Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 13-27

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 13 to July 27.

7/13/2018 - 1706hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Main St. in Kingfield regarding a report that a man was pointing and waving signs at cars in front of Annie’s market.

7/14/2018 - 1743hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an accident on Ferguson Lane in Sandy River Plt. It was reported that a pickup hauling a camper was forced off the road by a teal colored older model Ford Explorer. The Teal Ford continued towards Rangeley without stopping. No injuries were reported.

7/13/2018 - 1825hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of an online fraud at a residence on North Ross Ave. in Phillips. The complainant stated someone had informed her via Facebook that she had won $350,000 and that in order to receive it she needed to purchase $450 in Amazon cards. She complied and she lost her money.

7/14/2018 - 0747hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. to assist State Police regarding disturbance call there.

7/14/2018 - 0950hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Chief Deputy Lowell, Lt. Rackliffe, Deputy Madore and Deputy Davol conducted a traffic safety detail during the Pierpole parade in Strong.

7/14/2018 - 2149hrs, Deputy Rackliffe and K-9 Justice assisted Wilton Police with a drug search in Wilton.

7/14/2018 - 2320hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of possible intoxicated driver on Blake Hill Rd in Phillips. Davol was unable to find the vehicle.

7/15/2018 - 1708hrs, Deputy Daley received a 911 hang up call that was originating on the banks of the Sandy River in Avon. Upon arrival Deputy Daley found three individuals walking around on the “Salmon Hole” road. None admitted to dialing 911.

7/15/2018 - 1237hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a car with Vermont tags which may have crashed and then fled the scene. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

7/15/2018 - 1747hrs, Deputy Daley responded to the Varnum Pond Rd in Temple regarding a complaint of a man who was bitten by one of two dogs that were running around the pond area.

7/15/2018 - 2139hrs, Deputy Daley responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on North Ross Ave. in Phillips. There was a verbal argument over a fan between a woman and a man. Both parties were intoxicated.

7/16/2018 - 0857hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Smith Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and his mother. No charges were filed by the mother.

7/16/2018 - 1253hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Beans Corner Rd in New Sharon to provide security for a couple who were separating.

7/16/2018 - 2058hrs, Deputy Bean assisted a complainant calling from Rhode Island in looking for a hiker that had not been heard from who had been hiking Tumbledown Mt. The hiker was found walking by Sgt. Bean.

7/16/2018 - 2255hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Weld Rd in Wilton.

7/17/2018 - 1959hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Lucy Knowles Rd in Chesterville. The abandoned vehicle was determined to belong to a man currently incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail.

07/18/2018 - 100hrs, Deputy Morgan and Detective Hugh Landry of the State Police executed a search warrant on a vehicle involved with a fatal in Kingfield.

07/18/2018 - 1254hrs Franklin County Deputies responded to Beans Corner Road in New Sharon regarding a report of a landlord/tenant dispute. Initial reports had indicated a male subject was actively engaging the landlords with a knife. The landlords left the address when the weapon was displayed and met with Deputies down the road. The tenants of New Sharon were refusing to vacate the property after being served initial eviction paperwork. The disagreement between all parties never reached the point of physical altercation. As a result of the actions of one of the tenants during the dispute, Darryl Nelson (42) was arrested for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon. Nelson had made bail later that evening and is not to have contact with the victims. His initial court appearance on the charge will be 08/28/2018. Deputies involved include: Keith Madore, Brad Scovil, Chief Steven Lowell, and Lt. David Rackliffe.

7/18/2018 - 1703hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a child custody complaint at a residence on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. It was determined to be a civil matter.

07/19/2018 - 0129hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon.

07/19/2018 - 0505hrs Deputy Brad Scovil and Keith Madore responded to the Industry Road in Industry for a report of a two car head on collision. Clarence Brown 23, of Anson was traveling East in his Jeep Commander on the Industry road when he crossed over the center line and struck a Nissan Altima head on. The Altima was operated by Brittany Walsh 29, of New Vineyard. Brittany was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Speed was the leading cause in the crash. Industry and Farmington Fire assisted Deputies on scene.

7/19/2018 - 2124hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of an assault from a complainant who lives on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. The complainant was in dispute with her mother over a cell phone and was allegedly assaulted by her at her Granite Heights Farmington address. The complainant did not wish to pursue charges and only wanted her cell phone back. Farmington Police were made aware of the incident.

7/20/2018 - 2039hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a loud noise complaint on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. The complainant stated he is hearing loud cannon sounds coming from the Lane Rd in New Sharon. The suspect in the noise complaint was identified and was given a Disorderly conduct warning.

7/20/2018 - 1840hrs, Detective Ken Charles assisted Rangeley Police with a report of a sexual assault. Peter Stravecky (19) of San Juan was arrested for Gross Sexual Assault Class B by Rangeley PD and transported to jail.

7/21/2018 - 1130hrs, Chief Steve Lowell, Deputy Derrick Doucette, and Deputy AJ Elmes from the Sheriff’s office together with Sgt. Randy Keaton and Troop Detective Reid bond of the State Police provided traffic control for the Kingfield Days Parade.

7/21/2018 - 1343hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated two reports of burglary on Center Hill Rd in Weld. Sgt. Bean assisted at both scenes with processing. Both cases are still under investigation.

7/21/2018 - 1626hrs, Franklin County Dispatch received a call of a motorcycle accident on the West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. Deputy Andrew Morgan, Sgt. Nate Bean and Deputy David Davol responded to the scene. Investigators at the scene stated that Flint York, 56 of Freeman Township was traveling north bound on the West Freeman Rd, riding solo on a 2005 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a corner and ran off the west side of the road. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries. His wife had been traveling ahead of Mr. York when the accident occurred approximately one mile from his residence. Deputy Brian Carter of the Somerset County Sheriff’s office assisted with reconstruction as well as a Maine Game Warden who helped with the scene mapping. Northstar Ambulance, Strong Fire Dept. and Farmington Towing also assisted at the scene. Deputy Morgan is the primary investigator.

7/21/2018 - 1946hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a loud noise complaint originating on the Lane Rd in New Sharon. The suspect was identified and warned.

7/21/2018 - 2119hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Trooper Barton with a suicidal person who was hiding under the bridge in Phillips.

7/21/2018 - 2317hrs, Deputy Davol responded to multiple residential alarms at a residence on Herrick Mountain Rd in New Vineyard. Deputy Morgan assisted and did not find anything unusual.

7/22/2018 - 1344hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a property line dispute on Birches Beach Rd in Rangeley Plt. Landowners were fighting over the location of property lines.

7/22/2018 - 2248hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Rangeley Plt. A small deer was struck and died at the scene, the car sustained minor damage.

7/23/2018 - 1908hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Dixfield Police with a request for a K-9. A male had fled from local police into the woods.

7/24/2018 - 1311hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of an alarm at the Kingfield Historical society which turned out to be false.

7/24/2018 - 2004hrs, Deputy McCormick received information that a theft of camping equipment had just occurred at the Wyman Beach Campsite off the Flagstaff Rd in Eustis. A vehicle was seen leaving the scene identified as a purple Chrysler PT Cruiser. While traveling in route to the scene McCormick saw the vehicle in Carrabassett Valley. He conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle that had a female driver and two males. After conducting an interview the driver, Marie Valcourt (23) of Skowhegan, was arrested for Theft by Unauthorized Taking class D. The two male passengers a 16 year old from Skowhegan and a 17 year old from Norridgewock) were both issued juvenile summons for theft. Most items were recovered except for a Go Pro camera and 400 dollars in cash. Valcourt was transported to jail without incident; the car was turned over to one of the juveniles.

7/25/2018 - 1206hrs, Detective Stephen Charles received a complaint about elder abuse from DHHS that was reported to have occurred in Avon.

7/25/2018 - 1630hrs, Deputy Davol responded to assist State Police with a report of a domestic disturbance on Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp.

7/26/2018 - 0130hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance involving several men on Olde Parkway Rd in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

7/26/2018 - 0554hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Wilton Police with a disturbance on Cross St. in Wilton.

Deputies conducted 25 building checks and 14 elder checks during this time period.