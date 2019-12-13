Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 6 – 13

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Dec. 6 through Dec. 13. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/06/2019 - 1146hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 Hang up complaint at a business on Main St. in Kingfield. It was determined to be a misdial.

12/06/2019 - 1429hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a late report of a domestic disturbance which occurred on the Hennessey Road in Industry. There was not enough evidence to support criminal charges.

12/06/2019 - 1511hrs, Deputy Frost responded to what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. The complainant had a camper on the property located there and wanted to remove it. The property owner said the complainant owed him money and could not remove the camper until compensated. They were both advised to seek legal counsel.

12/06/2019 - 1520hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on a man at a residence on South Main Street in Strong at the request of his medical provider. He was told to call his doctor.

12/06/2019 - 1606hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 open line complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The residence was not found and it was believed to have been made in a vehicle which was no longer there.

12/06/2019 - 1646hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Margie Powers (68) of New Sharon was traveling in a 2012 GMMC Acadia on the road near Gage’s Corner when the deer ran out in front of her. No injuries were reported the deer ran off.

12/06/2019 - 1656hrs, Sgt. Bean provided security while a woman removed personal belongings from a residence on Hennessey road in Industry.

12/06/2019 - 2211hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the driver Takoda Zoebish (22) of Freeman Twp. was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

12/06/2019 - 2254hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. Tyler Jenness (27) of Chesterville was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala when the dear ran out in front of him.

12/07/2019 - 1045hrs, Deputy Elmes provided security while a woman removed items from a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

12/07/2019 - 1154hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. Bruce Ladd (37) of New Vineyard was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when a deer crossed in front of him. The deer ran off the truck sustained minor damage.

12/07/2019 - 1201hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival Sgt. Brann determined that no crime had occurred and that a female was in the process of moving personal belongings out of the residence and the male party wanted her to leave.

12/07/2019 - 1430hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a single vehicle accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Bailey Parenteau (22) of Farmington was traveling South on the Foster Hill Road in a 2007 Mitsubishi when he lost control running off the road striking a tree. No injuries were reported.

12/07/2019 - 1442hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on Orchard drive in Wilton to assist Officer Lemay with a domestic disturbance there.

12/07/2019 - 1529hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Officer Brann from Farmington PD with a disturbance call on Perham Street.

12/07/2019 - 2209hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on Lakeside Drive in Industry where an elderly person was in mental health crises because of advanced dementia. Family members were contacted.

12/08/2019 - 0001hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Joseph Rogers (38) of Anson was arrested for Operating with a Suspended License and transported to jail.

12/08/2019 - 1142hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 open line complaint on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. Elmes was unable to locate the source of the call. No other complaints came in.

12/08/2019 - 1348hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. at the request of a family member. The person was located and fine, she stated she just limited her contact with the complainant.

12/09/2019 - 0824hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Charity LeHay (42) of Oakland was traveling northbound in a 2009 Toyota 4 door on Zions Hill road approaching the bridge in North Chesterville when the driver clipped the right side of the bridge causing her vehicle to bounce to the left striking the left side of the bridge blocking traffic. No injuries were reported.

12/09/2019 - 0800hrs Sgt. Brann responded to a residential alarm on Pleasant Street in Phillips, all was secure.

12/09/2019 - 1617hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint on the Hovey Road in New Sharon. The call was determined to be as a result of weather.

12/09/2019 - 1844hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of several vehicles off the road (three trucks and a car) on route 27 in Jim Pond Twp. due to icy roads.

12/09/2019 - 2020hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Jesse Longley (44) of Phillips was traveling in a 2005 Ford F-150 when he lost control due to icy road conditions and crashed into a utility pole ½ mile from the Phillips town line. The driver reported being injured, Northstar Ambulance responded to the scene. Two other first responders also crashed while in route to the scene, Trooper Barton covered that accident. Route 142 was closed down until and trucks could respond.

12/09/2019 - 2308hrs, Deputy Morgan, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Frost and Farmington Officer Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. Upon arrival deputies were taking information from the female complainant that reported that her father had been attacked by her husband who was intoxicated. The attack became very involved to the point where the complainant tried to stop her husband from attacking her father. Prior to the Deputies arrival, the husband fled the scene to a residence in New Vineyard. While they received this information they received another call from a residence on School Street in New Portland alleging shots being fired which involved the complainant’s husband. Half the deputies rushed to New Portland to find out that no shots were fired, but the husband of the complainant stated he thought he had been shot because of injuries to his head from the fight. After conducting a numerous interviews between the female complainant, the father and husband. It was determined that the husband, Ronald Richardson (24) of New Vineyard was the primary aggressor and arrested for Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault class A felony, Criminal Mischief class D and Violating Conditions of Release class E and transported to jail. The father of the complainant was transported to Maine General in Augusta due to injuries sustained during the attack. Richardson is being held without bail pending an initial appearance. Lt. St. Laurent, Detective Steve Charles also assisted with the investigation.

12/10/2019 - 0629hrs, Sheriff Nichols came upon a truck vs. deer accident on the Fairbanks road in Farmington. Bradford Nichols (65) of Anson was driving a 2007 Chevy transportation bus for Western Maine Transportation north bound when a deer ran out in front of his bus. The bus sustained no damage, the deer died at the scene.

12/10/2019 - 1234hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

12/10/2019 - 1354hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Hennessey Road in Industry. Parties there were okay.

12/10/2019 - 1431hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of an out of state man who had called a person in Boston threatening to kill himself and stated he was in the Chesterville area. Franklin County RCC was unable to find the cell phone location because the man had turned his phone off. Last known location of the man was still in the Boston area during his last phone call. Davol searched the Chesterville area just in case he did arrive in the area, but was unable to find a man fitting the description.

12/10/2019 - 1734hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Starks road in New Sharon. Briana Erb (37) of New Sharon was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra when the deer ran out in front of her. The deer died at the scene, no injuries were reported.

12/10/2019 - 1749hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Main Street in Strong. Margaret McInnis (57) of Avon was driving a 2007 Mercedes 4 door when a deer ran out in front of her. The deer died at the scene, no injuries were reported.

12/10/2019 - 1837hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a business alarm at Sugarloaf Sports outlet on Main Street in Kingfield. All was secure there.

12/10/2019 - 1927hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an intentional overdose at a residence on the Libby road in Carthage.

12/11/2019 - 0005hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

12/11/2019 - 0308hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Trestle Ave. in Kingfield. The complainant stated that he and his child were woken up by a group of three males who were riding snowmobiles and a lawnmower in a field behind his house. He decided to confront the men in the field and tried to yell at them asking them to stop their activity, however the men continued to ride in the field and then left towards a residence on West Kingfield road. The complainant got into his car with his child to find and ask the three individuals who were responsible for the noise to again cease their activity so early in the morning. Words were exchanged, then the complainant was assaulted by two of the men. Rescue was sent to the scene to administer first aid to the complainant at his residence on Trestle Ave. The complainant went to FMH later in the day because of his injuries. The three males were identified by Morgan. Later on that same day at 1738hrs Morgan arrested Erick Eaton (22) of Kingfield for Aggravated Assault class B. At 1858hrs Morgan arrested Matthew Ross (20) of Kingfield for Aggravated Assault class B. The third male was not charged.

12/11/2019 - 0741hrs, Deputy Elmes, Lt. St. Laurent and Detective Ken Charles investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on Curtis Brook Road in Kingfield. The homeowner came home from working the night shift to find his home had been broken into and someone had vandalized the inside of his house to the point that is was no longer livable. A chainsaw is missing.

12/11/2019 - 1334hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an online scam complaint at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

12/11/2019 - 1400hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a complaint at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple where the complainant stated that someone had called him stating they were an investigator from Social Security. The complainant gave the caller some information until he realized it was a scam.

12/11/2019 - 1510hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on a person on the Cushman School Road in Phillips. The person was fine.

12/11/2019 - 1751hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on Sanborn Hill Road in Chesterville. The complainant though someone was trying to get into her vehicle. Nobody was found in the area.

12/12/2019 - 0957hrs Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on an elderly person who lived alone at the request of a concerned citizen. The person in question was checked on and okay.

12/12/2019 - 1207hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Kenneth Lockitt (61) of Phillips was traveling in a 2004 Honda 4 door when he lost control and rolled over. The driver was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

12/12/2019 - 1724hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Phillips. Thomas Targett (70) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2015 Toyota Rave 4 when a deer ran out in front of the car. No injuries were reported, the deer died at the scene.

12/12/2019 - 1741hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. Upon arrival he found everything was okay, the caller accidentally dialed while bringing in groceries.

12/12/2019 - 1851hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a disabled motorist on Route 4 in Avon.

12/12/2019 - 1933hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of violation of condition of release at a residence in New Vineyard.

12/12/2019 - 2039hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a business alarm at Sanders Garage in Phillips. All was secure.

12/13/2019 - 0058hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. No damage was done to the vehicle.

12/13/2019 - 0230hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Route 4 in Strong. Upon arrival he had to wake up the occupants. All was secure at the residence.

Deputies conducted eight building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks.