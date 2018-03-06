Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 23 – March 2

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Feb. 23 to March 2.

2/16/2018 - 0927hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Cummings Hill Rd in Temple regarding a report of a potential domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed that James Mackin had threatened to harm his father and was in route to his father’s residence in a White Van. The van was found on Front St. in Farmington and stopped, James Mackin (29) of Temple was arrested for Domestic Violence Terrorizing , the driver was charged with operating with a suspended license.

2/16/2018 - 2339hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean responded to the Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon regarding some sort of disturbance. Several people were removed from the residence and transported to other locations. No charges were filed.

2/17/2018 - 0045hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Davol investigated a report of an alleged domestic disturbance. The complainant had learned information on Facebook that led him to believe that a woman was being abused on the Shaw hill Rd in Industry. However the investigation determined that the couple in question no longer lived in Industry but now reside in Portland. All the information was passed onto Portland Police.

2/17/2018 - 1502hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted State Police with a K-9 request at a traffic stop on route 4 in Avon.

2/17/2018 - 1853hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Montfort Drive in Strong. It was determined to be children playing with a cell phone.

2/17/2018 - 2052hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Alexis McCarthy (20) of Vassalboro was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

2/18/2018 - 1156hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security detail on Ross Ave. in Phillips so a person who was moving out could do so without being harassed.

2/19/2018 - 0915hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Farmington Police with an investigation that led to the Industry Rd in New Sharon.

2/19/2018 - 1038hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Ross Ave. in Phillips, as a result of the stop; Franklin Cushman (32) of Phillips was arrested for operating with a suspended license.

2/19/2018 - 1041hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a theft complaint at Edmunds Market in Phillips. As a result of the investigation a local woman was charged with theft.

2/19/2018 - 1505hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Eustis. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2/19/2018 - 1901hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Wing Rd in Eustis. A man driving a gray Toyota pickup tried to enter a house that was currently occupied by renters.

2/29/2018 - 1001hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Rd in Strong.

2/20/2018 - 1630hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a missing person from a residence on the Salem Rd in Salem Twp.

2/21/2018 - 1341hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Depot St. in Phillips where he stood by while a person removed personal property from the residence of an ex-spouse.

2/21/2018 - 1550hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in Kingfield. He found the alleged vehicle and found it to be driving fine.

2/21/2018 - 1733hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on the Falls Rd in Letter E Township.

2/21/2018 - 1758hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an alleged theft of cash from a residence on Main St. in Kingfield.

2/22/2018 - 0042hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an alarm on Tory Hill Rd in Phillips, it was determined to be a false alarm.

2/24/2018 - 1955hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Haley responded to what was reported initially as a snowmobile accident on the Salem Rd in Kingfield near the elementary school. Upon arrival, other circumstance revealed that a domestic disturbance assault had occurred. As a result of the investigation, Donna Poulin (51) of Kingfield was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D and transported to jail.

2/24/2018 - 2304hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the West Side Rd in Carthage to assist State Police with a report of a medical call that possibly was also a domestic disturbance. Doucette did not find any evidence of a domestic and a person was transported by EMS for an illness.

2/25/2018 - 1123hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted Jay Police by using Narcan to revive a person who had overdosed, on the Franklin Rd in Jay.

2/26/2018 - 2000hrs, Deputy Doucette and Deputy Daley conducted a welfare check on a teenager that was reportedly suicidal (the teen had sent out a message on snap chat stating he was going to kill himself) on the Pond Rd in Strong. Upon checking the teen, they found that the teen was fine. The teen had told the deputy’s that there were no suicidal intention but sent the text out for attention.

2/27/2018 - 0509hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Goodwin Rd in Carthage. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2/27/2018 - 0554hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a car vs. deer accident on the industry Rd in Industry. The deer died at the scene and the car sustained reportable damage.

2/28/2018 - 0948hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of criminal threatening from a Kingfield teen to a teen that lived in Strong. No charges have been filed at this time. The case is still under investigation.

2/28/2018 - 1209hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann received a complaint regarding a 15 year old juvenile who lives in Industry who attends Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Farmington Police originally received the complaint however it was determined that the actual threat to students was made on the school bus while in Industry. Evidence was gathered, statements received and the juvenile was arrested on a juvenile charge of Terrorizing. The Juvenile Officer was involved and bail conditions were attached. The teen has been suspended for several days from school and conditions were attached to his release.

2/28/2018 - 1219hrs Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Anson Valley Rd in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop the driver, Erick LeClair (36) of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with operating with a suspended license.

3/1/2018 - 2109hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Iisalo Rd in Temple regarding a probation check at the request of Skowhegan probation and parole. It was reported that Justin Lancaster (38) of Waterville had cut off his ankle bracelet. He was located, arrested and transported to jail at the request of Probation and Parole.

Deputies conducted 13 building check and 6 elder checks.