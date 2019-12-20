Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 13 – 20

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Dec. 13 through Dec. 20, 2019. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/13/2019 - 1219hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School in Strong.

12/13/2019 - 1358hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of Fraud at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The caller stated that they were from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and that they would be serving her papers between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They asked the complainant to call an 877 number. Deputy Davol called the number and the person who answered said they were from a mediation company and would not give any other information before hanging up. This was an obvious attempted scam.

12/13/2019 - 1603hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a security escort at a residence on Lambert Hill road in Strong.

12/13/2019 - 1741hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

12/13/2019 - 1842hrs, Sheriff Nichols investigated a theft of Christmas presents complaint at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Investigation revealed that no theft had actually occurred and that the missing items were merely misplaced.

12/13/2019 - 1902hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 open line complaint on the River Road in Carthage. Upon arrival it was determined that a juvenile had a new phone.

12/14/2019 - 0742hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Eustis. Noah Perley (20) of Farmington was driving a 2005 Mazda 4 door when a deer ran out in front of him, he tried to avoid the deer crossed the center line and went down an embankment. No injuries were reported.

12/14/2019 - 0942hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a tractor Trailer accident north of Smalls Falls on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. River Roy (22) of Rangeley was traveling southbound in a 2015 Western Star tractor trailer when he lost control and ran off the road breaking a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

12/14/2019 - 1133hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. The driver had lost control and ran off the road in his jeep. No damage was done to the vehicle.

12/14/2019 - 1731hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Holly Burnham (38) of Livermore Falls was driving a 2011 Chevy 4 door north bound when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road and struck a tree at the Cooper Road intersection.

12/14/2019 1833hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of people riding an ATV with no headlights up and down North Main Street in Strong. McCormick located the suspects and had a discussion with them regarding their activity.

12/14/2019 - 1843hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint which was made from a car on Route 4 in Strong. The driver of the car was located and stated that the phone was accidentally dialed.

12/14/2019 - 2003hrs, Sgt. Brann, Trooper Rick Moody and an agent from the US Marshals went to a residence on South Main Street in Strong to search for a woman who had a federal warrant for her arrest out of Montana for Negligent Homicide. After searching the residence for about an hour the woman Audria Nickerson (30) of Strong was found and arrested on the warrant and transported to jail.

12/14/2019 - 2057hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Wilfred Daggett Sr. (60) of Chesterville was arrested for Violation of Protection from Abuse order and transported to jail.

12/15/2019 - 0738hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on route 27 in Coplin Plt. Upon arrival he determined that no crime had been committed.

12/15/2019 - 1200hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at the “Reindeer Dash” in at the Weld Library.

12/15/2019 - 1647hrs, Sgt. Bran received a report of an alleged theft of a car hauler trailer from New Hampshire. The complaint turned out to be civil in nature and not a theft.

12/15/2019 - 1657hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a security escort at a residence on Montfort Drive in Strong.

12/15/2019 - 1649hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. dog accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound when he hit the dog however the driver did not stop and continued on. The dog died at the scene.

12/15/2019 - 2019hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on Route 4 in Township E. The vehicle was found with a transit plate attached and obviously broken down.

12/15/2019 - 2354hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a medical emergency on Day Mountain Road in Temple. It turned out to be a medical issue only.

12/16/2019 - 0814htrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a pickup truck vs. mail boxes on the Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp. Jake Richards (33) of Madrid was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 when he slid into the mailboxes. No injuries were reported.

12/16/2019 - 1346hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle parked on the George Thomas Road in Chesterville. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

12/16/2019 - 1635hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Amanda Haines (36) of Avon was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey when the deer ran out in front of it.

12/16/2019 - 1700hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an alleged complaint of harassment at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. Situation involved a family member who lived out of state who, according to the complainant, was harassing him by phone. The out-of-state family member complained about the exact same thing. Both were told to not contact each other and behave.

12/16/2019 - 1819hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on North Main Street in Strong regarding a report of an out of control juvenile.

12/17/2019 - 0556hrs, Lt. Rackliffe, Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville where it was reported that the victim had died. Medical personal from Northstar were able to revive the patient and transport to the hospital.

12/17/2019 - 0826hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. coyote accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Georgia Campbell (53) of Rangeley Plt. was driving east bound in a 2017 Ford F150 when a coyote ran out in front of her.

12/17/2019 - 1318hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. Apparently there is a dispute over property lines and trees being cut. The complaint is civil in nature.

12/17/2019 - 1328hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Adriene Park (27) of Livermore Falls was driving a 2003 Cadillac Escalade when she struck a mailbox.

12/17/2019 - 1354hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. Tracy Coro (49) of Industry was driving a 2007 Chevy pickup south bound when a deer ran out in front of her. The deer died at the scene.

12/17/2019 - 1526hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on rRoute 27 in New Portland.

12/17/2019 - 1551hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident at the entrance to Poland Springs in Kingfield. Rolando Gatmaitan (63) of Bayonne New Jersey was driving a Western Express 2017 Volvo tractor trailer when attempting to turn into the entrance slid off the road into a snowbank. No injuries were reported.

12/17/2019 - 1654hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Somerset SO with an investigation at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

12/17/2019 - 2056hrs, Sgt. Brann and Trooper Monahan responded to a residence on Old Dead River road in Eustis regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation Margaret Steward (26) of Eustis was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault class D and Criminal Mischief class D.

12/18/2019 - 0601hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to what was reported to be a single vehicle accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. A 1997 Toyota 4 door was being driven by Shawn Wing of New Sharon when he lost control and spun 180 degrees and slid off the road backwards into the woods without striking a tree. No reportable damage was done to the vehicle, no report taken.

12/18/2019 - 0630hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Saddleback access road in Sandy River Plt. Tucker Sills (21) of Sandy River Plt. was traveling southbound in a 2006 Dodge Caravan when he lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

12/18/2019 - 0738hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Samoset Circle in Rangeley Plt. at the request of a family member.

12/18/2019 - 0819hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon. Derek Daviage (43) of Norridgewock was driving a 2013 Nissan Titan when he lost control and slid off the road into a street sign.

12/18/2019 - 0832hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident at the truck turn around on Main Street in Kingfield. Carl Comeaux (49) of Springfield Illinois was driving a 2020 International tractor trailer for Western Express when he attempted to make a turn, lost control due to ice and ran into a tree. No injuries were reported.

12/18/2019 - 0832hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer off the road on Main Street in Kingfield.

12/18/2019 - 0957hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a disabled motorist on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

12/18/2019 - 1226hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a two car accident near the Village Market in New Vineyard.

12/18/2019 - 1837hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a car off the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. There was no damage to the vehicle.

12/18/2019 - 1953hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an assault in front of the old School building adjacent to the Kingfield town office. The complainant decided not to pursue charges.

12/18/2019 - 1130hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 16 in Coplin Plt. Upon arrival both the car and the deer were gone.

12/18/2019 - 2024hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs. deer accident on Church Street in Weld. Gordeen Skolfield (66) of Weld was driving a 2010 Ford F150 north when a deer ran out in front of her. No injuries were reported the deer ran off.

12/18/2019 - 2150hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a possible violation of a protection from abuse order at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

12/19/2019 - 0746hrs, Deputy Frost, Detective Ken Charles and Trooper Malcore responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover with entrapment on the Rome side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. William Bickford (69) of Rome was traveling northbound in a 2001 Ford Explorer when he lost control and ran off the road rolling over. He was entrapped for a period of time until first responders from New Sharon Fire Dept. were able to extract him from the vehicle. The driver was transported to FMH.

12/19/2018 - 1602hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a late report of vandalism which occurred a month ago. The complainant stated that the suspect who lived at the same address broke a window during an argument at the residence and promised to fix it which he did not. Now the complainant wanted him charged. The suspect was summonsed to court for criminal mischief.

12/19/2019 - 1929hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist on the Rangeley road in Phillips.

12/19/2019 - 1952hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on Freeman Ridge Road in Kingfield. Matthew Paradis (43) of Farmington was driving a 2016 Chevy pickup when a deer ran out in front of him. No injuries were reported the deer died at the scene.

12/19/2019 - 2017hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident rollover on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Kyle Campbell (21) of Freeport was traveling in a 2007 Subaru 4 door when he lost control and rolled over. No injuries were reported.

12/19/2019 - 2351hrs, Deputy Frost and Officer Lynch from Wilton police conducted a bail check at a residence on Park Street in Wilton. As a result of the check Jennesa Thomas (29) of Phillips was arrested for violation of bail and transported to jail.

12/20/2019 - 0605hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 open line complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Upon arrival he learned that the homeowner was having problems with their cell phone.

Deputies conducted 11 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks.