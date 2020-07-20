The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for July 10-17, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/10/2020 - 0951hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at the request of a family friend at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. All was okay at the residence.

07/10/2020 - 1030hrs, Deputy Davol was at FMH in Farmington when a nurse approached him and reported that a drunk driver that was driving in and out of the parking lot of the facility. As a result of the investigation Jessica Hall (32) of Livermore Falls was arrested for violation of conditions of release and transported to jail.

07/10/2020 - 1342hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of ATV’s on the roadway on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

07/10/2020 - 1351hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of ATV’s on Route 27 near Pines Market in Eustis.

07/10/2020 - 1350hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Babb Road in Avon. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/10/2020 - 1523hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a responded to a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong regarding a civil issue. An estranged couple were having issues over property.

07/10/2020 - 1628hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of two vehicle traveling at high rates of speed with occupants hanging out of their vehicles on Route 4 in Phillips.

07/10/20202 - 1720hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of suspicious activity on the Cross Road in Avon.

07/10/2020 - 1950hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. All was secure at the site, it turned out to be a misdial.

07/10/2020 - 2041hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist on Main Street in Kingfield.

07/10/2020 - 2114hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of suspicious activity on Center Hill Road in Weld.

07/10/2020 - 2118hrs, Sgt. Brann, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Gray responded to a 911 disturbance call at a residence on Bray Hill Road in Phillips. On July 11 at 1758hrs as a result of the investigation Steven Boyd (32) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

07/10/2020 - 2321hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suspicious person knocking on the window of the complaint at a residence on Blake Hill road in Phillips. The person was gone upon arrival.

07/11/2020 - 0224hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Investigation did not revealed a violation.

07/11/2020 - 0847hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Berry Drive in Eustis. It turned out to be an I-watch issue.

07/11/2020 - 0944hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a pickup driving erratically on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp.

07/11/2020 - 1221hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 complaint at an apartment on South Main Street in Strong where the complainant was upset because the land lord keeps turning the internet on and off.

07/11/2020 - 1241hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Judkins Road in Temple. The complainant stated someone keeps stealing her trash can.

07/11/2020 - 1315hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a noise complaint residence on Church Street in New Vineyard. The complainant was upset that a neighbor was allowing people to “burn rubber” as they exit the neighbor’s driveway and the neighbor plays their music too loud. The alleged offender was spoken to about the loud noise complaint.

07/11/2020 - 1914hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Goodwin Road in Carthage regarding a 911 hang-up complaint. It turned out to be a phone line issue.

07/11/2020 - 2000hrs, Sgt. Brann received another noise complaint on Church Street in New Vineyard.

07/11/2020 - 2143hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a noise complaint on Stinchfield Hill road in Chesterville. The offending parties were issued a warning for their music.

07/12/2020 - 0214hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a lost Collie Dog at the complainant’s house in Dallas Plt.

07/12/2020 - 0205hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a car off the side of the road with the driver passed out. It turned out to be just a tired driver and not OUI related.

07/12/2020 - 1248hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. This burglary appears to be related to earlier burglaries in the area. A charcoal grill, a plumbing kit and a Dewalt drill was stolen.

07/12/2020 - 1713hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner on the Rangeley road in Avon. The vehicle was not located.

07/12/2020 - 1751hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call on Mt. blue Pond Road, as a result of the investigation Craig Bunnell (50) of Avon was arrested on a probation hold and also charged with Indecent Conduct.

07/12/2020 - 1901hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Main Street in Phillips.

07/12/2020 - 2140hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on Jersey Ave in New Sharon. All was secure at the site.

07/13/2020 - 0841hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a possible child sex complaint at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

07/13/2020 - 0911hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Cecelia Smith (36) of Frenchville was arrested for Operating with a suspended license and charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

07/13/2020 - 1129hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/13/2020 - 1306hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 misdial on West Freeman Road in Strong. All was secure.

07/13/2020 - 1730hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Brann received a report of a driver’s car window being shot out buy a pellet gun while traveling on the Wilton Road in Chesterville approaching the Zions Hill road intersection. A suspect has been identified, the case is still under investigation.

07/13/2020 - 1802hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at residence on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington to assist Farmington Police.

07/13/2020 - 2246hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a loud music complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/14/2020 - 0733hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on East Madrid Road in Phillips.

07/14/2020 - 1033hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an assault complaint at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

07/14/2020 - 1301hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/14/2020 - 1438hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a camp site at Cathedral Pines in Eustis. This turned out to be a misdial.

07/15/2020 - 2055hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Narrow Gage Street in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Alexander Leathers (20) of Carrabassett Valley was summonsed for Terrorizing.

07/15/2020 - 2235hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of an assault at a residence on South Shore drive in Rangeley Plt.

07/15/2020 - 2342hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Brann responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. The complainant wanted a girlfriend removed from the residence, the parties separated.

07/18/2020 - 1013hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a 911 call on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

07/18/2020 - 1215hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a parking complaint on Park Street in Phillips.

07/18/2020 - 1313hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. All was secure at the residence, it was an I-phone issue.

07/18/2020 - 2032hrs, Deputy Davol, Deputy Couture, Deputy Elmes and State Police Corporal Mood responded to a residence on Weeks Mills Road where it was reported that a man there was shooting weapons. As a result of the investigation Joey Savage (54) of New Sharon was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and Refusing to submit to arrest and was transported to jail.

07/18/2020 - 2114hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/18/2020 - 2215hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Overlook in Rangeley Plt. It was only a person sleeping in their own van.

Deputies conducted 14 building checks, two were found unlocked. They also conducted eight elder checks.