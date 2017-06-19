Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 9-16

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office's weekly report for the week of June 9 through June 16.

6/9/2017 - Sgt. Hartley investigated a report of alleged “squatters” on the Cohoon Rd in Chesterville.

6/9/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to the Swan Rd in New Sharon. The complainant reported that he had purchased a house through an auction there and had found a large amount of marijuana. It was confiscated to be destroyed.

6/9/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to Route 4 in Strong regarding a tractor trailer vs deer accident. The deer died at the scene, the tractor trailer sustained reportable damage.

6/10/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to Avon Valley Rd in Avon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. A boyfriend/girlfriend had been engaged in a verbal domestic. No charges were filed.

6/10/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. The deer died at the scene and the car sustained reportable damage.

6/10/2017 - Deputy Doucette investigated a report of suspicious activity on the Valley Rd. in Chesterville. The complainant called to report that a person keeps videotaping his property when she runs or walks by and he doesn’t like it.

6/10/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle accident on the Borough Rd in Chesterville. The driver, was summonsed for operating a motorcycle without a license.

6/10/2017 - Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop in Farmington falls as a result of the stop; Charles Perri (23) of Skowhegan was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

6/11/2017 - Sgt. Brann, Deputy Doucette and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to spruce circle in Sandy River Plt. regarding a report of an alleged suicidal person. It was reported that the subject, was suicidal and staying at a friend’s camp. Once contact was made it was determined he was not suicidal and had just made a stupid statement to his wife.

6/11/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to Arnold trail in Eustis regarding a welfare check.

6/12/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to Main St in Kingfield for a report of a local man from Kingfield walking around acting strangely and making noise by slapping road signs. The man had been drinking but denied slapping signs.

6/12/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to a dump truck accident on the Salem road in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

6/13/2017 - Deputy Morgan served a PFA on a man at his residence on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville.

6/13/2017 - Deputy Madore responded to Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid for a trespassing complaint. While there he arrested Zachary Lee Webber on a warrant for unpaid fines.

6/13/2017 - Deputy Madore responded to the Salem Rd in Salem Twp. regarding a report that the complainants two dogs had been shot by someone with a bb gun. Both dogs were taken to the vets to be evaluated.

6/14/2017 - Deputy Madore responded to Mile Square Rd in Avon regarding a report of loose cows on the road.

6/14/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to the Wilton Rd in Chesterville for a car vs. deer accident. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

6/14/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to Main St. in Kingfield for a report of a man yelling at cars as they passed by. He was given a warning for disorderly conduct, same man that was walking around slapping road signs earlier in the week.

6/14/2017 - Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Brann responded to Shadagee Lane in Phillips regarding a welfare check on a resident there.

6/14/2017 - Sgt. Brann came upon a car vs. moose accident on Main St in Sandy River Plt. the car had rolled onto its side but the driver was unhurt. The moose ran off.

6/15/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. No injuries were reported.

6/15/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a report of harassment via Facebook. The complainant was camping in Chain of Ponds Twp. The harassment occurred at her residence in Chelsea.

6/15/2017 - Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Brann responded to Chain of Ponds twp. regarding a report of missing kayakers. As the Deputies were obtaining more information about the missing males the men showed up.

6/15/2017 - Sgt. Brann arrested Steven Knights (28) of Waterville on a warrant as he was camping in Chain of Ponds Twp.

6/15/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to Lovejoy Rd in Salem Twp. regarding a report of a missing child. The child was quickly found at the home by the mother.

6/15/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a missing laptop at Mt. Abram High School.

Deputies conducted 22 building checks all were found secure; they also conducted 7 elder checks.