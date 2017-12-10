Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 1 – 8.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 1 through Dec. 8.

12/1/2017 - 0817hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the Salem Rd in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

12/1/2017 - 0919hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on Park St in Philips. No injuries were reported.

12/1/2017 - 1608hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on route 4 in Avon, as a result of the stop; Benjamin Wyman (24) of Caribou was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

12/1/2017 - 2034hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of criminal threatening on Mile Square Rd in Phillips. The complainant was upset over a message via Facebook from his mother.

12/1/2017 - 1251hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a fraud case in Kingfield where the complainant was looking for a rental over the winter, he made contact with a man who stated he had a place on Cedar St. After giving the “landlord” cash, it was determined to be a scam and the “landlord” was a fraud. Case is still under investigation.

12/1/2017 - 2224hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a disturbance on Mile Square Rd in Phillips. The complainant reported that the suspect was at his residence and communicated a threat to him. The complainant just wanted the suspect trespassed from his property.

12/2/2017 - 0909hrs, Deputy Scovil, Deputy Madore and Lt. St. Laurent responded to Horseshoe Pond Rd in Chesterville to assist Troopers with a barricaded suspect. After hours of negotiation the suspect, Vance Billings (38) of Carthage was arrested by the State Police for aggravated criminal trespass, Aggravated Criminal mischief, Assault and Violations of Condition of release and was transported to jail.

12/2/2017 - 0948hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a juvenile that had assaulted their mother on the Dodge Rd in Phillips. No charges were filed; at home counseling has been set up.

12/2/2017 - 2237hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Jay police Officer Rider with a traffic stop and search of a motor vehicle on Main St. in Jay. Schedule drugs were located in the vehicle.

12/3/2017 - 1004hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of harassment on the Chick Rd in Industry. The complainant stated that the father of his girlfriend was harassing him by phone.

12/3/2017 - 2022hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complainants concern for a registered sex offender living near the elementary school in Strong. A search of conditions did not reflect any prohibitions regarding where the offender could reside.

12/4/2017 - 0808hrs, Lt. St. Laurent and Det. Stephen Charles assisted investigators from New York State Police in locating a local woman who was a hostile witness to a drug death case. She was taken into custody by the New York authorities and transported to court to see a judge before she was transported back to New York.

12/4/2017 - 1142hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the South Strong Rd in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

12/4/2017 - 1822hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a missing juvenile from the Lane Rd in New Sharon. The Juvenile was found at Douin’s Market in New Sharon and returned to home.

12/4/2017 - 1829hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Oxford SO Deputy Steve Witham with an interview in relation to a domestic disturbance investigation that Deputy Witham was investigating in the town of Paris. As a result of the interview conducted in Farmington, Zachary Creps (26) of Poland was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail in Oxford County by Deputy Witham.

12/4/2017 - 2021hrs, Deputy Madore and Sgt. Bean responded to Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville regarding a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation Christopher Pineau (37) of Chesterville was arrested for Domestic Violence assault Class D.

12/5/2017 - 1555hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Gloria Rd in New Sharon regarding an ongoing civil issue regarding an eviction.

12/5/2017 - 1605hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Route 4 in Avon for a single vehicle accident where the vehicle slid off the road due to black ice. No injuries were reported.

12/6/2017 - 1044hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a suspicious phone call on the Industry Rd in New Sharon.

12/6/2017 - 1808hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Swan Rd in New Sharon. The deer ran off the car sustained reportable damage.

12/6/2017 - 2027hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon.

12/6/2017 - 2125hrs, Deputy Doucette was on patrol when a call from County dispatch to Farmington Police indicated that the driver of a car was driving erratically on the Fairbanks road in Farmington. At the time of the complaint, Doucette happened to be driving though the Fairbanks road and saw the suspect vehicle pass by. He turned on the vehicle activating his blue lights. The driver of the vehicle continued refusing to stop on and then turned suddenly into a driveway as such a rate of speed to cause one of the tires of the vehicle to come off its rim. As Doucette approached the vehicle in the driveway, the driver exited and fled into the woods refusing to stop for Doucette upon command. Located inside the suspect vehicle was the driver’s wife and children. Lt. Rackliffe arrived with K-9 Justice and tracked the driver in the woods eventually locating him. The driver was identified as Christopher Tracy (24) of Farmington. Tracy was arrested for Operating after suspension Class E and Endangering the Welfare of a child Class D and transported to jail. Tracy was also charged with Failing to stop for an officer Class E and Driving to endanger Class E.

12/7/2017 - 1621hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an ATV striking a mailbox damaging it. The driver of the ATV was located and has promised to fix the damage.

12/7/2017 - 1756hrs, Deputy Doucette and Lt. Rackliffe investigated a report of a road rage incident that occurred on the Farmington Rd in Strong. Investigation revealed that a Biddeford man had struck a Rangeley man’s vehicle as they traveled north on route 4 which was witnessed by a third party. The Biddeford man was charged with driving to endanger.

12/7/2017 - 2044hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated another complaint of harassment on Mt. Blue Pond Rd where the complainant claims his mother is harassing him by phone.

12/8/2017 - 0154hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. The victim was transported to FMH.

12/8/2017 - 0513hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted in the arrest of Melissa Couture of Jay who had eluded Jay police in a chase in the early morning hours and was eventually caught in Jay by Livermore falls police. Couture was arrested on existing warrants; additional charges are pending from Jay Police. Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice arrived at the scene of the arrest to search for drugs and paraphernalia.

Deputies conducted 15 building checks all were secured, Deputies also conducted six elder checks.