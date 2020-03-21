Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 13-20

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for March 13 through March 20, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/13/2020 - 0816hrs, Deputy Morgan provided security while and soon to be divorced husband and wife divided items up in order for the husband to move out on Dutch Gap road in Chesterville.

03/13/2020 - 0822hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a stranded motorist on route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

03/13/2020 - 0924hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. tree accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Alicia Hart (44) of Wilton was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram when she lost control ran off the road.

03/13/2020 - 1333hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Eustis. Upon arrival, Deputy Morgan found that the vehicle had actually just ran off the road and was stuck with no damage.

03/13/2020 - 1517hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. pole accident on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. Dustin Osborne (39) of Industry was operating a 2005 GMC pickup, ran off the road breaking the utility pole.

03/13/2020 - 1521hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer rollover on route 27 in Coburn Gore. Marc Corbelil (26) of Terrebonne Quebec was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer owned by JM Champeau Transport of Saint Malo Quebec north bound when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road. The operator and his passenger Karolanne Rousseau (23) also of Quebec then walked across the border into Canada to receive medical treatment. Dutch Gap Auto removed the wreck.

03/13/2020 - 1618hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a black four door with Mass plates driving at a high rate of speed and conducting unsafe passes.

03/13/2020 - 0958hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Spaulding Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Jason Hill (39) of Strong was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

03/14/2020 - 1141hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between family members on Deer Run drive in Avon.

03/14/2020 - 1223hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a person in mental health crisis at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. The person was transported to FMH by Sgt. Bean.

03/14/2020 - 1300hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Craig Bunnell (50) of Avon on a warrant, he was already in custody at the jail.

03/14/2020 - 1310hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Bret Dalot (30) of Jay on a warrant, he was already in custody at the jail.

03/14/2020 - 1431hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint at the White Elephant in Strong. It turned out to be false call.

03/14/2020 - 2003hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a vehicle being operated northbound in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Davol was unable to find the vehicle.

03/14/2020 - 2008hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of multiple gunshots on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. It was determined to be coyote hunters.

03/15/2020 - 0744hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. The deer had run away and minor damage was done to the car. No report taken.

03/15/2020 - 1353hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a speeding vehicle making unsafe passes on Mile Hill road in New Sharon. Morgan was unable to find the vehicle in time.

03/16/2020 - 0558hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Fontaine Road in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial.

03/16/2020 - 0947hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint regarding a child custody issue on the Weld Road in Phillips.

03/16/2020 - 1004hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong.

03/16/2020 - 1005hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of suspicious activity on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. It turned out to be people picking up bottles.

03/16/2020 - 1101hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Trooper Monahan with an accident in front of Douin’s Market at the intersection of route 2 and route 27 in New Sharon.

03/16/2020 - 1120hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an attempted fraud at a residence on Francis Place in Carthage. Someone called stating they were from Direct TV and were coming to claim a check for work they were doing. Direct TV confirmed that no one from their office was scheduled there.

03/16/2020 - 1311hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on some children at a residence on Number six road in Phillips at the request of a family member.

03/16/2020 - 1349hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman walking her dog on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. The woman appeared to be having some difficulty according to a caller. She was found safe, the dog was just being difficult to walk with.

03/16/2020 - 1429hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a theft of a trailer complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. Investigation revealed that the theft actually took place in Norridgewock, and that whoever had taken it was using it in Florida. The complainant was receiving fines/bills for someone using the plate running tolls.

03/16/2020 - 1823hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint on the Rand Road in Industry. The complainant stated her cell phone was stolen from her house.

03/16/2020 - 1902hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a man driving a black Mitsubishi without a license in the New Vineyard area. Frost is still working on the case.

03/16/2020 - 1921hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Joanne Raymond (58) of Lang Twp. was driving southbound in a 2017 Chrysler 4 door when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

03/17/2020 - 0351hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on Lambert Hill Road where a man was in mental health distress.

03/17/2020 - 0512hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on School Street in Weld. Robert Jackson (56) of Carthage was driving a 2013 Ford 4 door when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

03/17/2020 - 0639hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint from a motorist following a trucker of a possible intoxicated driver who was driving the tractor trailer southbound on Route 27 from Kingfield. Brann found the truck and conducted a traffic stop, the driver confirmed that he was swerving to avoid all the rut and frost heaves on the road. He was not intoxicated, springtime in Maine.

03/17/2020 - 0906hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Portland at the request of Somerset SO. Colleen Bate (42) of Kingfield was driving a 2019 Chevy pickup when the deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

03/18/2020 - 1315hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of dogs running at large on the West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

03/18/2020 - 1607hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Trestle Ave. in Kingfield. No Charges were filed, the combatants were separated.

03/18/2020 - 1622hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on a person at a residence on The Webster Road in New Sharon at the request of a family member. Before Davol could respond the family member made contact.

03/18/2020 - 1626hrs, Deputy McCormick received a motor vehicle complaint on route 4 in Phillips.

03/18/2020 - 1631hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Federal Row in Industry. All was secure at the residence.

03/18/2020 - 1638hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of criminal threatening at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. Investigation revealed a civil issue between the homeowner and a local trash pickup service. No crimes were committed.

03/18/2020 - 1710hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a loud explosion on School Street in Weld. Investigation revealed that a neighbor had shot at a container of Tannerite which caused the explosion.

03/18/2020 - 1808hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a Jeep Cherokee weaving in the road and making unsafe passes on North Main Street in Strong. Frost was unable to locate the vehicle.

03/19/2020 - 1117hrs, Deputy Couture assisted the ACO of New Sharon with issuing a summons to an individual on the Intervale Road in New Sharon.

03/19/2020 - 1206hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Mile Hill road in New Sharon. It was a bad line, the house is abandoned and half collapsed.

03/19/2020 - 1353hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a dogs running at large complaint on West Freeman Road in Freeman twp. Upon arrival the owner had rounded up the dogs and regained control.

03/19/2020 - 1526hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an animal complaint on West Mills Road in Industry. It was reported that cows were being ill-treated. Investigation revealed this is an issue between the complainant and the alleged respondent and more civil in nature. The cows were fine.

03/19/2020 - 1639hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a vandalism complaint to a motor vehicle parked at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

03/19/2020 - 1659hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. This turned out to be a verbal domestic disturbance, no charges were filed.

03/19/2020 - 1732hrs, Detective Stephen Charles responded to a complaint of kids skateboarding on the road near Thorndike’s Logging yard in Strong. The kids were found and warned.

03/19/2020 - 1734hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon at the request of a neighbor regarding an elderly man living alone. The man was okay and had resources to reach out to.

03/19/2020 - 1915hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry road in Industry. Natasha Parker (29) of Wilton was traveling northbound in a 2013 Dodge Ram when a deer ran out in front of it.

03/20/20202 - 0300hrs, Farmington Officer Boyd and Deputy Davol responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The intoxicated male suspect there was knocking on the doors of his neighbors yelling and being a nuisance. Upon arrival officers saw him destroying things in his trailer. He was issue a warning for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

03/20/2020 - 0608hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on West Mills Road in Industry. Upon arrival the resident there stated they did not call, and it appeared to be a phone line issue.

Deputies conducted 16 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks by telephone instead of a visit.