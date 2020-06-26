Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 19 – 26

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 19 through June 26, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

06/19/2020 - 1608hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a late report of an accident on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Brandon Hinkley (25) of Kingfield was charged with “Leaving the scene of an accident” and “Operating a defective motor vehicle” for crashing his 1999 Mazda after driving erratically the previous evening.

06/19/2020 - 1845hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of a possible disturbance between neighbors on the industry Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue regarding property lines.

06/19/2020 - 1855hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington headed towards Chesterville. No wrong operation was observed.

06/19/2020 - 1938hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted with a medical emergency on South Main Street in Strong.

06/19/2020 - 2306hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Tiffany Forrest (50) of Gardiner was arrested for “Violating Conditions of Release” and transported to jail.

06/20/2020 - 0709hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of an auto theft from a residence on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville. The alleged offender was known to the complainant, the car was recovered in in Pulaski Twp. Pennsylvania. Case is still under investigation.

06/20/2020 - 1003hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 misdial on Elizabeth Street in Strong. It was an accidental dial.

06/20/2020 - 1037hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of people shooting on the complainant’s property on the Industry Road in Industry.

06/20/2020 - 1124hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a late report of a motor vehicle accident at Kennego Camps in Davis Twp. It was determined to be non-reportable.

06/20/2020 - 1220hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. Justin Tibbets (35) of Mt. Vernon was driving a 2011 Chevy pickup when a deer struck his vehicle and ran off.

06/20/2020 - 1437hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. The person was located and safe.

06/20/2020 - 1513hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville. John Barns (30) of Chesterville was driving a 2007 Ford Focus north on the East Road failed to stop at the intersection of Sandborn Hill Road and went off the road to the right causing minor injuries to one of the occupants of the car. The operator fled the scene but returned approximately a half hour later intoxicated. John Barns was charged with “Leaving the scene of a personal injury crash”.

06/20/2020 - 1649hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Rangeley PD and Tr. Patrick Pescitelli responded to a residence on route 16 in Rangeley regarding some sort of disturbance. It turned out this was a mental health issue and the subject was transported to FMH.

06/20/2020 - 1651hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a reported burglary at a camp on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid where chains to a camp were cut and propane tanks were removed.

06/20/2020 - 1802hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a burglary complaint of an RV located on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Alcohol and a fire extinguisher were removed.

06/20/2020 - 1808hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

06/20/2020 - 1944hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a White Dodge Pickup being driven erratically on the Industry Road in Industry.

06/20/2020 - 2110hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

06/20/2020 - 2218hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a noise complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road. It was reported that the caller heard a gunshot. The lights were out at the location of where it was reported to have occurred.

06/20/2020 - 2212hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry at the request of family members. The person there was okay.

06/20/2020 - 2236hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency on Pulk Blvd in Carthage. A person there was suffering from some sort of psychotic episode and was transported to Rumford via Medcare ambulance.

06/21/2020 - 0124hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of gunshots near the boat landing near old Main Street in New Sharon.

06/21/2020 - 0454hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of an intoxicated male on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The man located and transported to Farmington.

06/21/2020 - 0732hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/21/2020 - 1056hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 misdial on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. It turned out that the call originated from an apple watch. All was secure.

06/21/2020 - 1150hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of phone theft in New Sharon on the Farmington Falls Road.

06/21/2020 - 1331hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint possible phone harassment at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman twp.

06/21/2020 - 1332hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a 911 Hang up on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. It turned out that a child had the phone and made the call while the car was moving.

06/21/2020 - 1542hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a harassment complaint on Main Street in Kingfield.

06/21/2020 - 1636hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a motorist driving through the complainant’s yard at a high rate of speed on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. The driver was found and admitted to driving too fast.

06/21/2020 - 1642hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Skowhegan Police with an investigation in Kingfield.

06/21/2020 - 2041hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suicidal person on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. The man was located and transported to FMH by Northstar for evaluation.

06/22/2020 - 0618hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a dead deer on the Temple Road in Temple.

09/22/2020 - 1040hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on South Strong Road in Strong. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/22/2020 - 1240hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. It turned out that a child had been playing with the cell phone.

06/22/2020 - 1850hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Officers Brand and Bachelder with a domestic Violence assault that occurred at the intersection of County Way (the jail driveway) and the Fairbanks road. As a result of the investigation Farmington Officers arrested Theresa Dixon (53) of Farmington for Domestic Violence Assault and transported her to the jail.

06/22/2020 - 1907hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious person near the Wood turning Mill on Lake Street in New Vineyard. It turned out to be a night watchman.

06/22/2020 - 2050hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Stuart Hardy (80) of Strong was driving a 2006 Toyota when a deer ran into the vehicle.

06/22/2020 - 2100hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Christen Road in Kingfield. It was an accidental dial.

06/22/2020 - 2228hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a medical emergency on Sandy River Trailer Park Road in Avon.

06/23/2020 - 1114hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a complaint of a violation of the sex offender registry in Franklin County from SBI in Augusta.

06/23/2020 - 1827hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the area of route 4 in Strong regarding a complaint of a vehicle being driven erratically. He was unable to find the vehicle in question.

06/23/2020 - 2107hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency on Park Street in Phillips. The patient was revived by Narcan, Northstar cleared the man medically. The man was charged with violation of conditions of release.

06/24/2020 - 0609hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a pickup vs. moose accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. Lucas Nevedomsky (28) of Farmington was operating a 2011 Ford F250 when a moose ran out in front of the truck causing substantial damage. No injuries were reported.

06/24/2020 - 1028hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on West Kingfield road in Kingfield which turned out to be non-suspicious death.

06/24/2020 - 1232hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

06/24/2020 - 1315hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a complaint of a road rage incident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

06/24/2020 - 1343hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a two vehicle accident which occurred in the parking lot of Our Village Market in New Vineyard. One car backed into another, no injuries were reported.

06/24/2020 - 1648hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a threatening complaint at a residence on Ross Ave. in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Renee Bachelder (21) of Phillips was charged with Terrorizing and Criminal Mischief.

06/24/2020 - 2307hrs, Sgt. Brann, Deputy Couture and Deputy Gray responded to the Farmington Motel to assist Officer Sholan with a domestic disturbance call.

06/25/2020 - 0114hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/25/2020 - 0152hrs, Sgt. Brann and Farmington Officer Sholan responded to a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard to remove an intoxicated person. The person removed himself and went to a separate dwelling.

06/25/2020 - 0445hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a business alarm at Anni’s Market in Kingfield. All was secure.

06/25/2020 - 1147hrs, Deputy Couture responded to what was initially reported as a break in progress at a camp on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. The camp owner found an open door while monitoring the property online. Upon arrival it was determined that the door had not been properly secured when the camp owner was last there.

06/25/2020 - 1215hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on Cushman School Road in Phillips. Western Maine Behavioral Services were contacted and responded as well.

06/25/2020 - 1250hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft of a handgun complaint at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville.

06/25/2020 - 1324hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of online fraud at from a complainant that came to the SO.

06/25/2020 - 1534hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

06/25/2020 - 1732hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suicidal person on Old County Road in Sandy River Plt. The person was not home at the time the complaint was filed, but did return home later on. It was determined the person was okay and not suicidal.

06/25/2020 - 2018hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a pickup doing “burnouts” on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

06/25/2020 - 2302hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of fireworks being shot off in the Birches Beach Road in Rangeley Plt.

06/25/2020 - 2359hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to an alarm at a residence on cove lane in Kingfield.

Deputies conducted 15 building checks finding only one not secure. The also conducted five elder checks.