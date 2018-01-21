Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 5-19

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Jan. 5 through Jan. 19.

1/5/2018 - 1651hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident that took out a utility pole on Baker Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. No injuries were reported.

1/5/2018 - 2059hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a harassment complaint that took place on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. A former boyfriend and girlfriend had been harassing each other by phone. No charges have been filed.

1/6/2018 - 1557hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a dog being left outside in the cold on South Strong Rd in Strong. After evaluating the situation it was determined that the dog was not being left out for extended periods of time.

1/6/2018 - 1618hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a speeding red Dodge pickup on route 27 in New Vineyard.

1/6/2018 - 2126hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a two vehicle accident with entrapment on route 27 in New Vineyard

1/7/2018 - 1115hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a gunshot in the woods behind the complainant’s residence on Curve Street in Kingfield. After some checking around it was determined to be a man on snowshoes who had fired his muzzle loader to empty it.

1/7/2018 - 0744hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a medical emergency on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville to assist.

1/8/2018 - 0930hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a dog bite complaint on route 4 in Avon. The complainant called to report that a child had been bitten Saturday, Jan. 6, by a pit bull owned by Jason Bachelder of Avon. The dog apparently has never been registered in town or has had any shots. At 1222 hrs, Deputy Doucette returned to Bachelder’s residence on Route 4 in Avon regarding a report of the pit bull there being left chained outside in a snowbank in the cold. Upon arrival Doucette had an occupant of the house put the dog back inside. The owner of the dog, Jason Bachelder (36) of Avon was charged with Animal Cruelty Class D.

1/8/2018 - 1408hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on Fish Hatchery Rd in Salem.

1/9/2018 - 0143hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of passing a stopped school bus on Mile Hill Rd near Freedom way.

1/9/2018 - 0543hrs, Deputy Scovil, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to Temple Rd in Temple to back up the State Police regarding a reported suicidal man. Upon arrival it was determined that the man’s wife had not been seen for over 24 hrs. Deputies attempted to contact both parties via cell phone with no success. The State Police Crises Negotiation Team as well as the Tactical Team arrived and took over the scene continuing to contact anyone inside. It was discovered later on that afternoon by members of the Tactical Team that the man and wife who lived there (Thomas Masse age 60 and Michelle Masse age 59) had both died of gunshot wounds. The State Police Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.

1/9/2018 - 1033hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a possible violation of a protection order on the Salem Rd in Salem Twp. After gathering all the facts it was apparent that there were no violations.

1/10/2018 - 1708hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Eustis. The deer ran off, the car sustained reportable damage.

1/10/2018 - 2046hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a reported car vs. deer accident on route 27 in North New Portland.

1/10/2018 - 2256hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Rd in Dallas Plt. No injuries were reported. The deer died at the scene.

1/12/2018 - 0823hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on Muddy Lane in Eustis per the request of a family member that could not contact the subject. Subject was located inside and in poor health. Rescue was called who transported the subject to FMH.

1/12/2018 - 1208hrs, Deputy Scovil and Deputy Madore investigated a report of a domestic violence assault with allegedly occurred in Dallas Plt.. As a result of the investigation Jerome Sterling (33) of Dallas Plt. was arrested for Domestic Violence assault class D and transported to jail.

1/12/2018 - 1540hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a parking complaint on the Small Rd in Phillips. The town road commissioner complained that the cars were hindering the towns plow truck from turning around.

1/13/2018 - 0922hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to an alarm at the Wind Development project in Chain of Ponds Twp. It was a false alarm.

1/14/2018 - 1137hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 hang up on Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville. It was determined to be a juvenile playing with the phone.

1/14/2018 - 1524hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on the Borough Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

1/14/2018 - 1504hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of suspicious activity/trespassing at a residence there. The person found there was there at the request of the property owner.

1/14/2018 - 1527hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Dutch Gap Auto regarding a report of an assault that took place there. Case is still under investigation.

1/14/2018 - 1612hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on the Starks Rd in New Sharon.

1/14/2018 - 2211hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on Route 156 in Jay. As a result of the stop the driver, Louise Marie Lucci (39) of Rumford, was arrested for Operating with a suspended license and also charged with two counts of Unlawful possession of Scheduled drugs both class D misdemeanors. She was transported to jail.

1/15/2018 - 0423hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Lake St. in New Vineyard regarding an abandoned vehicle on a corner that was a traffic hazard.

1/15/2018 - 1511hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Farmington. As a result of the stop Nicholas Silva (38) of Strong was arrested for operating without a license class E and transported to jail.

1/15/2018 - 1026hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a two vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

1/15/2018 - 1203hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a child custody complaint on River St. in Strong. It was determine to be a civil issue.

1/15/2018 - 1607hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Streeter Rd in Strong. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

1/16/2018 - 1022hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Police in locating the owner of a motor vehicle that had been abandoned at the park and ride in Farmington. The current owner was located in Freeman Twp.

1/16/2018 - 1350hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Swenson Drive in New Vineyard regarding a report of someone taking photographs of the complainant’s residence.

1/16/2016 - 1501hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a car whose fuel tank had fallen off while traveling on the road.

1/16/2018 - 2008hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the River Road in Avon regarding a report that the complainant’s ex-husband was contacting their children by phone while intoxicated. She was advised this was a civil issue and that she would have to go to court and bring it to their attention if she didn’t want this to continue.

1/17/2018 - 0815hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Wilton Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of an accident involving a tractor trailer. Trooper Malcore and Deputy McCormick determined that there was not enough damage to make it a reportable accident.

1/17/2018 - 0855hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an accident on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

1/17/2018 - 1251hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a bad check complaint at Our Village Market in New Vineyard.

1/17/2018 - 1724hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. Upon arrival it was determined that there was no damage and no injuries. The driver had already contacted a wrecker for assistance.

1/18/2018 - 1245hrs, Deputy McCormick, Deputy Morgan, Lt. Rackliffe, Chief Deputy Lowell, Trooper Barton, Trooper Hall and two other Troopers from Troop C and Sgt. Brann responded to 34 Cummings Hill Rd in Temple regarding a report of a domestic violence assault. It was reported that the victim’s son had assaulted him at the residence. Upon arrival of Deputies and Troopers, they found and secured the victim then conducted a search for the suspect only to discover he had fled prior to their arrival. The suspect was identified as, Brian Mackin (27) of Temple. It had been reported that Makin may have been armed with a handgun and a knife. After spending over an hour searching for Mackin at the scene and surrounding areas, all units left and an arrest warrant was drafted for Mackin.

Later on that evening at 1645hrs, the Sheriff’s Office received another call from a neighbor in the area that the suspect, Brian Mackin, was seen walking out behind his father’s residence. The father was not home at the time. Sheriff Nichols, Lt. St. Laurent, Sgt. Brann, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Doucette arrived at the scene and secured it establishing a perimeter around the house. It was discovered that the suspect, Mackin, was inside of the residence at 34 Cummings hill rd. Detective Stephen Charles was called in to draft a search warrant and a new arrest warrant for Mackin at the residence. Lt. St. Laurent eventually contacted Mackin by phone and started a dialog with him that lasted for over two hours. During the negotiation, the State Police Tactical team was called in to help extract Mackin from the residence in the event he refused to cooperate. Sgt. Tyler Stevenson (the Tactical Team commander) arrived at the scene as well as Crises Negotiator Jed Malcore of Wilton and a few other members of the team. Once they arrived, Makin made the correct decision to surrender to the deputies and came out of the residence without incident. No weapons were found at the scene. Mackin was arrested for Domestic Violence Terrorizing Class D, Violating Conditions of release Class E and Aggravated Assault Class B. He is being held pending initial appearance.

1/18/2018 - 1452hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on Mile Square Rd in Avon regarding a possible suicidal person. As it turned out the person was not suicidal, but having a disagreement with family members via a series text messages which were taken out of context.

1/18/2018 - 1558hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to an animal complaint on Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp.

1/18/2018 - 1957hrs, Sgt. Brann, Lt. Rackliffe responded to Sand Loop Rd in Strong regarding a possible suicidal person. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

1/19/2018 - 0654hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Lucy Knowles Rd in Chesterville. There were minor injuries reported that the driver refused further medical treatment.

1/19/2018 0923hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

1/19/2018 - 0952hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. sand truck accident on the Bailey Hill Rd in Farmington. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 115 building checks, one building was found unsecure, and 17 elder checks.