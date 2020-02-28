Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 21-28

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 21 through Feb. 28, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/21/2020 - 0936hrs, Deputy Morgan summonsed Logan Emery (27) of Jay for Criminal Mischief for damaging a camera in his cell area while incarcerated at the jail.

02/22/2020 - 0955hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Route 27 in Kingfield. It turned out to be a misdial in a moving motor vehicle.

02/22/2020 - 1200hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Church Street in New Vineyard. Steven Lewis (63) of Farmington was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and County when he went off the road. As a result of the investigation Steven Lewis was arrested for OUI and transported to jail. Sgt. Bean arrested a witness to the incident, Naomi Haines (48) of New Vineyard on a warrant.

02/22/2020 - 1725hrs, Deputy Charles assisted a stranded motorist on Route 27 in New Portland.

02/22/2020 - 1802hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Police Officer Clement with an OUI on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

02/22/2020 - 2050hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Avon Town Office in Avon. The people in the vehicle parked there were waiting to meet with another person.

02/22/2020 - 2224hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 Hang up complaint at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The homeowner denied calling.

02/23/2020 - 0619hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence in Coplin Plt. All was fine at the residence.

02/23/2020 - 1520hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a potential intoxicated driver and conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Wilton. As a result of the stop Craig Bunnell (50) of Avon was arrested on a probation hold.

02/23/2020 - 1924hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Vienna road in Chesterville.

02/24/2020 - 1743hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a missing person at a residence on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville. Further investigation revealed that it was not a missing person.

02/24/2020 - 1842hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a domestic disturbance on Trestle Ave in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

02/24/2020 - 2251hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a missing and potentially suicidal person from a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. The person was located in Biddeford and was not suicidal.

02/25/2020 - 0909hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

02/25/2020 - 1240hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint where a check was written on a closed account at a business on North Main Street in Strong.

02/25/2020 - 1504hrs, Sgt. Brann, Lt. St. Laurent, responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

02/25/2020 - 1731hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a disabled motorist on West Mills Road in Industry.

02/25/2020 - 2120hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving to endanger on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

02/26/2020 - 0946hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what he determined to be a civil issue regarding the sale of a motorcycle on Maple Street in Kingfield.

02/26/2020 - 1519hrs, Deputy Davol investigated what initially was reported as a civil issue regarding child custody, however during the investigation he arrested Russell Metze (34) of Carthage on a warrant and transported him to jail.

02/26/2020 - 1138hrs, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Christopher Hills-Pettitt (40) of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon for Unlawful Sexual Contact as a result of a sex crimes complaint against that he received the previous week.

02/26/2020 - 1724hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Blake Hill Road in New Sharon. All was secure.

02/26/2020 - 2140hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a violation of a protection order at a residence on the West Kingfield road in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Michael Tomazin (43) of Kingfield was arrested and transported to jail.

02/27/2020 - 0258hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an alarm at a residence on Cook Hill Road in Freeman Twp. All was secure.

02/27/2020 - 0520hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of truckers hauling wood on a posted road (Industry road & Bassett Road) in New Sharon.

02/27/2020 - 0633hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on a person on the Carthage Road in Carthage at the request of an out of state relative. All was secure.

02/27/2020 - 0743hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near a driveway on the Smith Road in Chesterville.

02/27/2020 - 0811hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a parking lot accident at Edmunds Market in Philips. A Frito Lay delivery truck and a tractor trailer were involved. No injuries were reported.

02/27/2020 - 0854hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on School Street in Weld.

02/27/2020 - 1004hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Brian Carlton (28) of Phillips was driving a 2014 Ford Focus south on Farmington Road when he went off the road and struck the snowbank on the right side of the road. Carlton then backed into a nearby driveway, when a pickup truck traveling south also on Farmington Road lost control went off the road and struck Carlton's parked vehicle in the left rear quarter panel area. That vehicle was a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Dakota Bailey (21) of Strong. Bailey also had a passenger Nicholas Walker (24) of New Vineyard. Neither Bailey nor Walker were injured. Carlton was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by Northstar Ambulance for a possible injury, non-life threatening. Carlton's vehicle was towed by Sanders Auto Body of Phillips, Bailey's vehicle was driveable. In addition to Northstar, Brann was assisted at the scene by Strong Fire Department. No charges are pending. It was snowing at the time and there was slush on the road, which contributed to the cause.

02/27/2020 - 1029hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley. Dean Morrison (75) of Rangeley was driving a 2009 Subaru (west bound) approaching the Main Street intersection. He was unable to stop and slid through the intersection flipping over as it crashed into the snowbank across the intersection.

02/27/2020 - 1151hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Davenport Hill in Phillips where a vehicle was off the road. Non reportable.

02/27/2020 - 1333hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist on Route 4 in Madrid.

02/27/2020 - 1421hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Main Street in Kingfield where it was reported a low hanging telephone wire was interfering with vehicular traffic. The wire was removed.

02/27/2020 - 1558hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on the Rand Road in Industry where the elderly homeowner had been without power for the past two hours which has caused an oxygen pump to shut down. Power was restored.

02/27/2020 - 1704hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a two vehicle accident involving a Border Patrol vehicle and a DOT plow truck on Main Street in Rangeley. No further information is available at this time.

02/27/2020 - 1745hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a two vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Jesse Longley (44) of Phillips was traveling west on the Salem Road in a 2016 Ford F-150 responding to a call as a volunteer firemen. He tried to pass a westbound 2008 Chevy impala driven by Heather Campbell (27) of Phillips. While he was trying to pass, the driver of the Impala attempted to turn left into her driveway. The two collided and ran off the road, no injuries were reported.

02/27/2020 - 1812hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on the Fish Hatchery Road in Madrid. Dakota Bailey (21) of Strong was traveling north in a Ford F-150 when he lost control and ran off the road striking a tree.

02/27/2020 - 1815hrs, Chief Lowell investigated a single vehicle accident involving a Phillips Fire Truck on Salem Road in Phillips. Richard Skinner (57) of Phillips was driving a 2002 Ford Fire Truck approaching the Reeds Mills Road. In an attempt to avoid striking a vehicle exiting the Reeds Mills Road he drove off into the ditch. No injuries were to either firefighter in the vehicle.

02/27/2020 - 1815hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a two vehicle accident on Davenport Flats in Phillips.

02/27/2020 - 1854hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a stranded motorist on Sweets Pond Lane in Strong.

02/27/2020 - 2136hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Route 16 in Coplin Plt. It was determined that it was a misdial and the second time the same person has dialed 911 by accident.

02/27/2020 - 2122hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Lee Road in Salem Twp. It turned out to be a faulty line.

02/27/2020 - 2256hrs, Deputy Davol and Farmington Officer Jesse Clement responded to the Shadagee road in Industry where it was reported a man was banging on doors looking for someone he owed money to. Officer Clement found the man and questioned him, no charges were filed.

02/28/2020 - 0426hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a tractor trailer that was blocking the intersection of the Industry Road and Bassett Road in New Sharon. Wesley Bowen (61) of Kent’s Hill was driving a 2003 LT9500 hauling chips out of the Bassett Road when he took the turn too sharply and slid off the road into a ditch which caused the trailer to rip the 5th wheel off the cab. No injuries were reported, Dutch Gap Auto came with multiple heavy lift rigs to remove the vehicle. State Police Commercial Enforcement Troopers were called to the scene.

Deputies conducted nine building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks.