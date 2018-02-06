Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 19 to Feb. 2

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Jan. 19 through Feb. 2.

1/19/2018 - 1550hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of gunshots on the Birch Rd in Strong. Further investigation only revealed a citizen target practicing with a rifle within their property.

1/19/2018 - 1925hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main St in Kingfield. No injuries were reported the deer died at the scene.

1/21/2018 - 1313hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle rollover on Main St. in Sandy River Plt., the occupants refused medical attention.

1/22/2018 - 0826hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to the Merchant Rd in Weld regarding a civil issue.

1/22/2018 - 2058hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main St. in Rangeley. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

1/23/2018 - 0919hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a building check at the request of the complainant, Leona Dyer who lives in Florida; because she believes that her estranged son may be back at the residence.

1/23/2018 - 2048hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dallas Hill Rd in Dallas Plt. There was minor damage to the vehicle and the deer ran off.

1/23/2018 - 0736hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tree across the power lines on route 27 at the Farmington New Vineyard's town line. CMP was called.

1/23/2018 - 0946hrs, Deputy Morgan summonsed a driver from New Portland for “Driving to endanger” Class E on the Salem Rd in Salem Twp. for doing “doughnuts” in his pickup truck at the intersection of Baker Hill Rd.

1/23/2018 - 1106hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a theft from a fire scene on the Dodge Rd in Philips. The complainant stated he had been living at an apartment complex in Phillips when the apartment caught fire January 15th. The complainant was contacted by a Larry Plourde (40) of Lewiston who had also been living in the complex at the time of the fire and inquired if his TV and PlayStation had burned in the fire. This made the complainant suspicious so he returned to his apartment to discover both items were missing. A third person also contacted the complainant informing him that Larry had his missing items. The complainant contacted Deputy Doucette who with Lt. David St. Laurent went to a local motel in Farmington along with Farmington Officer Ryan Rosie and confronted Larry about the missing items. Larry Plourde eventually admitted to taking the items from the residence and was arrested for Burglary Class C, Theft Class D and Violating Conditions of release and was transported to Jail.

1/24/2018 - 0918hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a residential alarm on the Fish Hatcher Rd in Salem Twp.

1/24/2018 - 1215hrs, Deputy Doucette and Lt. Rackliffe responded to West Mills Rd in Industry to assist State Police with a domestic disturbance.

1/25/2018 - 1257hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a late report of a parking lot accident which occurred at Anni’s Market in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

1/25/2018 - 1551hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of an unattended death that was determined to be the result of natural causes on Mingo Loop Rd in Rangeley.

1/25/2018 - 1748hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Coplin Plt. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1/25/2018 - 1838hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a late report of a tractor trailer accident on route 27 in in Eustis. The driver of a tractor trailer was summonsed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

1/26/2018 - 1426hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Salem Rd in Phillips regarding providing security at a residence while a man picked up personal items at an ex-girlfriends residence.

1/26/2018 - 1504hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dam Rd in Coplin Plt. The deer ran off the car sustained reportable damage.

1/26/2018 - 1732hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Reeds Mill Rd in Phillips. No inures were reported.

1/26/2018 - 2216hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Flag Star Drive in strong regarding a suicidal person. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

1/27/2018 - 0027hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Route 27 in Eustis; as a result of the stop the driver, identified as Sharon Zemla (55), of Fryeburg was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

1/27/2018 - 0049hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Fairbanks Rd in Farmington when a Jay police officer reported that a car in front of him was swerving with a possible drunk driver. The officer already had a prisoner and could not stop the car, Farmington police were busy with another call and could not respond so Sgt. Brann responded from the dispatch office, found the vehicle and stopped it. As a result of the stop the driver, Allison Stewart (37) of Strong, was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

1/27/2018 - 0911hrs, Sgt. Brann responded investigated a late report of a car vs. dog accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp.

1/27/2018 - 2036hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted the State Police with a domestic disturbance on Avon Valley Rd in Avon.

1/27/2018 - 0358hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds twp. No injuries were reported.

1/28/2018 - 0004hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon a vehicle off the road on route 4 in Avon. As a result of the investigation the driver, Carissa Millbury (40) of Strong, was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

1/28/2018 - 1508hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver, Kayla Garey (29) of Gardiner, was arrested for Attaching False Plates Class E and Violating Conditions of Release Class E and transported to jail.

1/28/2018 - 1912hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Salem Rd in Freeman Twp. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

1/29/2018 - 1421hrs, Det. Stephen Charles investigated a complaint of a jail inmate attempting to contact a prohibited person.

1/29/2018 - 1457hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on the West Freeman Rd in Strong. It was reported by the complainant that his sister had called him stating that their grandmother had died in her home on the West Freeman Rd. Sgt. Bean looked into this to find that the person was still alive and doing fine.

1/29/2018 - 1934hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, Cherie Curtis (36) of Canaan, (who had several active suspensions) was arrested for Operating with a suspended License.

1/30/2018 - 1459hrs, Lt. St. Laurent conducted a welfare check on the Starks Rd in New Sharon.

1/30/2018- 2336hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 hang up call on the Goodwin Rd in Carthage Investigation reveals issues with the phone line because of frequent false calls from the residence which is unoccupied.

1/31/2018 - 1255hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a suspicious person going door to door on the West Side Rd in Weld. The person was determined to be a Jehovah Witness.

1/31/2018 - 1400hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. school bus accident on North Main St. in Strong. No injuries were reported

1/31/2018 - 1420hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a single vehicle accident on Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

1/31/2018 - 1446hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of what was perceived to be a threatening complaint on the Cohoon Rd in Chesterville. After discussing the evidence with the complainant it was determined to not reach the parameters of a threat, but clearly was inappropriate communication.

1/31/2018 - 1513hrs, Deputy Doucette was near a car dealership on the Wilton Rd in Farmington when he observed a man assault a second man while both were parked in the parking lot of the dealership. Deputy Doucette stopped the fight and arrested the primary aggressor who was identified as Timothy Sullivan (42) of Chesterville. Farmington Officer Clement arrived at the scene when Sullivan initially refused to submit to arrest. He was taken into custody and arrested for Assault Class D, Threatening Display of a Weapon Class D and Refusing to submit to arrest Class D. He was transported to jail. The entire incident was due to road rage.

1/31/2018 - 1654hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Industry Rd in Industry regarding an animal complaint.

1/31/2018 - 1835hrs, On January 31, 2018 at approximately 1835 hours Franklin County Communications received a call from Oxford County Communications regarding an incident at 22 Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. Oxford County Communications had dispatched an ambulance to that address for a female reportedly having cardiac issues. After the second call Oxford received, they could hear someone yelling in the background. At that point Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded. Sgt. Matt Brann, Deputy Andrew Morgan and Deputy Brian McCormick responded and upon arrival discovered that this was case of domestic violence and assault. The home owner, Anthony Marion (33), had assaulted his live in girlfriend and had barricaded himself inside the trailer refusing to come out. A relative of Marion who was at the scene along with other witnesses told how Marion had assaulted his girlfriend with his hands and had threatened others with a machete. Lt. David Rackliffe, Lt. Davie St. Laurent and officers from Dixfield and Mexico Police Departments arrived at the scene and established a perimeter around the trailer as Sgt. Brann and Deputy Morgan tried to establish contact with Marion throughout the night. At one point when contact was established, Marion threatened to blow up the trailer by releasing gas inside of it and igniting it if Deputies attempted to enter. After several hours involving multiple phone calls and attempts to speak to Anthony on the loud speaker, Marion did exit the trailer and was immediately taken into custody. Anthony Marion was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class C, because of prior domestic assaults, Creating a Police Stand Off and his probation officer issued a probation hold.

2/1/2018 - 0542hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. coyote accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. The coyote ran off, the car sustained minimal damage.

2/1/2018 - 0731hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a threatening complaint via Facebook on the Shaw Hill Rd in Industry. The respondent had threatened to assault the complainant. The respondent was charged with Criminal Threatening.

2/1/2018 - 1220hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. No injuries were reported.

2/2/2018 - 0805hrs, Deputy Madore and Deputy Scovil investigated an unattended death on the Temple Rd in Temple. It was determined to be a result of natural causes.

2/2/2018 - 0900hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a two car parking lot accident at a local garage in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 55 building check and 11 elder checks.