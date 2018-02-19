Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 2-16

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Feb. 2 through Feb. 16.

2/2/2018 - 0900hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a parking lot accident at Gregg’s Auto in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

2/2/2018 - 1359hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a request for a K-9 by State Police and a State Probation officer on Elderberry Rd in Carthage.

2/3/2018 - 0325hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted the driver of a vehicle that had run off the road on route 27 in New Vineyard. As a result the driver, Benjamin Keene (23) of Livermore, was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

2/3/2018 - 0632hrs, Deputy Madore assisted a stranded motorist on the Borough Rd in Chesterville.

2/3/2018 - 2216hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a request for a K-9 by Livermore Falls Police at a traffic stop.

2/3/2018 - 1133hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted Farmington Police with a domestic disturbance on Marvel St. in Farmington.

2/4/2018 - 0011hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Jay Police with a car vs. pole accident on the Franklin Rd in Jay. The driver was arrested for OUI by Jay police.

2/4/2018 - 0656hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Eustis. No injuries were reported.

2/4/2018 - 1226hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a 911 call via cell phone behind Longfellow’s Restaurant in Kingfield. Whoever had called was gone upon arrival.

2/5/2018 - 1252hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Loon Lake Rd in Dallas Plt. to conduct a welfare check on an elderly person. After an initial evaluation the person was transported to FMH for further care.

2/6/2018 - 1029hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a VIN number verification on the Dodge Rd in Phillips.

2/6/2018 - 1216hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on Blanchard Ave in Eustis.

2/6/2018 - 1238hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of theft where the complainant (who is from Ohio) had purchased items from a couple in Phillips over EBay, however according to the complainant, the Phillips couple has not sent any of the items purchased.

2/6/2018 - 1545hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Tr. Bronson with a report of a suicidal person on Main St in Strong. The incident eventually led to an arrest of a person there by Tr. Bronson for a bail violation.

2/7/2018 - 1101hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on route 4 near Smalls Falls. The driver was contacted and stated they were making arrangements to move it.

2/7/2018 - 1138hrs, Chief Lowell and Lt. St. Laurent responded to a child custody complaint on the Pond Rd in Strong.

2/7/2018 - 1215hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on loon Lake Rd in Dallas Plt. All was well.

2/7/20178 - 2107hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Rangeley Rd in Madrid to check on a camp. The complainant was told that unauthorized persons were there. Upon inspection the initial report was not true, no one had been there and all was secure.

2/8/2018 - 0737hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on High St. in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

2/9/2018 - 1626hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Whitney St. in Phillips for a report of a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival it was determined to be a young child playing with a cell phone.

2/8/2018 - 1905hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 Hang-up complaint on Bald Mountain Rd in Rangeley Plt. Upon arrival at the residence, it was determined that no one was at this address, it was snow covered with no tracks.

2/9/2018 - 1900hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of an aggressive driver on route 27 in Kingfield. By the time he reached the Kingfield area the car was no longer in the area.

2/10/2018 - 0512hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident in Chain of Ponds Twp. The deer died at the scene the car sustained minor damage.

2/10/2018 - 0522hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Eustis. No injuries were reported.

2/10/2017 - 1708hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to route 4 in Strong regarding a report of an aggressive driver tailgating another car, it was identified as a grey compact car. The vehicle was gone upon Scovil’s arrival.

2/10/2018 - 2321hrs, Sgt. Brann, Deputy Scovil and Deputy McCormick responded to the Pass Rd in Eustis regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of their investigation, Mark Waterman (48) of Berwick was arrested for Domestic violence assault and transported to jail. The victim of the crime was also charged with obstructing government administration.

2/11/2018 - 0947hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of vandalism to a mailbox on the Industry Rd in Industry.

2/11/2018 - 1542hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a hit and run accident on the Carthage Rd in Carthage where someone had hit a utility pole and then fled the scene. After gather evidence at the scene as well as interviewing potential witnesses, Cosby Rowe (20) of Turner was identified and summonsed for failing to give motor vehicle accident information and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

2/12/2018 - 1058hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a Farmington town truck vs. postal truck accident on the Farmington Falls Rd in Farmington. No injuries were reported.

2/12/2018 - 1101hrs, Deputy Brain McCormick stopped a car traveling on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon for traveling 70mph in a 40mph zone. The driver, identified as Nichole McCarthy (27) of Harmony, was summonsed for Criminal Speed and released. At 1354hrs, Deputy McCormick was patrolling on the Mercer Road in New Sharon when he saw a vehicle traveling 87mph in a 55mph; he stopped the vehicle and immediately recognized it as the one he had stopped earlier with the same driver, Nichole McCarthy. Deputy McCormick placed McCarthy under arrest for criminal speed and transported her to jail. Once at jail she was asked, like all prisoners, if she had any type of drug or contraband on her and to surrender it before entering the jail. After answering no she entered the jail and upon a search, prescription drugs were found. She was charged additionally with Trafficking in Prison Contraband Class C and Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs Class D. She bailed for $300 cash.

2/13/2018 - 0140hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Goodwin Rd in Carthage. He had to respond a second time at 0201hrs, both times it was determined to be some sort of issue with the phone system.

2/13/2018 - 1015hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Soper Rd in Chesterville. The vehicle was determined to belong to a conservation group conducting a survey around Horseshoe pond.

2/13/2018 - 1517hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an erratic driver on route 27 in New Vineyard. The vehicle was found at Jack’s Trading Post in Farmington. The operator was warned for distracted driving.

2/13/2018 - 1747hrs, Deputy Madore and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Lambert Hill Rd in Strong. As a result of their investigation, Amanda Crandall (31) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D and transported to jail.

2/13/2018 - 2114hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for a K-9 in Livermore Falls to conduct a drug search.

2/13/2018 - 2123hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a dog complaint in New Vineyard where it was reported that a dog sits on the side of the road and may be struck by a car.

2/14/2018 - 0549hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a tractor trailer off the road on the Miller Rd in New Vineyard. It was determined that the driver attempted to turn the Poland Springs truck around and got stuck; there was no obstruction of the road.

2/14/2018 - 1324hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a suspicious incident on the Archer Rd in Chesterville. It was reported by the complainant that two men arrived at a house claiming to be missionaries but did not look or act the part. This frightened the female occupant at the time. No descriptions were available at the time of the complaint.

2/15/2018 - 1045hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a late report of a domestic dispute which occurred on the Smith Rd in New Sharon. Investigation revealed that the incident had occurred two weeks ago, and that after interviewing both parties involved, Mitchell Robbins (26) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D and transported to jail.

2/15/2018 - 1250hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, Chris Crockett (57) of Farmington was arrested for operating while having a suspended license and transported to jail. Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice assisted Doucette with the stop.

Deputies conducted 40 building check and 18 elder checks.