Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 12-19

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for June 12 through June 19, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

06/12/2020 - 0814hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Ridge Road and Adams Road in Chesterville. Erin Dyar (40) of Chesterville was driving a 2011 Chevy Equinox on the Adams Road when she drove through the intersection striking a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Brandy Turner (28) of Farmington who was traveling south on the Ridge Road. No injuries were reported.

06/12/2020 - 1155hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated what was reported to be a burglary complaint on PWR drive in Strong called in by a neighbor. This turned out to not be a burglary but simple miscommunication between the complainant and the person who actually owned the property.

06/12/2020 - 1255hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. Kaine Hennessy (19) of Wilton was driving a 2011 Subaru Forrester west bound and according to the driver at a rate of speed much higher than the posted 35mph, when a 2017 Ford Escape was being driven by Katelyn O’toole (29) of Salem Twp. was attempting to leave her driveway. The Kaine vehicle struck the O’toole vehicle, no injuries were reported.

06/12/2020 - 1258hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a panic alarm at a residence on Cemetery Road in New Sharon. It was an accidental alarm, all was okay at the residence.

06/12/2020 - 1433hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Walker Hill Road in Temple.

06/12/2020 - 1449hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint of cows in the road on Shaw Hill road in Industry.

06/12/2020 - 1450hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a possible domestic disturbance in a pickup truck on Route 4 traveling north. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

06/12/2020 - 1522hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Paul Hartman (85) of Damariscotta was driving a 2019 Chrysler west bound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

06/12/2020 - 1603hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a complaint about a person allegedly swerving a car towards kids on the road on Ernie’s Way in Temple.

06/12/2020 - 1839hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a vehicle driving at high speed on route 2 in Carthage.

06/12/2020 - 1709hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving by a residence on the Flagg Road in New Sharon on multiple occasions in the same hour, a young girl home alone and concerned.

06/12/2020 - 1932hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of juveniles on a dirt bike on South Main Street in Strong.

06/12/2020 - 2203hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/12/2020 - 2310hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed, this turned out to be an issue between ex-spouses and phone harassment.

06/13/2020 - 0908hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/13/2020 - 0956hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated what turned out to be civil issue between a husband and wife. The complainant had issues concerning joint property at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

06/13/2020 - 1148hrs, Deputy Couture received what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on Pleasant cove Drive in New Vineyard.

06/13/2020 - 1229hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Chandler Road in Industry regarding a report of a disturbance. As a result of the investigation Eileen Werner (72) of Industry was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

06/13/2020 - 1235hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call on Zions Hill road in Chesterville. There was some sort of disturbance between neighbors regarding the use of bicycles on Zions Hill road. All were educated on current bicycle law.

06/13/2020 - 1327hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a graduation parade on Main Street in Rangeley.

06/13/2020 - 1556hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/13/2020 - 2004hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of kids playing basketball in the evening at the Strong Elementary school. No action taken.

06/13/2020 - 2140hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a loud noise complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival the music was off. It is believed that the alleged offender has a scanner and shuts it down when the police are called.

06/14/2020 - 0732hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on a hitchhiker on route 27 in New Vineyard.

06/14/2020 - 0807hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Deputy Couture and Deputy Gray assisted with Mt. Blue High School graduation activities for the day.

06/14/2020 - 0842hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a two car accident in the parking lot of Burger King in Farmington. Vanessa Beale (44) of Industry was in a 2012 Jeep stopped at the intersection of the parking lot and the Wilton road waiting to turn left. Eric Hudson (56) of St. Johnsbury VT was driving a 2013 Honda 4dr and was stopped to the right of the Jeep attempting to turn left onto the Wilton Road. Beale decided to turn right at the last moment and as she started to drive right, the car to her right also moved. The Beale vehicle struck the Hudson vehicle. No injuries were reported.

06/14/2020 - 1018hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint regarding an unregistered trailer on a property. This turned out to be a civil issue.

06/14/2020 - 1043hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of speeding cars on River Street in Strong.

06/14/2020 - 1408hrs, Sgt. Brann, Farmington Police and New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel participated in a birthday parade at the Fairbanks meeting house in Farmington.

06/14/2020 - 1529hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Stanley road in New Vineyard. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/14/2020 - 1545hrs, Sheriff Nichols participated in a birthday parade on Chesterville Hill road in Chesterville.

06/14/2020 - 1700hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a person plowing the complainants field, this turned out to be a civil issue.

06/14/2020 - 1802hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of juveniles making unnecessary noise on North Main Street in Strong.

06/15/2020 - 0919hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. The issue arose between former tenant and landlord.

06/15/2020 - 1245hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on Route 27 in Coburn Gore. Gabryel Dunphy (40) of Shawmut ME was driving a 2014 International tractor hauling a box trailer when according to the driver had a mechanical issue with the steering which caused him to drive off the road and jackknife the rig. The driver suffered a minor head injury and was treated at the scene. Eustis Fire personnel and Border Patrol Agent Nye assisted at the scene.

06/15/2020 - 1333hrs, Deputy Gray, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged assault complaint on Tumbledown Brook Trail in Weld. It was reported by other hikers that a woman in a group of juveniles had slapped a young male child while walking on the trial. Other hikers saw the same group but did not report anything unusual. The group did not exit the trail

06/15/2020 - 2155hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a noise complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. The noise was gone by the time deputies arrived.

06/16/2020 - 1017hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of squatters at a residence on Freeman Ridge in Freeman Twp.

06/16/2020 - 1105hrs, Deputy Davol received an attempted online fraud complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/16/2020 - 1223hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

06/16/2020 - 1336hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Mile Hill road in New Sharon at the request of a family member.

06/16/2020 - 1342hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

06/16/2020 - 1428hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a disturbance at an apartment complex on South Main Street in Strong. An issue arose between a landlord and a new tenant.

06/16/2020 - 1810hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of a possible drunk driver on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was not located.

06/16/2020 - 1900hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a phone harassment complaint on Stinchfield Hill road in Chesterville.

06/16/2020 - 1955hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

06/16/2020 - 2219hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. tree accident on North Main Street in Strong. Taylor Brooks (22) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2013 Ford Edge southbound on North Main Street when she stuck a tree that had fallen into the road.

06/17/2020 - 0014hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a camp site in Eustis. No charges were filed.

06/17/2020 - 0856hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a residential alarm on the Chandler Road in Industry. Everything was all set.

06/17/2020 - 1148hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a road rage incident on route 2 in Carthage. The parties were located, no charges were filed.

06/17/2020 - 1965hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Michael Evans (36) of Wilton was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Evans became combative and started to slam his head against the cage of the cruiser. Farmington Officers Brann and Sholan assisted Frost in removing him from the cruiser while at the jail. Evans was transported to FMH to be treated for the injuries he inflicted upon himself. Evans was charged additionally with Refusing to submit to arrest or detention and disorderly conduct.

06/17/2020 - 2122hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Brian Sleeper (55) of Sanford was driving a 2012 Toyota 4 Runner east bound when a moose ran out in front of his vehicle. No injuries were reported, the moose ran off.

06/17/2020 - 2213hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on an elderly man at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. The man was found to be fine and said he would call his concerned family members.

06/17/2020 - 2227hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a business alarm at the Flagstaff Store. All was secure

06/18/2020 - 0034hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Port of Entry at Coburn Gore to assist Canadian Customs officers with a female from Massachusetts who was trying to gain entry into their country. The female was in a mental health crises and transported to FMH for an evaluation.

06/18/2020 - 0609hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Roderick Wills (43) of Bingham was driving a 2013 GMC pickup owned by EL Vining southbound when he spilled coffee and ran into the breakdown lane striking the guardrail.

06/18/2020 - 1044hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a stranded motorist on Main St. in Kingfield.

06/18/2020 - 1056hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a phone scam at residence on Main Street in Eustis.

06/18/2020 - 1721hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to what was initially called in as a welfare check but turned out to be a verbal disturbance call. At the time of his arrival the other party had walked off, that party was located and found to be okay. No charges were filed.

06/18/2020 - 2111hrs, Sgt. Bean, K-9 Bain and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a missing elderly person who had walked away from their residence on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley to assist Rangeley PD, Rangeley Rescue units and Border Patrol agents. The person was located by K-9 Bain and team and returned safely home.

06/18/2020 - 2214hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a phone tampering complaint at an apartment on South Main Street in Strong. As it turned out the phone was not tampered with, it had disconnected from the internet.

06/19/2020 - 0101hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 Hang up complaint on Willow Drive in New Vineyard. All was okay at the residence.

06/19/2020 - 0646hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell investigated a theft complaint from the “Height of the Land” pull out overlooking Mooselookmegutic Lake. A DOT plaque had been removed from its stone there.

06/19/2020 - 0801hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of ATV’s driving on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt.

Deputies conducted 15 building checks finding only one not secure. The also conducted seven elder checks.