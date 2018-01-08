Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 29-Jan. 5

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Dec. 29 through Jan. 5.

12/29/2017 - 1630hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of an accident on Main St. in Kingfield by the Poland Spring plant. Upon arrival it was determined to be a tractor trailer unit where the trailer had not been secured properly to the truck and came off as it attempted to leave the driveway.

12/30/2017 - 1651hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist who was broken down on route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

12/30/2017 - 1830hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Mile Square Rd in Avon regarding a vehicle that was on fire that was parked next to a house. Local fire fighter personnel extinguished the fire quickly.

12/30/2017 - 2224hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a late report of a possible theft of a nail gun. The complainant stated he lent an acquaintance (who lives in Eustis) the nail gun over a month ago and he has not returned it.

12/31/2017 - 1100hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on an 82 year old man who lives on the River Rd in Carthage at the request of Adult Protective Services. The man was found but confused.

12/31/2017 - 1524hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on Main St. in Kingfield to assist the State Police with a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival it was determined to be kids playing with the phone dialing 911.

12/31/2017 - 2002hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Anson Valley Rd. in New Vineyard.

1/1/2018 - 0843hrs, Sheriff Nichols had a southbound motor-vehicle pass him on a corner (Horn’s Corner) in Farmington who also forced an oncoming vehicle into the breakdown lane. Sheriff Nichols attempted to stop the vehicle with emergency equipment but the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued into downtown Farmington passing a second car as it approached the district court then running through a red light at the intersection in the center of town. The car eventually stopped in front of “Racing Mart”. At that point Sheriff Nichols arrested the driver (identified as Andrew Arena (19) of Farmington Connecticut) for failing to stop for police and driving to endanger. Farmington Officers Ryan Rosie and Brandon Sholan assisted at the scene. Deputy McCormick also assisted the Sheriff by transporting the driver to jail.

1/1/2018 - 1910hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a suicidal person on Lambert Hill Rd in Strong. The subject was found in another town and checked into a local hospital there for evaluation.

1/1/2018 - 0905hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Silver Birch Lane in Industry. No injuries were reported.

1/1/2018 - 1812hrs, Deputy Madore and Sgt. Bean responded to Bailey Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a death investigation. It was not determined to be suspicious.

1/2/2018 - 0931hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a late report of a domestic disturbance which reportedly occurred in April 2017 at a residence on the Pope Rd in Chesterville.

1/2/2018 - 1028hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to an animal complaint on the West Rd in Chesterville. The ACO was temporarily unavailable.

1/3/2018 - 1209hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Old Boston drive in Strong. It was determined to be a mistake.

1/3/2018 - 1558hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of criminal threatening on Avon Valley Rd in Avon. It was determined to be a party with several intoxicated individuals. No charges were filed.

1/3/2018 - 1753hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. The deer ran off and the car sustained reportable damage.

1/3/2018 - 1845hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Rd in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1/3/2018 - 1923hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of harassment on North Main St. in Strong. This was determined to be not harassment but a nuisance call between ex-spouses.

1/4/2018 - 1055hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon at the request of a town selectman regarding an elderly resident who has not been seen in several days. McCormick found the person and verified he was okay.

1/4/2018 - 1549hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a single vehicle accident on route 2 on Morrison Hill in Carthage. No injuries were reported.

1/4/2018 - 2143hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist whose vehicle had quit in the snowstorm on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon.

1/4/2018 - 2340hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Madore responded to a residence on the Starks Rd in New Sharon regarding a suicidal female who had been sending texts to family and friends about harming herself. She was transported to FMH for evaluation.

1/5/2018 - 0658hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the South Strong Rd in Strong.

Deputies conducted 40 building checks and seven elder checks.