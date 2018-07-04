Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 22 – 29

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for June 22 to June 29.

6/22/2018 - 1342hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. The damage to the vehicle was non reportable the deer died at the scene.

6/22/2018 - 1632hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean investigated a report of an attempted rape at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. It was a reported that a teenage female was picked up by a man in his sixties. The man was identified and summonsed for Unlawful Sexual Touching class D and Furnishing liquor to a minor class D.

6/22/2018 - 1905hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an out of control female teenager in Carthage. A crisis worker and Trooper Hall assisted at the scene. The teenager was summonsed for assault and will have a mental health evaluation.

6/22/2018 - 2028hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a child being left alone at home for an excessive amount of time on Marble Lane in New Vineyard.

6/22/2018 - 2228hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. moose accident on the West Mills Rd in Industry. The vehicle sustained reportable damage the moose died at the scene.

6/23/2018 - 0620hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to 698 Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of an auto theft. As a result of the investigation, Robert Storer Jr. (25) of Chesterville was charged with Driving to Endanger class E, Operating with a suspended license class E, Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident class D, Failing to report an accident by quickest means class E, and Theft of unauthorized use of property class D.

6/23/2018 - 1640hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a gas drive off at Sandy River Plt. in New Sharon. It was learned that the customer had paid for a certain amount of fuel however pumped more than she paid for. She was located and stated she would square up with the store.

6/23/2018 - 1752hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Church St in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Jordan Millette (24) of Strong was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

6/24/2018 - 0813hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of shots being fired near a camp on the Reeds Mills Rd in Madrid. There was no violation of law.

6/24/2018 - 1744hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan arrested Erick Hall (46) of Time Square Rd in Industry on a warrant and transported him to jail.

6/24/2018 - 2211hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean assisted State Police with a domestic disturbance at a residence on Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon. After the State Police Tactical team deployed, Joey Savage (52) of New Sharon was taken into custody.

6/25/2018 - 0458hrs, Deputy Doucette received a complaint of a missing person from the River Rd in Madrid. It was determined that the missing person may have run off with a boyfriend.

6/25/2018 - 1136hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a two motorcycle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. No injuries were reported.

6/25/2018 - 1316hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Cedar Lane in Rangeley Plt. Nothing was found upon arrival.

6/25/2018 - 1904hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Katherine Webber (30) at her residence on Brimwood Lane in Sandy River Plt on a warrant out of Biddeford. She was transported to jail without incident.

6/25/2018 - 2119hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Jim Pond Twp. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene. No injuries were reported.

6/25/2018 - 2240hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. The car sustained reportable damage, the moose died at the scene.

6/26/2018 - 0944hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a theft of kayaks from a residence on Ray Hill Rd in Phillips.

6/26/2018 - 0950hrs, Deputy Madore responded to what was initially reported as a theft from the Maine Forestry Museum in Dallas Plt. Further investigation revealed it to be a civil issue.

6/26/2018 - 1713hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the investigation the driver, Brian Lewis (59) of Sandy River Plt. was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

6/26/2018 - 1725hrs, Sgt. Brann received a request for a welfare check on a man from Salem Twp. He located the man in another location in town and informed that he was fine. He had a dispute with his wife and left.

6/27/2018 - 0031hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suspicious person located on Rapid Stream Rd in Kingfield. It was determined the suspicious person was just sleeping in his van.

6/27/2018 - 1140hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Johns Pond Rd in Stetson Twp. upon arrival at the cell location of the call he found two camps both were unoccupied.

6/27/2018 - 1500hrs Detective Ken Charles received a referral of a child sexual abuse case on June 21st which was alleged to have occurred at a residence on the Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon. Detective Charles along with DHS conducted interviews with witnesses throughout the week. As a result of the investigation Benjamin Savage (24) of New Sharon was interviewed then arrested for Unlawful Sexual contact class A and transported to jail. Bail was set for 100K.

6/28/2018 - 1026hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a welfare check on a person at the request of a family member on Dallas Hill Rd in Dallas Plt.

6/28/2018 - 1105hrs, Deputy Davol received a request for a welfare check on a juvenile on Main St. in Kingfield.

6/28/2018 - 1807hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible SORNA violation on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

Deputies conducted 40 building checks and found one unsecured, and 8 Elder checks during this time period.