Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 26 – Aug. 9

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 26 through Aug. 9, 2019.

7/26/2019 - 0924hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a possible break-in at the Saddleback MT base lodge in Sandy River Plt.

7/26/2019 - 1342hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on route 27 south of Natanis Point in Chain of Ponds Twp.

7/26/2019 - 1500hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an accident that occurred in a private driveway on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

7/26/2019 - 1556hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a residential alarm on the Madrid Road in Madrid. The alarm was a false alarm.

7/26/2019 - 1859hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a road rage incident on route 4 in Phillips. No charges were filed.

7/27/2019 - 0018hrs, Deputy Frost removed a juvenile teen from a residence on Gravel Lane road n Phillips.

7/27/2019 - 0047hrs, Sgt. Scovil arrested Jason Masterson (44) of Temple on a warrant as Mr. Masterson was at FMH to pick up a person.

7/27/2019 - 0915hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident near the golf course on the Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. No injuries were reported.

7/27/2019 - 1328hrs, Franklin County Communications Center received several 911 calls for a head on motorcycle crash on Route 16 in Dallas Plantation. Jill Cayford 45, of Anson Maine was traveling from Rangeley heading towards Eustis when her motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck another motorcycle head on. Jill was Life-Flighted to CMMC in critical condition. The second motorcycle was traveling the opposite direction towards Rangeley and operated by Gregory Mochi 58, of Middleton, MA with passenger Katherine Mochi 57. Katherine was also Life-Flighted to CMMC and in critical condition. Gregory was transported by ground to Franklin Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Route 16 was closed for approximately two hours while Deputies investigated the crash. Deputy David Davol is the primary investigator of this crash and was assisted on scene by Deputy Alec Frost, Sgt. Brad Scovil and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell. Members of the Rangeley Police, Rangeley & Eustis Fire Department’s, and NorthStar all assisted on scene.

7/27/2019 - 1549hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated an accident which occurred in the parking lot of Tranten’s Store in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

7/27/2019 - 1652hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a sexual assault on the Appalachian Trail. After interviewing the complainant it was determined that the event actually happened in North Carolina in February which was not reported. The suspect was thought to still be on the trail headed for Mt. Katahdin. The complainant was traveling with others and did not wish to pursue further.

7/27/2019 - 1605hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Frost conducted a security detail at the concert on Dallas Hill road in Dallas Plt.

7/27/2019 - 1841hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a possible unlawful touching which allegedly occurred between juveniles at a camping area in Eustis.

7/27/2019 - 1931hrs, Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Trestle Ave in Kingfield. No charges were filed, the disagreement was verbal only.

7/27/2019 - 2025hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the Nichols Road in Dallas Plt. The alleged driver was gone upon arrival.

7/27/2019 - 2114hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. As a result of the stop the driver Jeremy Barrett (35) of Mexico ME was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

7/27/2019 - 2245hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted Deputy Elmes with a traffic stop and K-9 search for drugs on Park Street in Phillips.

7/28/2019 - 1246hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

7/29/2019 - 0830hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of an online theft from a complainant who lived on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

7/29/2019 - 1220hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

7/29/2019 - 1329hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of criminal mischief at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple.

7/29/2019 - 1631hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a single vehicle accident on School Street in Perkins Twp. A Pickup truck hauling a boat on a trailer ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

7/29/2019 - 1832hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a single motorcycle accident on West Freeman Road in Strong. The driver was transported to FMH.

7/30/2019 - 0530hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in Mercer. The deer ran off, the car sustained reportable damage.

7/30/2019 - 0959hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a late report of a burglary at a residence on the industry Road in Industry. An ax was reported missing.

7/30/2019 - 1419hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer at the intersection of New Vineyard Road and Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Scott Bond (59) of Winslow was operating his 2011 Peterbuilt Tractor Trailer south bound on New Vineyard Road. Truck was loaded with Poland Spring bottled water. John Tillisch (84) of Lebanon, New Jersey was operating his 2017 Buick Enclave west on Anson Valley Road and failed to yield to the right of way of tractor trailer. Tillisch vehicle then struck the Tractor trailer in one of driver's side rear tires. Hannah Senecal (24) of New Portland was operating a 2003 Toyota Camry north on New Vineyard Road and then was stuck by Tillisch vehicle after Tillisch struck the truck.

Bond was not injured. John Tillisch’s wife Patricia Tillisch (78) was a passenger in the vehicle and was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for an unknown minor injury. Hannah Senecal also was injured and was also transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by Northstar. John Tillisch was issued a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Deputy McCormick was the primary investigator and was assisted at the scene by Sgt. Brann and Deputy Frost. Also at the scene was New Vineyard and Farmington Fire Departments and Northstar. The vehicles were towed away by Bryan's Auto of New Vineyard. The truck was able to be fixed on scene and was not towed. Trooper Jed Malcore of State Police Commercial Enforcement inspected the truck.

7/30/2019 - 2258hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a business alarm at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. It was a false alarm.

7/31/2019 - 0914hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival on of the parties had left the residence. No charges were filed.

7/31/2019 - 1123hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Police Officer clement at a domestic disturbance on the Davis Road in Farmington.

7/31/2019 - 1311hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an on line scam perpetrated against a disabled person on Main Street in Strong.

7/31/2019 - 1950hrs, Sgt. Brad Scovil and Deputy Doucette responded to Route 27 in New Vineyard for a crash with minor injuries. Ervins Bubier, 39, of Perry Maine was traveling south when his truck hydroplaned, left the roadway, and struck the Maine Wood Turning building. Speed and weather appear to be the leading cause of the crash. Bubier was treated on scene by ambulance personnel but declined transport. Deputies were assisted on scene by members of the New Vineyard Fire Department.

7/31/2019 - 2255hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a business alarm at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. It was a false alarm. A second alarm activated at 2307hrs. The problem has since been fixed.

8/1/2019 - 0900hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on children at a residence on White School House Road in Weld at the request of an out of state agency.

8/1/2019 - 1551hrs, Sgt. Scovil and Deputy Doucette responded to Birch Road in Strong regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation Ronald Elliott (67) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

8/2/2019 - 0737hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

8/2/2019 - 0900hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed, the event was verbal only.

8/2/2019 - 1839hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

8/3/2019 - 1022hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a missing elder person with dementia from a residence in Strong. The person was eventually located three hours later.

8/3/2019 - 1226hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. Upon arrival it was determined to be a misdial.

8/3/2019 - 1237hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an animal complaint on Forest Road in Carthage. The complainant stated that a motorcyclist almost crashed trying to avoid a dog in the road. The owner of the dog was located and summonsed for allowing a dog at large.

8/3/2019 - 1514hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Winter hill in Carthage. Apparently it was a false alarm.

8/3/2019 - 1932hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a disturbance on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville. The complainant wanted a person removed from a residence there.

8/3/2019 - 2007hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a bail check at a residence on Birch Road in Strong. As a result of the check, Ronald Elliott (67) of Strong was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

8/4/2019 - 1736hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the intersection of Byron and West Side Road where it was reported that a woman had fallen while hiking breaking her arm. Upon arrival it was reported that arrangements had been made to have her transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

8/4/2019 - 1844hrs, Sgt. Brann was in Phillips when he received a complaint of an RV motorhome being driven in an erratic manner on the Weld Road in Phillip’s. The vehicle was reported to be traveling northbound on route 4. Sgt. Brann caught up to the vehicle in Madrid twp. As a result of the investigation, the driver Michael Rice (59) of Strong was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

8/5/2019 - 1151hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of dogs in poor condition at a residence on North Ross Ave. in Phillips. Deputy McCormick also contacted the ACO regarding the complaint.

8/5/2019 - 1422hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the intersection of the Farmington Road and South Main Street in Strong regarding a report of a woman bleeding from the head. No charges have been filed as the case is still under investigation.

8/5/2019 - 1459hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on East Madrid Road regarding a civil issue between two former business partners and common property among them. Morgan stood by while the property was divided.

8/5/2019 - 1941hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged trespassing complaint on Park Street in Phillips. It appears that the complaint was not criminal in nature and a civil issue only. The complainant was giving instructions on the eviction process.

8/5/2019 - 2208hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the driver Evan Randles (34) of Waterville was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

8/6/2019 - 0022hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Whitney Street in Phillips regarding a medical emergency at the request of Northstar.

8/6/2019 - 0800HRS, Sgt. Scovil conducted a welfare check at a residence on Whitney Street in Phillips.

8/6/2019 - 1030hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice conducted a K-9 Demo for the Wilton Head Start program.

8/6/2019 - 1309hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to Strong to assist State Police with a report of a domestic disturbance on Power Drive.

8/6/2019 - 1444hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a complaint of suspicious activity at an abandoned property on the Weld Road in Phillips. Upon arrival he found a man who did not own the property and who after questioning, admitted he was growing marijuana on the property. The man was charged with unlawful cultivation.

8/6/2019 - 1655hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Park Street in Phillips to assist the ACO with removing dogs at a residence.

8/7/2019 - 1354hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of an alleged theft of a trailer from a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

8/7/2019 - 2151hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Kingfield water district. It turned out to be a local person facetiming on his cell phone. The driver was identified.

8/7/2019 - 2311hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. It was a dispute between a man and woman, no charges were filed.

8/8/2019 - 0210hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on a man living on the Swains Road in Rangeley Plt. The man was safe and secure.

8/8/2019 - 1703hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of an RV being parked on public property in Eustis.

8/8/2019 - 2154hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a late report of a car vs. moose accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plantation.



Deputies conducted 26 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted 13 Elder Checks.