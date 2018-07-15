Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 6 – 13

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 6 through June 13.

7/6/2018 - 1307hrs, Detective Ken Charles, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Keith Madore and Deputy Doucette responded to assist Farmington Police with a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman on Lake Ave in Farmington. Aziza Mubalama (19) of Lake Ave. Farmington was arrested for Obstructing Government Administration after assaulting Deputy Doucette. The boyfriend Timothy Baker (23) of Waterville was found hiding in the bushes by Lt. St. Laurent and Detective Ken Charles after running away from police when they initially arrived. He was turned over to Farmington Police Sgt. Ed Hastings and arrested.

7/6/2018 - 1558hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Lane Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller and her boyfriend were involved in a verbal quarrel about breaking up. No charges were filed.

7/6/2018 - 1559hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to Dummer’s Beach in Weld regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation Patricia Mandeville (55) of Florida was arrested for Domestic Violence Reckless Conduct class D. and transported to jail.

7/7/2018 - 0911hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of an attempted fraud in New Sharon where the complainant had tried to sell something on Craig’s list. An out of state purchaser sent a check for twice the amount of the agreed upon price. The selling realized this and called the police.

7/7/2018 - 1313hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the Vienna Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of harassment. The complainant stated that a New Sharon man was harassing her by going by her house on a motorcycle and revving his engine as he drives by. The accusation does not constitute harassment.

7/8/2018 - 1126hrs, Deputy Davol assisted with a security detail on Mile Square Rd in Phillips while two parties conducted a property exchange.

7/8/2018 - 1227hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a disturbance on Dallas Hill Rd in Rangeley. It was reported that a young male was having a confrontation with his mother. Both parties were gone upon arrival.

7/8/2018 - 1604hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance on Main St. in Kingfield. The suspect from Kingfield was found in his blue Jeep causing issues and was given a warning for disorderly conduct.

7/8/2018 - 1939hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Wilton. As a result of the stop Aaron Jewett (38) of Wilton was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

7/8/2018 - 1144hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on the Howard Rd in Salem Twp. Upon arrival it was determined that a child had been playing with the phone.

7/8/2018 - 2210hrs, Deputy Morgan, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Davol and Detective Ken Charles responded to a report of fatal motor vehicle accident on the West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield. Investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Chevy Aveo being driven by Danielle Larochelle (30) of Kingfield was traveling westbound on the West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield when the driver reportedly attempted to avoid a deer in the road, lost control went off the road striking several trees causing the vehicle to spin violently, as a result ejecting one of the three passengers. The three other passengers in the car other than the driver were; Patrick Wyman (23) of Kingfield, Benjamin Bowman (22) of Kingfield and Nicholas Shurtleff (25) of Strong. Nicholas Shurtleff was the passenger who was ejected and died at the scene. Kingfield Fire, Carrabassett Fire, New Portland fire. Northstar Ambulance arrived with two rescue units and transported the driver Larochelle and passenger Bowman, both of whom were not wearing their seatbelts. One passenger, Wyman, was wearing his and was not transported. Maine State Police assisted at the scene. The accident is still under investigation; Deputy Morgan is the primary investigator.

7/9/2018 - 1930hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a missing juvenile from a camp located on the Flagstaff Rd in Eustis. The 15 year old male was with a group of kids from the Hyde School. Franklin County Deputies and Maine Wardens responded to the scene to look for the juvenile. Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted. The juvenile was eventually found breaking into a camp.

7/10/2018 - 1519hrs, Deputy Scovil transported a juvenile to Long Creek Youth Center.

7/10/2018 - 1908hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Old Dead Driver Rd in Eustis regarding a 911 hang up complaint. Upon arrival it was determined to be an accidental misdial.

7/10/2018 - 1754hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Lily Ann Tyler who turned herself in at the Sheriff’s office on a warrant. She was escorted to the jail.

7/11/2018 - 1024hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a bad check complaint in Phillips.

7/11/2018 - 1401hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 4 in Phillips. Marilyn Skinner (57) of Phillips was operating her 2003 Nissan Rogue north on Route 4 while moving stuff off from her front passenger seat. As a result of being distracted she crossed the center line and went off the road to the left hitting a driveway embankment head on. The vehicle then went airborne and went into some trees and came to a rest on the passenger side. Marilyn had a possible shoulder injuries and a laceration from the seat belt. Marilyn was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by Northstar Ambulance. Brann was assisted at the scene by Deputy Brad Scovil, Phillips and Strong Fire Departments. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Bryan's Auto of New Vineyard. The incident was actually witnessed by a Border Patrol Agent.

7/11/2018 - 1827hrs, Deputy Daley arrested Christopher Tracy (25) while he was incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail on a warrant applied for by Detective Stephen Charles for Illegal importation of Scheduled drugs class B and Unlawful trafficking in Scheduled Drugs class B.

7/12/2018 - 2246hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint from a mother on the Kennebago Rd in Lang Twp. She was complaining that her daughter was smoking marijuana in the house (which belonged to the complainant). The complainant was giving the options of either having the daughter summonsed or she could handle on her own. Second option was chosen.

Deputies conducted 13 building checks; one property was found unsecured and 8 Elder checks during this time period.