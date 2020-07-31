Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 24-31

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 24 through July 31, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/24/2020 - 1400hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a silver mustang driving erratically on the Rangeley Road in Madrid twp. The vehicle was located and the driver identified.

07/24/2020 - 1553hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of burglary at a camp on route 17 on Township D. A window had been broken to allow access inside and several items were removed.

07/24/2020 - 1718hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 complaint located on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. The location of the call was not located.

07/24/2020 - 1943hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the South Strong Road in Strong. The man there was okay and did not hear the phone ring.

07/24/2020 - 2115hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Samoset Circle in Rangeley Plt. Rangeley PD responded and determined all was okay at the residence.

07/24/2020 - 2117hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Mile Hill Road regarding a report of a disturbance there. No charges were filed.

07/24/2020 - 2239hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a stop on the Phillips Road in Strong where the teenage driver with an intermediate license were driving 22 miles per hour over the speed limit. The teen was issued a ticket for speeding and violating intermediate license rules and no proof of insurance.

07/24/2020 - 2240hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a noise complaint on Brown Neighborhood Road in Weld. The alleged offenders were given a warning to stop driving their ATV’s and shooting off fireworks.

07/24/2020 - 2242hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a noise complaint on the Loop Road in Dallas Plt. A warning was issued to the offending parties.

07/24/2020 - 2329hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. moose accident on the Stratton Road in Lang Twp. Gregory Cooper (57) of South Paris was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when he was struck by the moose. No injuries were reported.

07/25/2020 - 0125hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a missing person from Swains Road in Rangeley Plt. The alleged missing person was located at 0304hrs.

07/25/2020 - 1000hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of a large gray truck parked on the travel lane of Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/25/2020 - 1021hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Crystal Lane in Industry. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/25/2020 - 1035hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 complaint on Day Mountain Road in temple. The source of the call was not located.

07/25/2020 - 1101hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between family members over the ownership of a dog.

07/25/2020 - 1246hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 Hang-up complaint at a residence on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. It turned out to be an accidental dial via Apple I-watch.

07/25/2020 - 1307hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an elderly driver driving erratically on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. The vehicle was not located.

07/25/2020 - 1433hrs, Deputy Gray received a compliant of ATV’s riding on the Chandler Road in Strong.

07/25/2020 - 1539hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of two cars speeding near the town office in temple.

07/25/2020 - 1651hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a theft of a cell phone at a residence on Main Street in Phillips. Investigation revealed that the complainant wasn’t sure if the phone was stolen or just misplaced.

07/25/2020 - 1747hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report that someone was shooting firearms into the water on Gammon Pond in Freeman. The alleged shooters were located and it was determined that they were shooting in a legal safe direction.

07/25/2020 - 2151hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Intervale Road in temple Derek Cushman (26) of Temple was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra when he struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

07/25/2020 - 2205hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on the Kimball pond Road in New Sharon. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/26/2020 - 0139hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hag up complaint on Main Street in Eustis. The source of the call could not be located.

07/26/2020 - 0312hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to the Port of Entry in Coburn Gore for a threating complaint. Customs and Border Patrol reported that four individuals showed up at the port and stated that three men showed up at their campsite and threatened them with a firearm. As a result of the investigation it was determined that no one was threatened with a firearm and that Deputies were dealing with two groups of intoxicated campers.

07/26/2020 - 0717hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of someone shooting high powered rifles on the West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. The caller was unsure exactly where the shots were coming from.

07/26/2020 - 1448hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Brann responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Innsbrook Drive in Sandy River Plt.

07/26/2020 - 1636hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of gasoline fumes at a residence on Evergreen Lane in Industry.

07/26/2020 - 2024hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Grants Camp Road in Stetson Twp. Courtney Dexter (21) of Stetson Twp. was driving a 2009 Chevy Pickup when he crashed the vehicle. The driver was summonsed for Driving to Endanger.

07/26/2020 - 2122hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was found, the driver was not intoxicated.

07/26/2020 - 2126htrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a dead deer in the road on route 4 in Rangeley Plt. Bean pulled the deer out of the road.

07/26/2020 - 2211hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a 911 open line on Dickey Mills Road in Avon.

07/26/2020 - 2308hrs, Deputy Frost responded to South Shore drive in Rangeley Plt. where it was reported that juveniles were shining lights into the windshields of cars passing by.

07/27/2020 - 0924hrs, Deputies from the Sheriff’s office assisted Wilton PD and State Police in the search for a wanted man from Massachusetts.

07/27/2020 - 1155hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a man camping at the boat launch on School Street in Stratton and not allowing people to launch their boats there.

07/27/2020 - 1510hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. There was no emergency and determined to be a misdial.

07/27/2020 - 1534hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of suspicious activity at an abandoned house on the East Madrid Road in Phillips.

07/27/2020 - 1926hrs, Deputy Couture received a harassment complaint on the Holley Road in New Vineyard.

07/28/2020 - 0546hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of vandalism to a mailbox on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

07/28/2020 - 1143hrs, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to Carthage for a possible sighting of a fugitive on Earth Way in Carthage, he was eventually captured. Derell Guy (34) of Lynn Mass was arrested by State Police and transported to jail.

07/28/2020 - 1322hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Dallas Hill road in Dallas Plt.

07/28/2020 - 0918hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a security escort at a construction site at the New Sharon Town office in New Sharon.

07/28/2020 - 1020hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Anthony Gage (31) of Phillips was driving a 2004 Saab when he ran off the road striking the pole.

07/28/2020 - 1101hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. It was reported that a portable generator was stolen.

07/28/2020 - 1545hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on York Hill road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the source of the call.

07/28/2020 - 1624hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage to assist first responders.

07/28/2020 - 1747hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of a possible PFA violation of Phillips.

07/29/2020 - 0820hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville.

07/29/2020 - 0906hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The call was a misdial.

07/29/2020 - 0914hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a garage owner who revs up engines of vehicles he is working on between 5am and 6am in the morning.

07/29/2020 - 0930hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of some sort of disturbance on Sand Hill Loop road in Strong. It was reported that a woman was screaming by a caller but the caller did not want to identify herself. Davol responded to the scene and did not find any issues.

07/29/2020 - 1222hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at the CMP garage in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/29/2020 - 1500hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Shaw Hill road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Deseree Brown (21) of Farmington was arrested in Farmington for Violating Protection Order class D and transported to jail.

07/29/2020 - 1551hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged assault complaint at a residence on Weeks Mills road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

07/29/2020 - 1611hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a disturbance between a man and woman at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. No charges were filed.

07/29/2020 - 1708hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The person there was okay and did not wish to have contact with the complainant.

07/29/2020 - 2123hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a suspicious incident on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

07/29/2020 - 2126hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a noise complaint at the Turkey Farm in New Sharon. A refrigeration trailer was having issues with its condenser making loud squealing noises.

07/29/2020 - 2132hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. Stockton Archard (28) of Rangeley was driving a 2012 Honda when he struck the moose.

07/30/2020 - 0052hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of criminal threatening at a camp site on the Flagstaff Road in Eustis. Caller stated another camper was upset they arrived and made threats to them about staying. The complainant was gone upon arrival.

07/30/2020 - 0902hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on York Hill road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

07/30/2020 - 1017hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a damaged mailbox at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

07/30/2020 - 1509hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on Curtis Brook Road in Kingfield. This turned out to be a misdial.

07/30/2020 - 1613hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 hang up complaint on the Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. This turned out to be similar to many other 911 calls on the Ridge where deputies were unable to locate the source, and my possibly be a tower issue.

07/30/2020 - 1750hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a possible disturbance on Hare Street in Avon. A couple there were separating and there was a dispute about property.

07/30/2020 - 1930hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of harassment at an apartment complex on South Main Street in Strong.

07/30/2020 - 2320hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Coyote Lane in Carthage. All was secure there, it turned out to be a misdial.



Deputies conducted 11 building checks. They also conducted seven elder checks.