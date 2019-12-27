Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 20 – 27

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Dec. 20 through Dec. 27, 2019. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/20/2019 - 0948hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Storybook Lane in Strong. All was secure.

12/20/2019 - 1524hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Somerset Sheriff’s Office with an investigation.

12/20/2019 - 1706hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Rebecca Holbrook (30) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 south bound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. The deer died at the scene.

12/20/2019 - 1807hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a child custody complaint at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

12/20/2019 - 1852hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage at the request of family members. The person was located at home but very hard of hearing and did not hear the phone ring.

12/20/2019 - 2029hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in Perkins Twp. The owner was contacted and informed that the vehicle was disabled and that he was making arrangements to have it removed.

12/20/2019 - 2110hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of theft from a residence on High Street in New Vineyard.

12/21/2019 - 1240hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a multiple car accident in a parking lot off from Moody road in Industry. The driver Linda Mood (71) of Madison was driving a 2013 Hyundai when she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into a parked 2015 Chevy Pickup and a 2008 Ford Edge. No injuries were reported.

12/21/2019 - 1308hrs, Deputy Frost received a late report of an accident which was alleged to have occurred on Hampshire Hill Road in New Sharon. Misty Marston (40) of New Sharon was traveling south on Hampshire Hill road when she lost control on the road, struck a snowbank on the right side of the road causing her to cross the road striking a north bound vehicle, a 2008 GMC Pickup being driven by Raymond Feegel (58) of Mt. Vernon. No injuries were reported.

12/21/2019 - 2136hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Strong. Tammy Long (47) of Strong was traveling in a 2013 Ford Explorer when she struck the deer.

12/22/2019 - 0632hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt. The call was determined to be a misdial.

12/22/2019 - 0655hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Adam Higgins (57) of Waterville was traveling westbound in a 2016 GMC Pickup when the deer crossed the road in front of him. The deer died at the scene.

12/22/2019 - 1159hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. utility pole accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Nathan Quimby (16) of Dallas Plt., was driving a 2008 Mercury 4 door when he lost control and struck a utility pole.

12/22/2019 - 1357hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe pass on route 27 in Kingfield. The driver of the car refused to sign the traffic ticket, as a result the driver Mark Galperin (57) of Great Neck, New York was arrested for refusing to sign civil violation summons and transported to jail.

12/22/2019 - 1421hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a stranded motorist on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. A Pottle’s tractor trailer truck broke down at the intersection of the bridge and Main Street.

12/22/2019 - 1638hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident rollover on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Scott Bard (48) of Farmington was operating a 2007 GMC pickup southbound when he lost control as he turned south onto Mile Hill Road from Route 2. No injuries were reported.

12/22/2019 - 1813hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Parlin Road in Phillips. After speaking with the complainant it was determined that the husband had already left the scene. On December 23rd at 0848hrs Kurt Searles (31) of Phillips turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office and was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault class D.

12/22/2019 - 1831hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. As a result of the investigation, David Boucher (69) of Phillips was arrested for Criminal Trespass class E and Terrorizing class D. He was transported to jail without incident.

12/23/2019 - 0002hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. A red 2004 Chevy Avalanche had run off the road, apparently no driver was in the area. The investigation is still open.

12/23/2019 - 1009hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Pennsylvania State Police in an attempt to locate a man who reportedly lives on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

12/23/2019 - 1153hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

12/23/2019 - 1310hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on School Street in Weld. John Steele (53) of Carthage was driving a 2002 Landover southbound when he lost control and went off the road into the trees. No injuries were reported.

12/23/2019 - 1821hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Sargent Ave. in Eustis. Upon arrival it was determined to be a misdial.

12/23/2019 - 2000hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a suspicious incident at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips.

12/23/2019 - 2126hrs, Deputy Davol responded to 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon. All was secure, it was determined to be a phone line issue.

12/24/2019 - 0244hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Riverside Street in Kingfield. Joel Torrey (35) of Auburn was driving a 2007 Chevy pickup when he struck the deer. The deer died at the scene.

12/24/2019 - 1200hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to what appeared to be a domestic disturbance occurring in a vehicle on the side of the road on route 27 in New Vineyard. A father and daughter were involved in a verbal dispute, the parties were separated, and the daughter was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she could get a ride. From another party. No charges were field.

12/24/2019 - 1210hrs, Detective Stephen Charles responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The patient was transported to FMH by family members.

12/24/2019 - 1829hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a child custody complaint on Rapid Stream Road in Kingfield.

12/24/2019 - 2039hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency near a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley where it was reported that a woman was lying in a snow bank. She was medically cleared by Northstar personnel however a records check indicated that there were three active warrants for the woman’s arrest. As a result the woman Cheryl Scott (66) of Farmington was arrested and transported to jail.

12/24/2019 - 2308hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

12/24/2019 - 1925hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Grover Bridge Road in Carthage regarding a report of a man sitting in a car by the bridge for several hours. The man and vehicle were gone upon arrival.

12/24/2019 - 1639hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Debbie Batnich (53) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Ford 4 door west bound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

12/25/2019 - 2342hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an intoxicated man trying to run the port of entry in Coburn Gore. Before Elmes could respond he was told to stand down the man was having medical issues and sent back to Canada for medical treatment.

12/26/2019 - 1502hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on the Nichols Road in Dallas Plt.

12/26/2019 - 1552hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a stranded motorist on route 17 in Rangeley Plt.

12/26/2019 - 1955hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman twp. River Horn (17) of Kingfield was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 south bound when a deer ran in front of her vehicle causing the vehicle to also strike a utility pole.

12/27/2019 - 0125hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a house fire at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The caller stated the fire was in his kitchen, upon arrival Elmes offered to take the complainant to FMH for an evaluation which he agreed to. Investigation revealed that the fire was suspicious, and the Fire Marshalls office was contacted. FMH made contact with Deputy Elmes telling him that the person he had brought in did not want to cooperate and wished to return home. Elmes picked the man up and transported him back to his home where he was met by an investigator Jeremy Damren of the Fire Marshalls Office. Nicholas Hinkley (64) of Strong was arrested for Arson by Investigator Damren and transported to jail.

12/27/2019 - 0234hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist in Strong.

Deputies conducted 12 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted three elder checks.