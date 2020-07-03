Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 26 – July 3

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for June 26 through July 3, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

06/26/2020 - 1106hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a grill being run over by a tenant at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. This turned out to be a civil issue where the offending party agreed to compensate for the damaged grill.

06/26/2020 - 1300hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a walk in complaint of harassment which occurred in New Sharon.

06/26/2020 - 1853hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a stranded motorist who may be intoxicated on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

06/26/2020 - 1804hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on route 2 in Carthage near Winter Hill Road, it appeared to come from a moving vehicle.

06/26/2020 - 1816hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call and determined it was a person on an ATV who was camping in the woods. The called was a misdial.

06/26/2020 - 1938hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a disturbance call which was not ongoing on Conant’s Way in Weld.

06/26/2020 - 2242hrs, Sheriff Nichols investigated a complaint of loud music on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/26/2020 - 2304hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a second complaint of loud music on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/26/2020 - 1838hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Jay Police in an attempt to locate a person on the Smith Road in Chesterville.

06/26/2020 - 2109hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a second 911 complaint on Winter Hill in Carthage. It was determined to be a person on his ATV and accidentally dialed.

06/26/2020 - 2240hrs, Deputy Davol, Deputy Elms and Sheriff Nichols responded to a Domestic disturbance call on Sawyer Street in Phillips. No charges were filed, this turned out to be an issue regarding a juvenile.

06/27/2020 - 0005hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the complainant’s property on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. The vehicle had a flat tire and the drive was not around.

06/27/2020 - 0108hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes responded to a criminal threatening complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

06/27/2020 - 0309hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint on the Industry Road in Industry.

06/27/2020 - 0401hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. This turned out to be a misdial.

06/27/2020 - 0543hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Alexander Hickey (24) of Farmington was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail. Joshua Settle (47) of Industry was summonsed for Assault.

06/27/2020 - 1024hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Farmington Police with a request for a K-9 near the hospital in Farmington.

06/27/2020 - 1151hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips to follow up on a complaint from the previous evening.

06/27/2020 - 1319hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of an adult hitting a child on Depot Street in Kingfield. Investigation revealed that a parent had disciplined a children who had been fighting in a car.

06/27/2020 - 1330hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a camp site at Cathedral Pines in Eustis regarding a 911 hang up complaint. Everything was okay, the caller had misdialed.

06/27/2020 - 1603hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a 911 hang up complaint on West Side Road in Weld. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/27/2020 - 1645hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a bail notification at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

06/27/2020 - 1948hrs, deputy Elmes responded to a report of gunshots near Ross Ave in Phillips.

06/27/2020 - 2102hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a pickup being driven erratically on Main Street in New Sharon where it was alleged that a local man was endangering others.

06/28/2020 - 0831hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

06/28/2020 - 2224hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of loud music on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/28/2020 - 1242hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Police with an assault near Hannaford’s in Farmington.

06/28/2020 - 1245hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Stanly road in New Vineyard. This turned out to be a civil issue.

06/28/2020 - 2054hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell to a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Lee Ann St. Marie (54) of Rangeley was driving a 2018 Ford when the crash occurred.

06/28/2020 - 2247hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of suspicious activity on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/29/2020 - 0308hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hand up complaint at a residence on the Goodwin Road in Carthage. It turned out to be a land line issue.

06/29/2020 - 0901hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of an auto theft on the Chick Road in Industry. A male who is known to the complainant took a vehicle from the complainant’s residence that did not belong to him last week and has not returned it.

06/29/2020 - 0959hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a citizen on Main Street in New Sharon with a VIN verification.

06/29/2020 - 1446hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call near blue rock road in Industry. The caller was not identified.

06/29/2020 - 1644hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

06/29/2020 - 1749hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a Burglary at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel conducted a track to where the suspects fled to and found articles taken from the garage on the property. Nail guns, screw guns, jewelry and cameras were taken as well as $200 in change.

06/29/2020 - 1816hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 complaint on the Eustis Village Road in Eustis. It was determined to be someone on an ATV in the woods who accidentally called.

06/29/2020 - 2009hrs, Deputy Elmes and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. As a result of the investigation Jennifer Malchisky (38) and Alexander Allan (40) both of Dallas Plt. were arrested on probation holds and transported to jail.

06/29/2020 - 2056hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a 911 call at a residence on Moose Ridge Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a misdial.

06/29/2020 2123hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of loud music on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/30/2020 - 1010hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Partridge Ridge Road in Rangeley Plt. One of the involved parties had fled the scene prior to the arrival of the deputies. Charges are pending.

06/30/2020 - 1014hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a medical emergency on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon to assist EMS.

06/30/2020 - 1152hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on the Lambert Hill Road in Strong to conduct a welfare check for the Strong area Health Center. The person he was checking on was home but sleeping.

06/30/2020 - 1331hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. It turned out to be an I-watch misdial.

06/30/2020 - 1431hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Gray responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the West Mills Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation, Toya Brennan (29) of Industry was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

06/30/2020 - 1941hrs, Deputy Elmes and Chief Lowell responded to an assault complaint at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. No charges have been filed at this time.

06/30/2020 - 1943hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a late report of an assault at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

06/30/2020 - 2112hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of loud music coming from a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. He was unable to respond due to being out on anther complaint.

06/30/2020 - 2306hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a car theft from a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Stolen was a black GMC Envoy XL with Maine plate 6718XQ.

07/01/2020 - 0807hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a Box truck in the ditch on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

07/01/2020 - 0932hrs, Sgt. Brann served a harassment notice to a man on Shadagee Road in Industry.

07/01/2020 - 1228hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident located on a dirt road near Stinchfield hill Road in Chesterville. This vehicle turned out to be the one that was allegedly stolen from the Vienna road the day before. Sharon Daniels (24) of Chesterville admitted to being the driver of the vehicle, no charges were filed.

07/01/2020 - 1228hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a property dispute on the Huff Road in Phillips. This turned out to be civil in nature.

07/01/2020 - 1456hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/01/2020 - 1501hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. All was secure at the residence, nobody was home.

07/01/2020 - 1724hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a child custody complaint at a residence on Shaw Hill road in Industry.

07/01/2020 - 2256hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a vehicle off the road near Smalls Falls in Township E.

07/02/2020 - 0549hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Sandra Powers (43) of New Sharon was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when she struck the deer.

07/02/2020 - 0615hrs, Deputy McCormick and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Deseree Brown (21) of Industry was charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass.

07/02/2020 - 1206hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a trespass complaint on Bragg Point Lane in Weld.

07/02/2020 - 1740hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a dead deer on the side of the Carthage Road in Carthage.

07/02/2020 - 1849hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of an intoxicated man in a car stuck on an ATV trail off North Main Street in Strong. The vehicle was towed, there was not enough evidence to charge the man.

07/02/2020 - 2035hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a possible violation of protective order at a residence on Shaw Hill road in Industry.

07/02/2020 - 2231hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a possible camp break in progress on King Road in Eustis. A neighbor thought somebody was being broken into, however it turned out to be renters.

07/02/2020 - 2248hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a loud music complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/02/2020 - 2349hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a possible violation of a protective order on the Chick Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Dustin Josselyn (23) of Industry was summonsed for Criminal Trespass.

07/03/2020 - 0106hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in New Sharon. Matthew Maxim (25) of Wilton was driving a 2014 Jeep when he ran off the road. As a result of the investigation Matthew Maxim was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

Deputies conducted 14 building checks. They also conducted seven elder checks.