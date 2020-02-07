Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

01/31/2020 - 1459hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a dead deer in the road on route 27 in New Vineyard.

01/31/2020 - 2322hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Daniel Keirstead (31) of Sandy River Plt. was arrested for OUI and a probation hold and transported to jail.

01/31/2020 - 2345hrs, Deputy Elmes, Officer Brandon Sholan and Sgt. Hasting from Farmington PD responded to a residence on West Mills Road in Industry for a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation Scott Osborn (49) of Industry was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class C, Criminal Mischief Class D and Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person Class C, he was transported to jail without incident.

02/01/2020 - 0657hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an animal complaint on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Several German Shepard’s were seen running loose.

02/01/2020 - 1031hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon regarding a report of a possible violation of a protection order. As a result of the investigation, Jarid Wheelock (24) of Skowhegan was arrested for Violation of a protection order Class D and Violating Conditions of Release Class E. He was transported to jail without incident.

02/01/2020 - 1114hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on North Main Street in Strong. Frank Lakin (73) of Salem was driving a 2014 Toyota Southbound when he drove his vehicle off the road into some trees. No injuries were reported.

02/01/2020 - 1154hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an alarm at Spruce Valley LLC on the Valley Road in Avon.

All was secure.

02/01/2020 - 1256hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a lost dog on East Madrid Road in Madrid. The complainant stated that a dog that appeared to be blind and deaf was located by the complainant’s house. The dog was delivered to the animal shelter.

02/01/2020 - 1659hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of farm animal abuse on West Mills Road in Industry.

02/01/2020 - 1728hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Rapid Stream Road in Kingfield regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. The female victim reported that the suspect had fled the scene in a pickup truck. The pickup was located in Farmington. As a result of the investigation, Timothy Yonuschot (47) of Arundel was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class C and OUI Class D and transported to jail. Deputy Morgan assisted with the investigation.

02/01/2020 - 1837hrs, Sgt. Bean and Trooper Parker responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sanborn Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Philip Caldwell Jr (36) of Jay was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D and transported to jail.

02/01/2020 - 2132hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to Bridge Street in Farmington for report of a domestic disturbance. No charges were filed.

02/02/2020 - 1020hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two car accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Deirdre Oneil (17) of Phillips was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango down an icy driveway and slid into the road where her vehicle was broadsided by a 2010 Toyota van driven by Leslie Janarelli-Norton (40) of New Portland. The driver of the Oneil vehicle was transported to FMH for injuries, no injuries were reported for her passenger Jackson Oneil (15). No injuries were reported in the Janarellit-Norton vehicle which also had Henry Fecteau (5), Noah Fecteau (39), Rowan Norton (6) and Saige Norton (9).

02/02/2020 - 1222hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the entrance of a camp on the Weld Road in Phillips. The vehicle was gone upon arrival but it appeared that the vehicle was just turning around.

02/02/2020 - 1602hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. Jane Proctor (61) of Weld was driving a 2009 Dodge charger when she went off the road and hit a utility pole. No injuries sere reported. The pole was broken, CMP was notified.

02/02/2020 - 1650hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of trespassing on a property on the Salem Road in Phillips. After looking around there was no evidence of trespassing.

02/03/2020 - 0519hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Forest Hill Road in Temple. It appears that this was a misdial on a cell phone.

02/03/2020 - 0624hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer disabled on route 27 in New Vineyard.

02/03/2020 - 0648hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Burbank Hill road in Strong. Elijah Roy (29) of Strong was driving a 2016 Jeep Renegade when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

02/03/2020 - 0808hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

02/03/2020 - 1119hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The call was unfounded.

02/03/2020 - 1226hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Kingfield Elementary School regarding a juvenile who left school without permission.

02/03/2020 - 1256hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of criminal mischief at Strong Elementary school. It was determined that a crime did not occur and that the student involved would be dealt with at the school level.

02/03/2020 - 1416hrs, Deputy Morgan received information of a man who was a fugitive from justice working at a local establishment in Kingfield. As a result of the information the man, Anthony Chiodi (52) of East Boston was arrested at his workplace on the warrant and transported to jail without incident.

02/03/2020 - 1459hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

02/03/2020 - 1739hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Cassandra Brackett (33) of Industry was driving a 2019 Subaru when the deer ran out in front of the car.

02/03/2020 - 1902hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of criminal threatening at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard. The statements made did not cross the threshold of a crime.

02/04/2020 - 0900hrs, Detective Stephen Charles served subpoenas on an upcoming trial.

02/04/2020 - 1112hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint at an apartment on Valley Brook Village in Strong. There were no issues at the residence.

02/04/2020 - 1124hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of a debris in the road on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/04/2020 - 1618hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School.

02/04/2020 - 1817hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on route 27 in Kingfield. He located the vehicle and determined there was no issues with the driver of the car.

02/05/2020 - 0918hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School in Strong.

02/05/2020 - 1057hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a dead deer on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

02/05/2020 - 1123hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

02/05/2020 - 1325hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann responded to a three car accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Karen Bardsley (57) of Kingfield was traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevy Impala attempting to take a left turn into the Dollar General Store when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2006 Western Tractor Trailer owned by Loignon Cahmp-Carr INC of Quebec and being driven by Maxime Trepanier (24) of Saint Sebastien Quebec. The Quebec tractor trailer continued on striking the trailer of a north bound 2020 Western Tractor Trailer owned by JS Bedard Trucking and driven by Scot Bedard (46) of Cornville. No injuries were reported.

02/05/2020 - 1723hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Avon. Jessica Cunningham (37) of Jay was driving a 2014 Honda Civic when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. The deer ran off.

02/05/2020 - 2220hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. No charges were filed.

02/06/2020 - 0044hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to request for a welfare check on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The person who was there was fine with no issues.

02/06/2020 - 0407hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville regarding a report of a suspicious person at the complainant’s residence. It turned out to be the ex-husband dropping off a child’s skis.

02/06/2020 - 0537hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. road sign accident at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 27 (Mercer Road and Mile Hill Road) in New Sharon by Douin’s Market. Geoffrey Clark (57) of Stow Mass was driving a Ford pickup hauling a snowmobile trailer northbound when he slid through the intersection striking the road sign at the edge of the parking lot of Douin’s. No injuries were reported.

02/06/2020 - 1016hrs, Deputy McCormick investigate a late report of a domestic disturbance that had occurred at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation, Bradley Scott (29) of Farmington was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault. He was also charged with Furnishing liquor to a minor and harassment by telephone. He was transported to jail without incident.

02/06/2020 - 1109hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Kendall Farm Trail in Dallas Plt. It was discovered that there was no burglary. A contractor was working inside of the residence, and one spouse did not notify the other spouse that they had hired a contractor.

02/06/2020 - 1431hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. Kevin Lamb (56) of Charleston ME was driving a 2016 Toyota when he ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

02/06/2020 - 1556hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a man riding a snowmobile on a public way on Dutch Gap road in Chesterville. The rider, who had a suspended license, was located and identified and told to stay off the road.

02/06/2020 - 2155hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a stranded motorist on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

02/07/2020 - 2359hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. The person died, the death was due to natural causes.

Deputies conducted 12 building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks.