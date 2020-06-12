Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 5 – 12

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for June 5 through June 12, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

06/05/2020 - 0939hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan responded to a child custody dispute at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard.

06/05/2020 - 1042hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan arrested Ronald Richardson (25) of Biddeford on a warrant while he was at a residence in Avon. He was transported to jail without incident.

06/05/2020 - 1554hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield.

06/05/2020 - 1749hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield at the request of a family friend. Everything was okay at the residence.

06/05/2020 - 2206hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a stranded motorist on Route 4 in Avon.

06/05/2020 - 2039hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call on Gordon Hill

Road in Chesterville. The complainant’s son had been driving a dirt bike and encroached upon the property of a neighbor who confronted the juvenile. No further action was taken.

06/05/2020 - 2121hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a person suffering from a mental health crises at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The person there did not want help and was hostile to police presence. Family members there stated they would look after the person.

06/06/2020 - 0837hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a broken down vehicle sticking partially into the road on Route 4 in Avon.

06/06/2020 - 1004hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an accident on School Street in Weld. Corey Hardy (75) of Chesterville was driving 2000 Dodge hauling a trailer when the trailer broke loose and ran into a 2006 Mercury sedan parked in a driveway. No injuries were reported.

06/06/2020 - 1256hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Gray participated in a graduation parade on Main Street in New Sharon.

06/06/2020 - 2144hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a loud music complaint on Stinchfield Hill road in Chesterville.

06/06/2020 - 2322hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of fireworks being fired off late at night near the pond of the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The responsible parties were located.

06/07/2020 - 1018hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of an abandoned Mercedes at the Phillips Town office in Phillips.

06/07/2020 - 1331hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint at Dummer’s Beach in Weld.

06/07/2020 - 1437hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint on the Howard Road in Salem Twp.

06/07/2020 - 1526hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

06/07/2020 - 1330hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint on the Tamarack Road in Chesterville.

06/07/2020 - 1907hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Ross Ave in Phillips regarding a report of two vehicle spinning their tires on the street there.

06/07/2020 - 2118hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Jay police with a domestic disturbance on Pleasant Street in Jay.

06/07/2020 - 2338hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of suspicious activity near Sandy River Cash fuel in Strong. Davol found the male and transported him to FMH for an evaluation.

06/08/2020 - 0703hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of cows in the road on route 4 in Strong.

06/08/2020 - 1318hrs, Lt. St. Laurent conducted a welfare check on some children at the request of the school district at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/08/2020 - 1606hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Killeen Texas PD with a fraud investigation at a residence on the George Thomas Road in Chesterville.

06/08/2020 - 1751hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on some children at a residence on Chandler Road in Strong at the request of the school district.

06/08/2020 - 1808hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Rangeley PD with a domestic disturbance on Quimby Pond Road in Rangeley.

06/08/2020 - 1847hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a birthday parade on Main Street in Rangeley.

06/09/2020 - 0452hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. The person there was having chest pains. Northstar was notified.

06/09/2020 - 0923hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a trespassing complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

06/09/2020 - 0941hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. At the request of adult protective services.

06/09/2020 - 1038hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips. This turned out to be a civil issue.

06/09/2020 - 1059hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of unemployment fraud at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard.

06/09/2020 - 1311hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann responded to Dixfield to assist the PD there with a disturbance call.

06/09/2020 - 1727hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of some shooting their firearms at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard and scaring the neighbor's dog.

06/09/2020 - 1948hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of kids riding their bicycles in the road in traffic on the River Road in Phillips. The kids were located and spoken to.

06/09/220 - 2031hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at Cathedral Pines in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/10/2020 - 0341hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an attempted theft at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

06/10/2020 - 0942hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a stolen chainsaw and other materials from a garage at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

06/10/2020 - 1151hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residential alarm on Lake Street in New Vineyard. All was secure.

06/10/2020 - 1243hrs, Deputy McCormick, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Herbie Welch trail in Rangeley Plt. As a result of the investigation Gregory Lundgren (56) of Rangeley Plt was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

06/10/2020 - 1309hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of young people in a car driving erratically on South Main Street in Strong.

06/10/2020 - 1349hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton PD with an investigation in Strong.

06/10/2020 - 1642hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of unemployment fraud at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard.

06/10/2020 - 2117hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Hare Street in Avon. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/10/2020 - 1250hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill road where the complainant stated that a neighbor shot a skunk and left it at the end of the complainant’s driveway. A check of the skunk did not reveal any bullet holes, it appeared to have been hit by a car.

06/11/2020 - 1315hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry to conduct a welfare check at the request of a family member of an occupant there. While there evidence of a domestic disturbance was revealed and as a result of the investigation Eileen Werner (72) of Columbia SC was arrested for Criminal Threatening with a dangerous weapon and transported to jail.

06/11/2020 - 1329hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/11/2020 - 1624hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a two car accident on Main Street in Kingfield. David Roden (50) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2016 Chevy impala north bound when he swerved into the opposite lane of a south bound 2019 Honda Ridgeline driven by Donna Churchill (56) of North New Portland. Both vehicles collided head on, Roden was transported to FMH by Northstar for injuries, Churchill was not transported. Kingfield fire personnel assisted at the scene.

06/11/2020 - 1758hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill road in Strong. All was secure, it turned out to be a misdial.

06/11/2020 - 1851hrs, Deputy Davol and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Pillsbury Road in Strong. This turned out to be verbal only, no charges were filed.

06/11/2020 - 2241hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on old Country Road in Sandy River Plt.

06/10/2020 - 2333hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Deputy Richards with the transport of an inmate from the jail to FMH.

Deputies conducted six elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.