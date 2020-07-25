Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 17 – 24

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 17 through July 24, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/17/2020 - 0955hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on York Hill Road in New Sharon. It was determined to be a misdial.

07/17/2020 - 1406hrs, Detective Ken Charles, Detective Stephen Charles, Lt. St. Laurent, Lt. Rackliffe, Chief Deputy Lowell, Deputy Couture, Deputy Elmes, Deputy Davol, Detective Richards of Farmington PD, Trooper Monahan and Trooper Bond executed a search warrant at a residence on River Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation and warrant; Brandice Dotolo (37) Of Avon was arrested on two charges of Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs class A, Oscarlin Pequero-Ortiz (22) of Bronx NY was arrested on two charges of Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs class A, Chrissie LaForge (40) of Winsted Ct was arrested on two charges of Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs class A. This case is still under investigation.

07/17/2020 - 1940hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

07/18/2020 - 0805hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of neighbors shooting on the Richmond Road in Madrid. No crime.

07/18/2020 - 1013hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis.

07/18/2020 - 2114hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/19/2020 - 1033hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an unattended death at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The death was determined to be not suspicious.

07/19/2020 - 1544hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residential alarm on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. All was secure.

07/19/2020 - 1833hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a reported theft of a wheel barrel at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

07/19/2020 - 1932hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt. No charges were filed.

07/20/2020 - 1225hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Robyn McCabe (40) of Farmington was driving a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 eastbound when a truck in front of her kicked up a rock into her windshield. No injuries were reported.

07/20/2020 - 0131hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

07/20/2020 - 0848hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

07/20/2020 - 1556hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of a man exposing himself on Main Street in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation, Wolfgang Wurlitzer (24) of Kingfield was summonsed for Indecent Conduct.

07/20/2020 - 1852hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

07/20/2020 - 1958hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Industry Road in Industry.

07/20/2020 - 2127hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a loud music complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/20/2020 - 2218hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Edes Brook road in Temple.

07/21/2020 - 0943hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road where the code enforcement officer needed assistance at a residence there.

07/21/2020 - 1153hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a complaint of harassment between neighbors on the Axis Mundi Road in Eustis.

07/21/2020 - 1441hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of vandalism at the intersection of 156 Zions Hill Road where the operator of a car had a windshield shot out by what the complainant thinks is a BB gun.

07/21/2020 - 1640hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Edelheid Road in Sandy River Plt. Ryan Allen (34) of Strong was driving a 2016 Ford Taurus when the deer collided with the car.

07/21/2020 - 2019hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of suspicious activity in a field off the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

07/21/2020 - 2100hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a motorcycle/moose accident on route 16 in Lang Twp. Shaun Talon (45) of Waterville was driving a 1994 Harley Davidson Motorcycle when a moose collided with him. He was not injured in the crash.

07/22/2020 - 0814hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a VIN Verification at Ditch Gap Auto in Chesterville.

07/22/2020 - 1349hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. This was a family dispute, no charges were filed.

07/22/2020 - 1411hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a possible intoxicated driver complaint on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

07/22/2020 - 1504hrs, Deputy Davol investigated what turned out to be a landlord tenant dispute at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

07/22/2020 - 1728hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a suspicious incident which occurred on the Pond Road in Strong.

07/23/2020 - 0822hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a bail check on a person who was violating the conditions of release. Case is under review.

07/23/2020 - 1310hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a camp site in Eustis. No charges were filed.

07/23/2020 - 1312hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of fraud at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

07/23/2020 - 1609hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. Michael Kelley (52) of Avon was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup east bound when a deer ran into the front driver’s side. No injuries were recorded.

07/23/2020 - 1911hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of speeding vehicles on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

07/23/2020 - 2032hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a business on Main Street in Kingfield. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/23/2020 - 2116hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of a suspicious campfire at a location near the complainant’s residence. It turned out to be family members of the complainant at the campfire. No crime.

Deputies conducted two building checks, two were found unlocked. They also conducted six elder checks.