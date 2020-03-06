Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 28 – March 6

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Feb. 28 through March 6, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

02/28/2020 - 1005hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. It was operator error. A second 911 call came in 26 hours later at the same residence. No one was home.

02/28/2020 - 1052hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft/fraud complaint at a residence in Dallas Plt.

02/28/2020 - 1202hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a parking complaint on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp.

02/28/2020 - 1309hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car off the road on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. No damage to the vehicle.

02/28/2020 - 1310hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. All was secure at the residence.

02/28/2020 - 1437hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a two car accident on the Salem Road in Salem. Clara Logan (16) of Freeman Twp. as driving a 2008 Subaru South bound on the Howard Road and did not stop at the intersection of the Salem road causing her vehicle to hit the side of a west bound 2018 Kia driven by Kathy Haines (69) of Salem Twp. No injuries were reported

02/28/2020 - 1616hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of criminal threatening via Facebook at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. There is no crime at this time.

02/28/2020 - 1736grs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Kendal Farm trail in Rangeley. Everything was secure at the residence.

02/28/2020 - 1853hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/28/2020 - 2007hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the George Thomas Road in New Sharon. All was secure, a child had been playing with the phone.

02/28/2020 - 2114hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a threatening complaint on Church Street in Industry. As a result of his investigation, Mark Stenson (68) of Industry was arrested for Harassment and Terrorizing and transported to jail.

02/29/2020 - 0538hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a tractor trailer stuck on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp.

02/29/2020 - 0716hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a plow truck vs. parked car at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. Richard Austin (58) of Industry was operating a 2004 Chevy plow truck when he backed into a parked 2006 Ford explorer owned by Michelle St. Pierre (59) of Industry.

02/29/2020 - 082hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Norton Hill Road in Strong. It turned out to be a pocket dial by a driver of a motor vehicle who did not realize he had called.

02/29/2020 - 1259hrs, Deputy McCormick and Farmington Officer Richards responded to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant near the location of the jail. As a result of the investigation Mark Stenson (68) of Industry was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

02/29/2020 - 1303hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a stranded motorist on Route 27 in Kingfield.

02/29/2020 - 1545hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Ben Soha (34) of Wilton on a warrant from Oxford County and transported him to the Oxford line in Dixfield to release to their custody.

02/29/2020 - 1815hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a child custody complaint on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

02/29/2020 - 2303hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival everything appeared to be secure.

03/01/2020 - 0948hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a location on the Carry Road in Rangeley. All was secure, it was an unintentional dial on an apple watch.

03/01/2020 - 1056hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop, Steven Deleon Jr (35) of Quincy Mass was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice and transported to jail.

03/01/2020 - 1041hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Turnaround on the Phillips Road in Weld. As a result of his investigation Donald Hunter (57) of Chesterville was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

03/01/2020 - 1149hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of three loose horses on the Kennebago road in Coplin Plt.

03/01/2020 - 1548hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. All was secure.

03/01/2020 - 2326hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at the Stratton Plaza in Eustis. The person who was causing the disturbance was removed from the location by friends. No charges were filed.

03/02/2020 - 0955hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two car accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Jeffrey Ladd (41) of North Anson was driving a 2014 Western Start Tractor Trailer hauling logs west bound on the Lexington Road attempting to take the 90 degree left turn onto the bridge in Kingfield. At that time Roxanne Marsh (64) of Eustis was driving a 2019 Honda 4 door east bound across the bridge in Kingfield approaching the Lexington Road and Maple Street intersection at the end of the bridge. The Tractor trailer was already in the middle of his turn when the Honda attempted to drive by, causing the Honda to strike the trailer of the truck.

03/02/2020 - 1201hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency on Lambert Hill Road in Strong at the request of medical personnel.

03/02/2020 - 1337hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a dead deer on the Carthage Weld town line.

03/02/2020 - 1601hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the New Sharon Road in Industry at the request of an out of state family member. Upon checking, Morgan transported the person to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

03/02/2020 - 1607hrs, Deputy Davol responded to car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Johnathan Andrews (24) of New Vineyard was driving a 2007 GMC pickup southbound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. The deer ran off.

03/02/2020 - 2028hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a stranded tractor trailer on route 27 in Jim Pond Twp.

03/03/2020 - 0458hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a stranded motorist on the Industry Road in Industry.

03/03/2020 - 0612hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage. No charges were filed.

03/03/2020 - 1145hrs, Deputy Elmes and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. The death was determined to be of natural causes.

0303/2020 - 1204hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an injured deer on Route 27 in Wyman Twp.

03/03/20202 - 1403hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a theft at a camp on the Moose Road in Rangeley Plt.

03/03/2020 - 1621hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a request for a complainant on Winter Hill Road who wanted a trespass noticed rescinded on a person.

03/03/2020 - 1621hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a two vehicle accident located at Mile 1 on the Gold Brook Road in Chain of Ponds Twp. Spencer Conrad (27) of Bingham was driving a 2016 Chevy pickup owned by Vestas Wind Technology west bound downhill when he lost control and slid sideways into an east bound uphill traveling Pepin Lumber Inc. truck driven by Zackery Schmidt (28) of Fayette. Minor injuries were reported, no one was transported.

03/04/2020 - 0910hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a driveway on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

03/04/2020 - 1048hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

03/04/2020 - 1131hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Apparently something came off from an oncoming tractor trailer and hit the car.

03/04/2020 - 1337hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Anthony Gage (57) of Chesterville was arrested for OAS and transported to jail.

03/04/2020 - 1351hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

03/04/2020 - 1708hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a patron of a garage and garage owner on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

03/04/2020 - 1801hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a dogs running at large complaint on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The dogs were recovered and the owner warned about keeping unlicensed dogs.

03/04/2020 - 1804hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Callahan Road in Salem Twp. The vehicle was found parked near the complainant and it was suspected the driver may be intoxicated.

03/04/2020 - 2120hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a family disturbance at a residence on Brookside Lane in Freeman Twp. It issued turned out to be child custody between estranged parents.

03/05/2020 - 0548hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Jeff Quimby (56) of Rangeley was driving a 2017 Subaru when a deer ran out in front of him.

03/05/2020 - 0954hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

03/05/2020 - 1025hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted the local ACO with an investigation into an animal complaint at a residence on Placid Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation, the two men were summonsed for Allowing Dogs at Large and Keeping Unlicensed Dogs.

03/05/2020 - 1617hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at Phillips Elementary School.

03/05/2020 - 1935hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in North New Portland. Jefferson Bates (33) of Yarmouth was driving a 2009 GMC pickup northbound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.



Deputies conducted 14 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks.