Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 27 – Aug. 3

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report July 27 through Aug. 3.

7/27/2018 - 1317hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up on Pleasant St. in Avon. It was determined to be a miss-dial.

7/27/2018 - 1535hrs, Deputy McCormick received a request from Tri County Mental health for a welfare check on a woman from Avon. It was reported that Tri County wanted to check on a woman who had just picked up her adult son with her car and that she was afraid of him. McCormick made contact with the woman at the Walmart Parking lot in Farmington, the son was also with her. After interviewing the woman, Deputy McCormick arrested Craig Bunnell (48) of Avon for Assault class D, Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs class D and harassment by telephone class E. He was transported to jail and was uncooperative.

7/27/2018 - 2224hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon after witnessing a vehicle traveling 60/40 by the Sandy River Farm Supply Store. As a result of the stop Richard Tatarcyk (35) of Chelsea was arrested for Operating under the influence of drugs class D, Unlawful Possession of schedule drugs class C and Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs class D.

7/28/2018 - 0914hrs, Deputy Madore assisted with a medical call on Bray Hill Rd in Phillips.

7/28/2018 - 1037hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a runaway 17 year old from the Reeds Mill’s Rd in Madrid Twp. The female had left with a boy.

7/28/2018 - 1856hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the parking lot of IGA in Rangeley for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival he discovered a woman trying to help her very intoxicated boyfriend walk back to a local motel. He gave them both a ride.

7/28/2018 - 2053hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an out of control 14 year old on the Kennebago Rd in Lang Twp. who had run away and claimed to be suicidal. The 14 year old was found and transported by Sgt. Brann to FMH for an evaluation.

7/29/2018 - 1305hrs, Sgt. Brann saw a jeep SUV traveling west bound 61/40 in New Sharon. He turned on the vehicle but saw the Jeep accelerate. He radioed ahead and Sgt. Hastings of Farmington Police set up for the driver in Farmington Falls. Sgt. Hastings found he offender and pulled him over. The driver was immediately taken into custody and identified as a 17 year old from Clinton. The driver’s mother was called and agreed to meet Sgt. Brann at Farmington to pick up her son. The son already had two active license suspensions and was charged with Operating while license suspended or revoked class E and Failing to stop for an Officer class E. He was turned over to his mother, his two passengers were also transported to Farmington Police dept. and arrangements were made for them.

7/29/2018 - 2005hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. The complainant of Chesterville stated that the offender from New Sharon had been harassing at his place of work in Farmington and now was showing up at his residence. The offender was served a summons for stalking and a trespass notice was also served.

7/29/2018 - 2313hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Poplar Rd in Kingfield. Upon arrival he spoke with the complainant who wanted information on having a restraining order served on his wife and daughter. He was given the information, no charges were filed.

7/30/2018 - 0900hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of a burglary at a Phillips Rd summer residence in Weld.

7/30/2018 - 0958hrs, Deputy Madore received a late report of a motorcycle accident which had occurred the night before on the Borough Rd in Chesterville.

7/30/2018 - 1055hrs, Deputy Daley investigated a civil issue on the Temple Rd in Temple. The complainant stated he worked for a company out of Auburn who had recently fired him and now they are telling him he needed to return the company truck back to Auburn or they would charge him with theft. He did not want to bring truck back down and that the company could come and get the truck anytime. He was informed this was not a theft but a civil issue that needed to be worked out by the company. Daley contacted the company and informed them of the same information.

7/30/2018 - 1124hrs, Deputy Madore assisted a New Sharon man with questions regarding an upcoming divorce and living arrangements between he and his wife. He was informed this was a civil issue they needed to take care of.

7/30/2018 - 1345hrs, Deputy Madore received a request to assist a Strong citizen who wanted to repossess a vehicle that she had sold to Chesterville woman.

7/30/2018 - 1834hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a dispute between two parties (one from Strong the other from Auburn) who had traded vehicles with each other without exchanging title. No criminal charges were identified; they were informed this is a civil issue.

7/31/2018 - 0859hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on Winter Hill Rd in Carthage that had two different license plates attached, neither of which belonged to the vehicle. It was towed.

7/31/2018 - 0930hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of an erratic driver traveling southbound on Route 4 in Avon.

7/31/2018 - 0923hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of a lost shotgun that may have fallen off a vehicle on route 2 in New Sharon.

7/31/2018 - 1649hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a two car accident at the intersection of the Vienna Rd and Lucy Knowles Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

7/31/2018 - 2052hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to School St. in Weld to assist in a medical emergency at a residence there.

8/1/2018 - 0800hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a residence on the Gordon Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of a possible domestic disturbance. After looking into the incident, no charges were filed.

8/1/2018 - 1255hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a report of ongoing sex crimes in the town of Madrid. As a result of the investigation a 15 year was charged with class B Gross sexual assault.

8/1/2018 - 1303hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a harassment complaint on Center Hill Rd in Weld where the complainant was being harassed by a man who drove by her house at slow speed and made an obscene gesture at her.

8/1/2018 - 1524hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted Jay Police with a request for service.

8/2/2018 - 1402hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance.

8/2/2018 - 1447hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a complaint of people target shooting at night.

8/2/218 - 1715hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a dog bite on Main St. in Strong.

8/2/2018 - 1954hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car being driven in a reckless manner on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. Davol was unable to locate the offending vehicle.

8/2/2018 - 2018hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to what was a civil issue on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon. A complainant was not happy with a contractor who had completed a job and was unsatisfied.

8/2/2018 - 2053hrs, Sgt. Bann assisted a stranded motorist on the Carthage Rd in Carthage.

Deputies conducted 9 building checks; one property was found unsecured and 2 Elder checks during this time period.