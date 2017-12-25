Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 8 – 22

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 8 through Dec. 22, 2017.

12/8/2017 - 1604hrs, Sgt. Bean attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As he turned on the vehicle, the driver of the car attempted to evade by turning onto a driveway. He missed the driveway and ended up in the ditch. The driver, Mitchell Wallace (19) of Carrabassett Valley, was arrested for Failing to stop for an officer and Violating conditions of Release. He was transported to Franklin County jail.

12/8/2017 - 1744hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of suspicious activity on Montfort Driver in Strong.

12/8/2017 - 1930hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a single vehicle accident on the George Thomas Rd in New Sharon. The juvenile driver was charged with carrying passengers beyond intermediate license restrictions. No injuries were reported.

12/9/2017 - 0016hrs Deputy Madore conducted a traffic stop on route 156 in Chesterville. As a result of the stop, Jacob Harris (26) of New Sharon was arrested and charged with OUI.

12/9/2017 - 1333hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a noise complaint on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. At issue the is use of Jake brakes by tractor trailers and the noise they make. The town of Chesterville has a town ordinance forbidden its use in that area.

12/9/2017 - 2257hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Livermore Falls at the request of the police dept. for a K-9.

12/9/2017 - 2348hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

12/10/2017 - 0034hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. AS a result of the investigation, Kenneth Loftus (30) of Kingfield was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

12/10/2017 - 1004hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Main St in Rangeley regarding a report of suspicious activity near Eilis Pond Rd.

12/11/2017 - 0609hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Norton Hill Rd in Strong for a single vehicle accident where the driver hit a utility pole and then fled the scene.

12/11/2017 - 0927hrs, Deputy McCormick, Deputy Morgan and Lt. Rackliffe responded to Chain of Ponds regarding a fatal tractor trailer accident. A blue 2000 international fuel truck belonging to Dead River Company was traveling northbound driven by Gregory Hutchinson (51) of Carthage on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. Simultaneously an empty, grey 2010 Peterbuilt tractor trailer owned by Nicols Bros Trucking of Mexico was traveling southbound driven by Jeffrey Lang (70) of Rumford. The roads had received recent snowfall and as both vehicles approached each other on a curved portion of the road the empty trailer lost traction (jackknifed) and slid into the travel lane of the north bound fuel truck killing the operator instantly. The case is still under investigation; Deputy Andrew Morgan is the primary investigator

12/11/2017 - 2312hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the River Rd in Phillip’s, the driver fled the scene.

12/12/2017 - 1053hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Main St in Kingfield regarding a two vehicle accident. A north bound Subaru crossed the center line striking a south bound tractor trailer. No injuries were reported.

12/12/2017 - 1612hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a theft complaint on Dallas Hill Rd in Dallas Plt. It was reported that someone had removed a TV from a residence there.

12/13/2017 - 0500hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Maple St. in Kingfield. The deer fled the scene, the truck had reportable damage.

12/13/2017 - 1311hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a scam in Phillips. The victim was called and told that she had been selected at random to have a state issued phone as part of a federal grant promotion. She was told she was also entitled to 9K if she could send in $250 for processing fees, when the victim said she could only afford $150 they agreed to continue. She was directed to go to Walmart and purchase three gift cards which she did and then gave the information back to the caller. She was unable to retrieve her money and the number was disconnected as soon as payment was made.

12/13/2017 - 1844hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle rollover accident with entrapment on route 27 in Coplin Plt. No injuries were reported.

12/14/2017 - 1341hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a theft of a license plate from a residence on Ross St. in Phillips.

12/14/2017 - 1600hrs, Sgt. Bean was advised by Rangeley Police of a vehicle he was looking for and had stopped in Town. As a result of the stop, Cynthia Furlong was arrested for Violating conditions of Release and hindering apprehension and Andrew Collins was arrested for Violating conditions of release and hindering apprehension. Both were transported to jail.

12/14/2017 - 2248hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Scovil responded to Mile Square Rd in Phillips to remove an intoxicated man from a complainant’s residence.

12/17/2017 - 0809hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to0 the Starks Rd in New Sharon regarding a request by the complainant to remove a man from her house.

12/17/2017 - 1029hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Day Mountain Rd in Temple regarding a welfare check on a juvenile.

12/17/2017 - 1214hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Sarah Carrozza (33) of West Mills Rd in Industry at her residence on a warrant.

12/18/2017 - 0157hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Township. As a result of the accident investigation, the driver identified as Nicholas Shurtleff (25) of Strong was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

12/18/2017 - 0721hrs, L.t Rackliffe responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Pond Rd in Strong. The accident did not damage the vehicle enough to generate a report. No injuries were reported.

12/18/2017 - 1351hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted CVPD by stopping a tractor trailer in New Vineyard at their request to identify the driver who apparently did not yellow to emergency responders at an accident scene.

12/18/2017 - 1415hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a Rangeley Rd address in Avon and arrested Jeffrey Garland (42) of Temple on a warrant and transported him to jail.

12/18/2017 - 1836hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on Federal row in Industry. No injuries were reported.

12/19/2017 - 0546hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville which took down a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

12/19/2017 - 0831hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of a green Ford F150 that had passed a stopped school bus on the Industry Rd in Industry.

12/19/2017 - 2101hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a domestic disturbance on the Whittier Rd in New Sharon. An altercation occurred between two men, No charges were filed and the parties were separated.

12/19/2017 - 2117hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

12/19/2017 - 2124hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene the vehicle sustained reportable damage. No injuries were reported.

12/20/2017 - 0937hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a threatening complaint on Mitchell Brook rd in Temple. No charges have been filed.

12/20/2017 - 1104hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. No injuries were reported.

12/20/2017 - 0155hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the West Side Rd in Weld. The deer died at the scene the vehicle sustained reportable damage. No injuries were reported.

12/20/2017 - 152hrs, Sgt. Brann was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus. It was reported to be property damage only crash with no injuries. Bonita Oliver (61) of Chesterville was operating a 2013 Blue Bird School bus belonging to Mount Blue RSU 9, which was loaded with children. The bus was on Cape Cod Hill Road and was traveling towards Route 2. Bonita stopped at the intersection of Post Office Road and Cape Cod Hill to drop a student off. Lauren Hendell (30) of Vienna was operating a 2012 Lexus SUV and had her two daughters with her. Lauren was following the bus and when the bus stopped to drop off the student she ran into the back of the bus. Minor damage was done to the bus. The SUV sustained heavy front end damage. Lauren was issued a summons for “Following Too Close.” The SUV was towed away by Farmington Towing due to the damage. New Sharon Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control responded to a car vs. school bus accident on Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

12/20/2017 - 2135hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a gold colored Pontiac driving without headlights and almost striking the complainant as it passed by. The car was last seen traveling towards Kingfield.

12/20/2017 - 2339hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The complainant called to report that she is being harassed by an ex-boyfriend who lives in Vienna. Both parties had been drinking, no charges were filed.

12/21/2017 - 1135hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a threatening complaint via text on the Borough Rd in Chesterville.

12/21/2017 - 1335hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of a possible impaired driver on the Farmington

Falls Rd in New Sharon. The female driver was located but not impaired; she stated she dropped something which caused her to swerve into traffic.

12/22/2017 - 2343hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Main St in Wilton to assist the police with a domestic disturbance.

Deputies conducted 15 building checks all were secured, Deputies also conducted 12 elder checks.