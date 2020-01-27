Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 17-24

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 17 through Jan. 24, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/17/2020 - 1128hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Farm Road in Avon.

01/17/2020 - 1142hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on the Brittany Road in Eustis. All was secure up on arrival.

01/17/2020 - 1349hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a tractor trailer being driven on the Mercer road in New Sharon who was shredding its tires while traveling.

01/17/2020 - 1644hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

01/17/2020 - 1645hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a two car accident at the intersection of Lucy Knowles Road and the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Ronald Hewins (46) of Livermore Falls was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze on the Lucy Knowles Road approaching the Vienna Road Intersection when he slid through the intersection striking a 2005 Chevy pickup being driven by Jesse Haskell (38) of Wilton which was traveling south bound on the Vienna Road. No injuries were reported.

01/27/2020 - 1809hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on the Phillips Road in Strong.

01/17/2020 - 2042hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the stop the driver Kirby Sullivan (30) of Blackstone Mass was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

01/17/2020 - 2245hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Tyler Thorndike (27) of Phillips was driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee southbound when he lost control and went off the road. As a result of the investigation Mr. Thorndike was arrested for OUI, OAS and a probation hold and taken to jail.

01/18/2020 - 1007hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Trooper Hall with a traffic stop on Route 2 in Wilton where the operator failed to stop for the trooper. Trooper Hall was able to stop the vehicle.

01/18/2020 - 1420hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a building alarm on the Valley Road in Avon. All was secure.

01/18/2020 - 1609hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a late report of domestic violence which occurred at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. Upon investigation the alleged male victim wanted charges filed against his spouse, however after a few days he changed his mind regarding charges, no charges were filed.

01/18/2020 - 2015hrs, Sgt. Bean was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 police cruiser southbound Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. when he collided with a moose in the road. Trooper Pescitelli investigated the accident.

01/19/2020 - 0241hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. All was secure at the residence, it was an accidental dial.

01/19/2020 - 0917hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a two car accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. James Kiernan (59) of Farmington was driving a Farmington plow truck northbound on Route 27 and attempting to turn left onto the Cowen Hill Road when a 2019 Chevy pickup being driven by Sam Mathes (31) of New Portland attempted to pass the plow truck causing the plow of the truck to strike the side of the passing vehicle. No injuries were reported.

01/19/2020 - 1227hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of speeders on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

01/19/2020 - 1319hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

01/19/2020 - 1650hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Lisa McIntosh (39) of Brunswick was traveling southbound when she lost control and ran off the road.

01/19/2020 - 1708hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on East Brook Lane in Weld. Rachel McElravy (28) of Livermore Falls was driving a 2019 Chevy Pickup when she struck a concrete pillar at the end of a driveway. No injuries were reported.

01/20/2020 - 0658hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an elderly person’s residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard where it was reported that there was no heat in the house due to loss of power. McCormick was able to determine that the fuse box shut down the system. He was able to reset and power was restored.

01/20/2020 - 1047hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. It turned out to be a misdial by a child.

01/20/2020 - 1129hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Flag Star Drive in Strong. Upon arrival it was discovered to be a misdial.

01/20/2020 - 1601hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of criminal threatening at a residence on the Vienna road in Chesterville.

01/20/2020 - 1826hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. It was determined to be a civil issue regarding the sale of a snowmobile.

01/21/2020 - 0633hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Starks road in New Sharon. Daniel Shurtleff (24) of New Sharon was traveling south bound in a 2005 GMC pickup when he lost control, crossed the center line and ran off the road striking a utility pole and damaging fencing on the Harris Farm. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire dept. and CMP personnel assisted at the scene. Farmington towing retrieved the vehicle.

01/21/2020 - 0825hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Foster Hill road in Freeman Twp.

01/21/2020 - 1142hrs, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Angela Emmons (44) of Eustis on a warrant after she turned herself in at the county jail.

01/21/2020 - 1224hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Ronald Thompson (78) of Weld was driving a 2014 Dodge when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

01/21/2020 - 1258hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Temple Road in Temple. Keegan Andrews (16) of Temple was driving a 2006 Subaru legacy when she lost control causing minor damage to the vehicle.

01/21/2020 - 1524hrs, Deputy Elmes transported a juvenile from Long Creek youth center in Portland to court in Farmington and then returned him after the hearing.

01/21/2020 - 1647hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car stuck in a turn out on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the contact, the driver Thomas Targett (70) of Dallas Plt. was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

01/21/2020 - 1849hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Christopher Couture (25) of Farmington on a warrant as he was currently incarcerated at the jail.

01/21/2020 - 1943hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. The building was secure with no tracks in the snow.

01/22/2020 - 0509hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disabled vehicle partially in the road on route 27 in New Vineyard.

01/22/2020 - 0705hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Cameron Boynton (29) of Readfield was driving a 2000 Chevy pickup eastbound when he drifted into the guardrail on a straight road. No injuries were reported.

01/22/2020 - 1041hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an accident that took place in a parking lot of a private residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Michelle Gammon (39) of New Sharon was backing out of a parking spot in a 2008 Chevy when she backed into a 2012 Chevy Impala being operated by Richard Osden (40) of New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

01/22/2020 - 1322hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of theft at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple. In reality this was a dispute regarding property of a person who had recently passed away and civil in nature.

01/22/2020 - 1437hrs, Sgt. Bean was patrolling northbound on Route 27 in New Vineyard when he came upon a man riding what appeared to be a motorized bicycle in the middle of the travel lane well below the posted speed limit. He pulled the person over and identified the driver. The bicyclist, Casey McEnery (27) of Farmington was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release class E and transported to jail.

01/22/2020 - 1442hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to the area of route 4 in Strong regarding a report of logs that had fallen off a tractor trailer. He could not located the unit that had hauled the logs.

01/22/2020 - 2122hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Dustin Osborn (38) of Industry was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault class D and transported to jail.

01/23/2020 - 0535hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a stranded motorist stuck in a snowbank on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

01/23/2020 - 0909hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespass complaint on the Reed Road in Salem where the complainant had the alleged offender on a trail cam.

01/23/2020 - 0959hrs, Deputy Davol responded to iron bridge road for a report of an accident. It was determined to be non-reportable.

01/23/2020 - 1005hrs, Deputy Elmes arrested Bret Dalot (30) of Jay on a warrant at the jail after he had turned himself in.

01/23/2020 - 1333hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary school.

01/23/2020 - 1515hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of trespassing on the Farm Road in Avon.

01/23/2020 - 1925hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious activity near a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

01/24/2020 - 0608hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Allen Street in Rangeley. It was determined to be a misdial.

Deputies conducted 10 building checks, one building was found unlocked. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks.