Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 22-29

12/22/2017 - 1738hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Wheeler Hill Rd in Chesterville. No damage or injuries were reported.

12/23/2017 - 0754hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Avon. No injuries were reported.

12/23/2017 - 0942hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon regarding an accident where a driver lost control of their motor vehicle and slid into a driveway striking a parked snowplow. The driver sustained minor injuries.

12/23/2017 - 1109hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported, however there was minor damage to the vehicle.

12/23/2017 - 1156hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. There was reportable damage to the vehicle, no injuries were reported.

12/24/2017 - 1931hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Town Farm Rd in Farmington on a vehicle that had illegally attached plates. The driver who was identified as William Waas (33) of Sumner was arrested for operating with a suspended license, attaching false plates and also displaying a fictitious inspection certificate. His passenger who was identified as Nicole Waas (32) of Sumer was arrested for having 10 outstanding warrants for Unpaid Fines; she was also arrested for Violating Bail Conditions, Failure to appear at court. Once at jail she was searched and was found to have scheduled drugs hidden inside of her underwear and was charged with Trafficking in Prison Contraband. Both were transported to Jail, Farmington Police Sergeant Mike Adcock assisted Doucette with the stop as well as Sgt. Nate Bean from the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was towed away.

12/25/2017 - 1504hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted a stranded vehicle on route 27 in Alder Stream Twp. that had slid off the road.

12/25/2017 - 1615hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted a second stranded vehicle on route 27 in Alder Stream Twp. that had slid off the road.

12/25/2017 - 1632hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a stranded vehicle on route 27 in Eustis that had slid off the road.

12/25/2017 - 1801hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Shore drive in Rangeley Plt. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

12/25/2017 - 1830hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Kingfield. The driver and vehicle were gone upon arrival.

12/26/2017 - 0922hrs, Lt. Rackliffe came upon a single vehicle accident on the Town Farm Rd in Farmington. No injuries were reported the driver was uninjured.

12/26/2017 - 1553hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a truck vs. utility pole accident on the Toothaker Pond Rd in Philips. No injuries were reported.

12/26/2017 - 1729hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a two car accident on Depot St. in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

12/26/2017 - 2008hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to assist CVPD with a domestic disturbance on Town line Rd in Carrabassett Valley.

12/27/2017 - 0737hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on Rt. 17 in Letter D Township. No injuries were reported.

12/28/2017 - 1950hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Maine St in Sandy River Plt. No injuries were reported.

12/28/2017 - 2209hrs, Deputy Morgan searched for Frederick Dougherty (36) Of Blake hill Rd in Phillips. He checked several residences in the Phillips area because of an outstanding warrant for Dougherty’s arrest. Dougherty agreed to turn himself into Morgan at a local store. He was arrested and transported to jail without incident.

12/29/2017 - 0733hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of nine beagle dogs (including 3 puppies) that were abandoned in an unheated garage with an open door in subzero temperatures on Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. The dog’s owner had moved out leaving them there over two days without food and with frozen water according to a witness. The dogs were removed and transported to the animal shelter in Farmington for care. Deputy Morgan is working with Authorities from Maine Animal Welfare. Class D Animal cruelty charges are pending with the owner as soon as he is located.

Deputies conducted 17 building checks all were secured, Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks.