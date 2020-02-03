Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 24 – 31

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 24 through Jan. 31, 2019. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/24/2020 - 0830hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. Before he could arrive there the person who lived there made contact with family members.

01/24/2020 - 1144hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at the Rangeley School.

01/24/2020 - 1208hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville at the request of family members. The person there was safe.

01/24/2020 - 1652hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Strong. Jeremy Maceda (26) of Avon was driving a 2005 Ford pickup northbound when he fell asleep and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

01/24/2020 - 2230hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Ronald Thompson (57) of Castle Rock Colorado was driving a 2019 Nissan rental car east bound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

01/24/2020 - 0804hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Lowell participated in a community policing event at Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

01/25/2020 - 0809hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on the driver of a car which was parked near Smalls Falls in Sandy River Plt. The woman driver was just sleeping.

01/25/2020 - 2008hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of some sort of disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. As it turned out, the disturbance was a complaint that from a woman that another Kingfield man had her car without her permission and wanted to report it stolen. Later on the same complainant called back to say it was not stolen and that she had made arrangements to have it returned.

01/25/2020 - 2311hrs, Deputy McCormick to a business alarm on Avon Valley Road in Avon. It was determined to be a false alarm. Deputy Davol responded to the same alarm on the 26th a little over six hours later. This was again determined to be a false alarm. The company was notified.

01/26/2020 - 0740hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Rachel Bartlett (22) of Farmington driving a 2013 Ford Fusion northbound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

01/26/2020 - 1706hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Cathleen Parker (52) of Brunswick was driving a 2018 Honda when the deer ran out in front of it. No injuries were reported, no report was taken.

01/27/2020 - 0957hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

01/27/2020 - 1305hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at the Rangeley School in Rangeley.

01/27/2020 - 1552hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an alarm at a business on Avon Valley Road in Avon. All was secure, it was another false alarm.

01/28/2020 - 0822hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a three car accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Makinzy Whitney (19) of Wilton was driving a 2005 Toyota Camery southbound when she lost control, spun 180 degrees striking the side of a northbound 2017 GMC pickup operated by Dennis Stevens (64) of Jay, the Camery continued spinning striking a south bound 2005 Western Star Tractor Trailer being driven by Gregory Dunn (36) of Livermore Falls. Northstar Rescue was requested to the scene to transport the driver of the Camery. Imprudent speed due to the conditions of the road was the cause.

01/28/2020 - 0856hrs, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Joshua Hiscock (37) of Jay on a warrant after he had turned himself in at the jail.

01/28/2020, - 1257hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Avon Town office regarding a 911 call. Nobody was there upon arrival, it was determined to be a misdial by someone who had been sitting in the parking lot.

01/28/2020 - 1508hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint of two dogs running loose on the West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. Both dogs were gone upon arrival.

01/28/2020 - 1533hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of an assault on the Adams Road in Chesterville which had allegedly occurred the previous evening.

01/29/2020 - 0820hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two car head on accident on Main Street in Kingfield in near Narrow Gauge Street. Curtis Weese (36) of Kingfield was traveling northbound in a 2002 Chevy Suburban when he lost control on a patch of ice on the side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2008 Subaru 4 door being driven by Cherylon Hayden (54) of Stratton head on. Hayden was transported by Northstar because of her injuries. Weese was uninjured. Kingfield fire assisted at the scene.

01/29/2020 - 151hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car making bad passes on Route 4 in Avon, the vehicle and driver were located by Morgan.

01/29/2020 - 1741hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. The deer ran off and the driver did not wish to file a complaint.

01/30/2020 - 1157hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an incident which occurred on River Street in Strong where it was reported that two juveniles had a single .22 caliber bullet in a can in which one of them hit the can with a hammer causing it to go off. The case is still under investigation.

Deputies conducted 30 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks.