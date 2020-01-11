Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 3 – 10

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Jan. 3 through Jan. 10, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/03/2020 - 0849hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a property dispute on the Industry Road in Industry.

01/03/2020 - 0938hrs, received a complaint of an attempted online fraud at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

01/03/2020 - 1138hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a tree groomer was blocking the travel lane on the Reed Road in Coplin Plt. The road was passable.

01/03/2020 - 1151hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School.

01/03/2020 - 1309hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

01/03/2020 - 1620hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls road in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver, Clayton Sullivan (45) of New Castle Colorado was arrested for operating under a foreign license suspended and transported to jail.

01/03/2020 - 1644hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on Medeiros Lane in Sandy River Plt. All was secure.

01/03/2020 - 2128hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in industry at the request of family members. The person at the residence was okay and just did not want to speak with family.

01/03/2020 - 2148hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle near Mt. Abram HS in Salem Twp. The vehicle was found and the occupants were identified, they were there to pick up a person from a basketball game.

01/04/2020 - 0654hrs, Deputy Davol and Lt. St. Laurent responded to a residence on Route 4 in Avon regarding a death investigation. It was determined that the death was not suspicious but of natural causes.

01/04/2020 - 1205hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Beans Corner Road in New Sharon.

01/04/2020 - 1855hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a Massachusetts police agency regarding a Protection from Abuse order that was served on a man who lived in Massachusetts but also had a camp in Weld.

01/05/2020 - 0432hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report single vehicle accident on North Main Street in Strong. The accident was non-reportable, the owner had it towed out of snowbank.

01/05/2020 - 0807hrs, Deputy Davol was requested to escort a CMP meter reader to a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. CMP officials have been having issues with a homeowner there.

01/05/2020 - 1249hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 17 in Letter D Twp. Michael Wilson (43) of Franklin MA was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram westbound when he lost control and ran off the road rolling the vehicle onto its side. No injuries were reported with him or his male passenger.

01/05/2020 - 1440hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on Route 4 in Avon, the person there was okay.

01/05/2020 - 1516hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the East Road in Chesterville. It was determined that a child was playing with the phone.

01/05/2020 - 1541hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the French Road in Chesterville. Burchard Sweetser (40) of Chesterville was driving a 2016 Ford F-350 owned by Archie's Inc. when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road. The both he and the juvenile in the vehicle were uninjured.

01/05/2020 - 2051hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check at the request of family members at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. Family members thought the person may be suicidal, the person was located driving around in town in a vehicle by Deputy Couture. Couture stopped the car and after a conversation with the driver transported the person to FMH for an evaluation.

01/05/2020 - 2216hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. However it turned out that the incident was actually a domestic disturbance, as a result Heather Hellgren (39) of Temple was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

01/06/2020 - 0606hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Susan Mecham (60) of Philips was traveling southbound in a 2008 Ford Escape when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

01/06/2020 - 1102hrs, Deputy Davol arrested Zacheriah Adams (28) of Smithfield on several warrants after he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

01/06/2020 - 1316hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Sacramento, Calif. police with a death notification in Eustis.

01/06/2020 - 1647hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Cub House Drive in Sandy River Plt. All was secure at the residence with no evidence of entry.

01/07/2020 - 0521hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Taylor Road in New Sharon. Alexis Reed (20) of Rome was driving a 2008 Ford Escape westbound when she lost control attempting to turn onto the Swan Road.

01/07/2020 - 0621hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Strong. Upon arrival it was determined that there was no damage to the pickup and the deer ran off. No report was taken.

01/07/2020 - 0910hrs, Deputy Morgan and Lt. Rackliffe investigated a report of vandalism where it was reported that a male had punched a hole in the wall of the restroom of the store, and then walked out of the store. Through their investigation they were able to identify and locate the suspect Brandon Brown (37) of North New Portland who was charged with criminal mischief.

01/07/2020 - 1355hrs, Deputy Morgan participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

01/07/2020 - 1641hrs, Sgt. Brann arrested Felix Pork (33) of Wilton on a warrant at district court and transported him to jail.

01/07/2020 - 1655hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an out of control juvenile at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. The child was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

01/08/2020 - 0546hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a single vehicle accident on the Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Michael Savage (49) of Kingfield was driving a 2014 Chrysler 4 door when he lost control and went off the road. No injuries were reported.

01/08/2020 - 0923hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of damage done to a personal vehicle at a residence on High Street in Phillips. The complainant stated that she lent a vehicle to another woman who crashed her vehicle back in December. Nobody called the crash in and the car has since been repaired but the complainant now wants to report the accident.

01/08/2020 - 1858hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a medical emergency on the Valley Road in Chesterville where the victim died. The death was not suspicious.

01/08/2020 - 1903hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of damage to personal property at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. The complainant stated that a neighbors cows had damaged a cover to his generator. The complainant and neighbor will be working together to find a resolution.

01/08/2020 - 2020hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. Roderick Moore (67) of Harrisville New York was driving on Route 27 when he ran off the road, there was no damage so no report was taken.

01/08/2020 - 2049hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville at the request of family members. The person being checked in on was okay.

01/09/2020 - 1228hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle rollover on the South Strong Road in Strong. Natasha Donald (19) of Farmington was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi when she hit ice on the edge of the road, over-corrected and ran off the road.

01/09/2020 - 1254hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a white 2009 GMC pickup driving around with blue lights as fog lights in the vehicle. The driver was located and warned about the lights.

01/09/2020 - 2106hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The victim was transported to FMH, for an evaluation, by Northstar.

Deputies conducted 15 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks.