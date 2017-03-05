Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 23 – March 3

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office's weekly report for Feb. 23 through March 3.

2/23/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to Silver Birch Lane in Industry regarding a residential alarm.

2/24/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to Kennebago Rd in Coplin Plt. regarding a civil issue.

2/24/2017 - Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on High St. in Kingfield, as a result of the stop the driver (Dillon St. Peter, 21 of Avon) was arrested for OUI. A passenger (James O’Clair 19 of Waterville) was arrested by Deputy Scovil for disorderly conduct, minor consuming liquor and drinking in public. Both were transported to Jail.

2/24/2017 - Lt. St. Laurent received a sex offense referral from DHHS that originated in Avon.

2/25/2017 - Sgt. Brann and Deputy McCormick responded to Main St. in Kingfield regarding a 911 hang up complaint. The call was from a child however a search of apartments in the area did not reveal anything suspicious.

2/25/2017 - Sgt. Brann and Deputy McCormick responded to Main St in Kingfield regarding a domestic disturbance between a mother and an adult son. The son was packing his bags upon arrival to leave, no charges were filed.

2/26/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a tree across the Dutch Gap road in Chesterville, Chesterville fire responded to remove it.

2/26/2017 - Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Brann responded to Dodge Corner Rd in New Vineyard regarding a woman who had attempted to hang herself. She was transported to FMH for evaluation.

2/26/2017 - Sgt. Mann responded to Cohoon Rd in Chesterville in regarding a suicidal male. The man was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

2/26/2017 - at 2 a.m. Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a crash with a possible intoxicated driver on the Stratton Rd in Dallas Plantation. Upon McCormick’s arrival a border Patrol Agent was on the scene and McCormick noticed that a Jeep Wrangler facing west bound in a snow bank on the shoulder of the east bound lane, and that a man identified as the driver was still there passed out behind the wheel of the Jeep. The driver, who was identified as Charles Sager (52) of North Monmouth, was arrested for OUI and transported to Jail. There was no damage to the Jeep.

2/26/2017 - Deputy Doucette conducted a vehicle stop on the West Rd in Carthage, as a result of the stop; Vincent Haines (44) of Carthage was arrested for operating without a license and violating conditions of release. He was transported to Jail.

2/27/2017 - At 4:37pm Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a roll over car accident with at injuries on Sanborn Hill Rd in Chesterville. The driver, Tiffany Gerrish (44) of Chesterville, had been traveling on the Caldwell Rd, went through the intersection onto the Sanborn hill road, lost control thus rolling the vehicle over. It was also reported that Gerrish had a juvenile with her at the time of the accident. Both occupants of the vehicle were unharmed. As a result of the investigation the driver admitted to marijuana use prior to the accident, Deputy McCormick also detected the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the breath of Gerrish who was arrested for OUI and transported to Franklin County Jail. Trooper Malcore assisted at the scene.

2/27/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Anson Valley Rd in New Vineyard. The complainant stated shew as being harassed by messenger on a fake Facebook account stating that a SWAT team was coming to her house.

2/27/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Tainter corner Rd in Carthage.

2/27/2017 - Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on route in Farmington Falls, as a result of the stop; Michael day (40) of Milan NH was arrested on an active warrant.

2/27/2017 - Deputy Burke investigated a report of a bad check at Sandy River Farm Supply. Investigation revealed that a young man had written a check on a closed account that had belonged to his mother.

2/27/2017 - Sgt. Hartley investigated a report of a phone scam on the Brahmer Rd in New Vineyard.

2/28/2017 - at midnight Deputy Morgan and a member of DHHS conducted a welfare check at the residence of a woman (who was involved in an OUI related accident earlier in the evening and had been arrested) to conduct a welfare check on the juvenile that was with her.

2/28/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard, the deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2/28/2017 - Deputy Scovil and Lt. St. Laurent responded to Avon Valley Rd. in Avon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. While there the deputies determined that while there were no charges to file in regards to the complaint however one of the participants, Linda Flagg (53) of Avon, was arrested on two active warrants.

2/28/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Avon Valley Rd in Avon. A woman stated that her ex was intoxicated and has made over a hundred phone calls to her regarding their child and custody.

2/28/2017 - Deputy McCormick investigated a civil issue on the Maxwell Rd in Temple regarding retrieval of personal belongings after a separation.

3/1/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to what was originally called in to be an attempted break in at a residence in Avon however further investigation revealed that a window there was broken by snow sliding off a metal roof.

3/1/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated an internet scam in New Sharon where a woman was taken advantage of financially by a man online.

3/1/29017 - Lt. St. Laurent and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to Dixfield Rd in Weld regarding a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Reid Banton (26) of Weld was arrested for domestic violence assault, Terrorizing and Criminal restraint.

3/1/2017 - Deputy McCormick investigated an alleged harassment complaint on Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon. The complainant stated that he was being harassed by his mother who lived in Florida and by the Social Security Administration. A phone number provided by the complainant did not come back to his mother. The complainant admitted to being off his medications and having a diagnosed mental illness.

3/1/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated a trespassing complaint on the Smith Rd in Chesterville. The complainant claimed that neighbor’s kids were snooping around her house. They were contacted and told to stay away.

3/1/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to an animal complaint on the New Sharon Rd in Industry where two calves were wandering on the road.

3/1/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to West Mills Rd in Industry and arrested Scott Osborne (46) for Domestic Violence Stalking, Harassment by Telephone and was also placed on a probation hold for prior Domestic Violence issues. All charges stemming from a phone harassment complaint that originated in Avon on February 28.

3/1/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a car parked on the side of the Weld road in Phillips, inside the car in the back seat was a man who was sleeping. He was okay and had an explanation as to why he was there.

3/1/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a complaint of damage to a storage facility, it was determined to be an accident and a civil issue.

3/2/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint, on the Cross Rd in Avon, regarding a suspicious delivery person from an air freight company in Portland who asked the complainant receiving the package for a signature and then produced a pocket knife and asked for a drop of blood beside the signature. The driver was later found, questioned and stated it was only joke. The company was also contacted and informed of the drivers conduct. No charges were filed by the complainant.

3/3/2017 - Chief Deputy Lowell responded to Shadagee Senior housing in Phillips regarding a person there who suffers from mental illness and was in some sort of crises and frightening the neighbors. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

Deputies conducted 38 building checks during this time period, two were found unsecure. Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks.