Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 3-10

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for July 3 through July 10, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

07/03/2020 - 0554hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Robyn Stevens (40) of Farmington was driving a 2016 Hyundai when she struck a porcupine in the road.

07/03/2020 - 1224hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a death investigation on North Main Street in Strong. The death turned out to be not suspicious.

07/03/2020 - 1249hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 complaint on Center Hill Road in Weld. All was secure at the campsite.

07/03/2020 - 1251hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint of “rapid fire” taken place on Spruce Circle in Dallas Plt. It was determined to be fireworks.

07/03/2020 - 1554hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 complaint at the Rocky Mountain Terrain Park in Carthage. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/03/2020 - 1810hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. All was secure.

07/03/2020 - 1818hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Sunshine Valley in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/03/2020 - 1959hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Judkins Road in Rangeley. It turned out to be a parenting child issue.

07/03/2020 - 2104hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hand up complaint on North Main Street in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/03/2020 - 2241hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a two car one moose accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Jessie Champagne (26) of Clinton was driving a 2007 Jeep Wrangler southbound when a moose ran out in front of her vehicle striking it. At the same time a 2012 Nissan Rogue being driven by Renae Ladd (27) of Strong was following the Jeep, when the Jeep hit the moose the driver of the Nissan did not stop in time and struck the rear of the Jeep. No injuries were reported.

07/03/2020 - 2345hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/04/2020 - 0132hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be verbal only.

07/04/2020 - 0634hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a threatening complaint on the Swains Road in Rangeley Plt.

07/04/2020 - 0901hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon at the request of a family member. The person being checked on was ok.

07/04/2020 - 1021hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a theft of political signs at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

07/04/2020 - 1105hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a child custody complaint on the Holley road in New Vineyard.

07/04/2020 - 1216hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hand up complaint at Cathedral Pine campground Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/04/2020 - 1408hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of an attempted break in at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld.

07/04/2020 - 1527hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up at a residence on Duckling Lane in Weld. All was secure.

07/04/2020 - 1711hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 open line complaint on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/04/2020 - 1745hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a medical emergency on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation Jesse Fisher (31) of New Portland was arrested for OUI and Unlawful Possession of scheduled drugs.

07/04/2020 - 1950hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence in Carthage regarding a possible lost or stolen handgun that was found in the road near the complainant’s home.

07/04/2020 - 2148hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a parking lot accident at the Pines Market in Eustis.

07/04/2020 - 2310hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Time Square Road in Industry. All was secure there.

07/05/2020 - 0918hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. Patricia Churchill (51) of Kingfield was driving a 2012 Chevy 4 door when a deer hit the vehicle.

07/05/2020 - 1032hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 complaint at Cathedral Pine campground Eustis. It turned out to be another misdial.

07/05/2020 - 1122hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of a suspicious man who may be taking photographs of young girls in the Industry area.

07/05/2020 - 1156hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Dutch Gap road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Keith Grundy (44) of Chesterville was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault.

07/05/2020 - 1202hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

07/05/2020 - 1408hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 call at Samoset Circle in Rangeley Plt. All was secure, it was a misdial.

07/05/2020 - 1421hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Cedar Lane in Rangeley Plt. It turned out that he owner has an iPhone watch and accidentally dialed from it.

07/05/2020 - 1518hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Mile Square Road in Avon. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/05/2020 - 1737hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. It turned out to be a misdial.

07/05/2020 - 1804hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alleged theft complaint on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be a false complaint, the complainant imagined the alleged crime.

07/05/2020 - 1821hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/05/2020 - 2004hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard. The patient there was in a mental health crises and was transported to FMH.

07/05/2020 - 2244hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on the Valley Road in Chesterville.

07/06/2020 - 0044hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call on Lambert Hill Road in Strong, the complainant was seeing things and had damaged some of his property.

07/06/2020 - 1040hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. It turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/06/2020 - 1342hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a family dispute at a residence on White Schoolhouse Road in Temple.

07/06/2020 - 1358hrs, Deputy Gray had an abandoned vehicle towed off the Dodge Road in Phillips.

07/06/2020 - 1428hrs, Deputy McCormick served paperwork service at a person on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

07/06/2020 - 1617hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of obnoxious fumes floating from a neighbor’s house to the complainant’s house on Evergreen Lane in Industry. There was no crime here, the neighbor was staining a deck.

07/06/2020 - 1640hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an intoxicated female in a vehicle with children near the corner store in Chesterville. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

07/06/2020 - 1833hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a disturbance call on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. One of the parties involved in the disturbance was transported to FMH for evaluation.

07/06/2020 - 1900hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a possible violation of a protective order at a residence on Shaw Hill road in Industry. Deputy Couture did not identify any violations.

07/06/2020 - 1935hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The caller accidentally set off the alarm when she placed the I-watch it into a cup holder.

07/06/2020 - 2006hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Huff Road in Freeman Twp.

07/06/2020 - 2017hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a sports car driving at a high rate of speed on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

07/06/2020 - 2350hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call between a landlord and tenant on South Main Street in Strong. The complainant complained the landlord was shutting off internet service, this is a civil issue.

07/07/2020 - 0623hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole on Main Street in Phillips. Scott Pinkham (51) of Phillips was alone in the car driving a 2015 Toyota 4 door when he drove into the pole for no apparent reason. Pinkham was transported to FMH for evaluation.

07/07/2020 - 0821hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of insurance fraud that occurred eight years ago at a residence in Strong.

07/07/2020 - 0834hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist whose vehicle was disabled on route 4 in Township E.

07/07/2020 - 0824hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

07/07/2020 - 1012hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check request from a complainant on Shaw Hill Road in Industry.

07/07/2020 - 1138hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an animal complaint on the Maze Road in Coplin Plt.

07/07/2020 - 1411hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at the corner store in Chesterville.

07/07/2020 - 1449hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel conducted a search of the woods off from Center Hill road in Weld regarding a burglary on Center Hill Road the previous week and was able to locate some of the stolen items.

07/07/2020 - 1825hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

07/07/2020 - 2150hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Rose Bernard (36) of Industry was summonsed for Assault.

07/08/2020 - 0151hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an alarm at a residence on Cove Lane in Kingfield. All was secure.

07/08/2020 - 0945hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice assisted jail staff with a routine jail cell search.

07/08/2020 - 1015hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 complaint on the Cohoon road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a misdial where a person was attaching a “selfie stick” and accidentally dialed 911.

07/08/2020 - 1032hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a late report of a theft from a residence on School St. in Phillips.

07/08/2020 - 1258hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a burglary complaint on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. It was reported that a computer was stolen from a residence there.

07/08/2020 - 2247hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on a couple on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. They were okay.

07/09/2020 - 0621hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs deer accident on the Philips road in Strong. Shawn Mitchell (35) of Farmington was driving a 2015 GMC pickup northbound when a deer collided with the vehicle.

07/09/2020 - 1037hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up compliant on Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp. It turned out that a person on an ATV pocket dialed the emergency number while riding in the woods.

07/09/2020 - 1053hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at a residence on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. The building was secure.

07/09/2020 - 1232hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Cross Road in Avon. This turned out to be a misdial.

07/09/2020 - 1659hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a property dispute complaint at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/09/2020 - 1729hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a Gray Subaru 4 door driving erratically on North Main Street in Strong.

07/20/2020 - 1739hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Moose Look Lane in Weld.

07/09/2020 - 1902hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. Christine Warren (64) of Farmington was backing a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 when she veered off the road striking some trees.

07/09/2020 - 2249hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of suspicious activity on Dean Mountain Road in Temple. It was reported that a car was driving on the road without headlights on.

Deputies conducted 6 building checks. They also conducted 6 elder checks.