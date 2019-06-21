Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 7-21

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 7 through June 21, 2019.

6/7/2019 - 1007hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a complaint of vandalism to a parked vehicle at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

6/7/2019 - 1009hrs, Deputy Elms responded to a request for a welfare check on a man who lived on Lambert Hill road in Strong. The man was intoxicated and had mixed alcohol with medications, he was transported by Northstar to FMH.

6/7/2019 - 1320hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of theft of a delivery package at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. Fed Ex had dropped off two large packages containing tires. The tires were stolen between the hours of 1030 and 1530.

6/7/2019 - 1428hrs, Deputy Morgan investigate a report of a pickup truck vs. mailbox accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Minor damage was done to the pickup truck, the mailbox did not fare as well.

6/7/2019 - 1441hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The driver Pamela Child (51) of Winthrop reportedly fell asleep and ran off the road striking a telephone pole breaking it causing the 2017 Hyundai 4 door to roll over. The driver was not injured however she was driving with a suspended license and the car was not registered. She was issued criminal summons to court for July. Sgt. Scovil was assisted at the scene by members of the New Sharon Fire Dept.

6/7/2019 - 1641hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint on the Cohoon Road in Chesterville. All was secure.

6/7/2019 - 1852hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted the local ACO with a complaint on the Placid Road in Avon.

6/8/2019 - 1158hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint on a cell phone located off the Barker Road in New Vineyard. All was secure, it was a misdial.

6/8/2019 - 1853hrs, Detective Ken Charles assisted Wilton Police with a report of a sexual assault in Wilton.

6/8/2019 - 2238hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a complaint of gunshots at night on School Street in Weld.

6/9/2019 - 0800hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a request for an officer to provide security at a residence on Edes Brook Road in Temple.

6/9/2019 - 1708HRS, Deputy Frost investigated a civil complaint regarding borders between a set of neighbors on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

6/10/2019 - 0925hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge conducted an article search on High Street in Farmington.

6/10/2019 - 1603hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips.

6/10/2019 - 2031hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. The Deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

6/10/2019 - 2049hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on Main St in Kingfield.

6/11/2019 - 0835hrs, Deputy Morgan spoke with a Phillips residence who wanted advice regarding a relative who was making unsafe choices and how to respond to it.

6/11/2019 - 0903hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a theft of services at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

6/11/2019 - 1517hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Christen Road in Kingfield. All was secure.

6/11/2019 - 1805hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a 911 hang up at Poland Springs in Kingfield. It was determined that a truck driver dialed the wrong number.

6/12/2019 - 0747hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a damaged road sign on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

6/12/2019 - 1000hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Blanchard Ave in Eustis. The vehicle belonged to a local man who said he had sold it and it would be removed by the new owner soon.

6/12/2019 - 1136hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Hind s Road in Wyman Twp.

6/13/2019 - 2325hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on a woman at the request of family members at 42 Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The subject was located and transported by Ambulance to FMH to be evaluated.

6/14/2019 - 0443hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of suspicious activity on Main St. in Kingfield 1 mile north of town. It was reported a suspicious vehicle parked near a residence which was gone upon arrival.

6/14/2019 - 1050hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single motorcycle accident on Route 27 in Alder Stream Twp. A Canadian couple lost control on a corner and suffered minor injuries.

6/14/2019 - 1616hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a single motorcycle accident on Route 4 in Avon. The driver was injured and transported to FMH.

6/14/2019 1942hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. The caller did not realized she had dialed 911.

6/15/2019 - 0741hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid twp. It was obvious the accident had occurred hours before and not reported. The driver was located and charged with failing to Report an Accident by quickest means.

6/15/2019 - 0907hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of vandalism to a camp on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Someone had cut the screens to the camp and may have tried to enter it.

6/16/2019 - 1327hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a 911 call on the Swan Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival all was secure and determined to be a false call.

6/17/2019 - 0915hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Chad Simoneau (29) at his residence on the East Road in Chesterville on a warrant and transported him to jail without incident.

6/17/2019 - 1525hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted citizens by providing security at a residence on Collins Drive in Freeman Twp.

6/17/2019 - 1700hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted a citizen on Main Street in Farmington who appeared to be having a medical issue. The person requested an ambulance and one was provided.

6/7/2019 - 2127hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a motorcycle / moose accident on route 156 in Perkins Twp. Upon arrival it was discovered that the driver laid the bike down to avoid striking a moose in the road. The driver suffered some road rash the passenger was unhurt.

6/17/2019 - 2153hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the Lane Road in New Sharon regarding an alleged violation of a protective order between two parties. Investigation did not reveal a violation.

6/18/2019 - 1253hrs, Deputy Frost is investigating a civil issue in Avon where one man had picked up the complainants car to work on it but had not returned it.

6/18/2019 - 1355hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Lane Road in New Sharon regarding a complaint of drug activity at the complainant’s ex spouse’s house. There is a protective order between the two and ongoing court actions.

6/18/2019 - 2102hrs, Sgt. Scovil arrested Jesse Ross (36) of Portland on a warrant after Mr. Ross turned himself in at the Jail.

6/19/2019 - 0907hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Chief Deputy Lowell transported a juvenile male to Farmington district Court on for previously scheduled hearing from Long creek youth center. While there, he was also arrested on a warrant for Class C assault.

6/19/2019 - 0946hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a car being driven in an unsafe manner on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

6/19/2019 - 1016hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a two car accident by Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

6/19/2019 - 1535hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of trespassing on the Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. The complainant was complaining that a girlfriend of his son was bothering him as she walked down the road. Frost offered to trespass the person from his property however he informed that he could not trespass from the road. The complainant did not wish to continue the conversation.

6/20/2019 - 0152hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a car deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The car was gone upon arrival.

6/20/2019 - 0724hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted Somerset SO with a domestic disturbance on the Industry Road in Starks.

6/20/2019 - 1352hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a theft of a grease gun stolen within the last week. The complainant believed he knows who the suspect is.

6/21/2019 - 2356hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Hovey Road in New Sharon. It was determined to be a land line issue.

Deputies conducted 66 building checks: only one was not secured. Deputies also conducted 12 Elder Checks.