2018 0151hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a loose dog on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon.

8/22/2018 0705hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a vehicle fire on Main St. in Sandy River Plt. The driver, Stacey Tate who is an employee of Prime Source Building Products in Kenduskeag, ME was hauling a load of shingles to a customer in the Rangeley area. While traveling North just above the Appalachian Trail he could smell and see smoke coming from the heat/ac vents. He pulled over, exited the truck, and could see flames coming from the engine compartment of the one-ton pick-up. Tate was not injured, however the truck was a complete loss.

8/22/2018 1056hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the River Rd in Madrid Twp. A person there was served a trespass notice.

8/22/2018 1230hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to a request for a K-9 by State Police at a traffic stop on the Rangeley Rd in Avon.

8/22/2018 1506hrshrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to a request for a K-9 by State Police at a traffic stop on the Rangeley Rd in Phillips.

8/22/2018 1958hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance in a vehicle that involved juveniles on the Rangeley Rd in Phillips.

8/23/2018 0935hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a complaint between landowners on the Salem Rd in Salem Twp. It was determined to be a civil issue.

8/23/2018 1941hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a possible violation of protection order on Dad’s way in Sandy River Plt. The case is still under investigation.

Deputies conducted 14 building checks; all were secure and 8 Elder checks during this time period.