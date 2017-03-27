Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 17-24

The weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for March 17 through March 24.

3/18/2017 - Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on the Rangeley Rd in Avon regarding a caller who was concerned about a person whose driveway has not been plowed since the last storm and was concerned for her health. A check of the residence confirmed the woman there was ok but could not find anyone to plow her driveway.

3/18/2017 - Deputy Burke arrested David Shanley on a probation hold per his probation office.

3/18/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to a criminal mischief complaint on Sandborn Hill Rd in Chesterville. It was discovered by the homeowner that someone had attempted to kick in a door to a garage there but was unsuccessful.

3/18/2017 - Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 “Justice” assisted Farmington PD with a request for a search at a local residence.

3/18/2017 - Deputy Burke investigated a late report of a car vs. horse accident on the New Sharon Rd in Industry. The horse was put down by the owner; there was damage to the car.

3/18/2017 - Sgt. Brann investigated a report of alleged DV stalking in Phillips. There was not enough evidence to pursue charges.

3/18/2017 - Lt. Rackliffe conducted a welfare check on the Borough Rd in Chesterville. Cows were loose and the owner was not rounding them up. A neighbor was concerned about the owner; a check revealed everyone was okay.

3/19/2017 - Sgt. Hartley responded to an animal complaint on the River Rd in Avon.

3/19/2017 - Deputy Doucette assisted Farmington Police with a domestic dispute in Farmington.

3/19/2017 - Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a car theft from Iisalo Rd in Temple. John fisher (33) of Livermore Falls was found in Livermore by the local police and stopped with the stolen vehicle. He was arrested on a class B warrant and Theft by unauthorized use of property and transported to jail.

3/20/2017 - Sgt. Hartley conducted a traffic stop on the Fish Hatchery Road in Salem Twp. As a result of the stop, Dakota Bailey (18) of Strong was arrested for operating with a suspended license and transported to jail. The vehicles owner, Simone Bailey (72) of Strong was a passenger was also arrested for Permitting Unlawful use after admitted to knowingly allowing Dakota to drive her car with a suspended license. Deputy Doucette assisted Hartley with the stop and transportation.

3/20/2017 - Lt. St. Laurent investigated a phone harassment complaint on Main St. in Stratton.

3/21/2017 - Sgt. Brann and Deputy McCormick responded to Blanchard Ave. in Eustis regarding a report of domestic disturbance there. As a result of the investigation, Deirdre Bonnell (54) was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

3/21/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious activity on High St. in Kingfield.

3/21/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of alleged identity theft.

3/21/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to Stoney Brook Rd in Wyman Twp. regarding a report of a lost Mt. Abram School laptop.

3/22/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 Hang-up complaint at 42 Old Dead River Rd in Eustis. The caller was found, no issues were discovered.

3/22/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to an animal complaint on Bridge St. in Phillips where a dog was running loose.

3/23/2017 - Deputy Scovil and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to the Stephens Rd in Rangeley Plt. early Thursday morning regarding a male who was reported to be suicidal. The man was from Newcastle and had driven up the day before. After speaking with the man, he was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

3/23/2017 - Deputy Doucette arrested Georgena Smith (52) at her residence in New Vineyard on a warrant for failure to appear. She was transported to jail.

3/23/2017 - Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on two juveniles who have missed a lot school this year.

Deputies conducted 56 building checks during this time period, one was found unsecure. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks.