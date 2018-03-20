Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 2-16

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 2 through March 16.

3/2/2018 - 1338hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on Montfort Drive in Strong.

3/2/2018 - 1641hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a welfare check on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. Home health care personnel requested the check after they had arrived at the residence and no one would let them in. Scovil discovered the people at home, they had been gone during the day.

3/2/2018 - 2022hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

3/2/2018 - 2258hrs, Deputy Madore, and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Gilkey Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. It was reported that there had been a fight between roommates there. Upon arrival both individuals were gone. Neither party involved in the alleged assault had called the police. One of the involved parties were found the next night and stated they did not want to pursue charges.

3/4/2018 - 0110hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Rd in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver, Adam Miller 32 of Wilton, was arrested for OUI. Two underage females who were accompanying him were also charged with Minors Consuming Liquor. Miller was transported to jail without incident. Deputy Madore assisted Deputy Scovil.

3/4/2018 - 1059hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on Sargent Ave in Eustis; as a result of the stop the driver Michael Konek (40) of Eustis was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and charged with operating without a license Class E.

3/4/2018 - 1821hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on the West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield. It was reported that an elderly resident had not been seen in a while. The check revealed the resident was fine.

3/8/2018 - 0734hrs, Sheriff Nichols assisted a motorist who was stuck on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon.

3/8/2018 - 0914hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Whitney St. in Philips. It was determined to be children playing with a phone.

3/8/2018 - 1048hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted a stranded motorist on Main St. in Kingfield.

3/8/2018 - 1900hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on Main St. in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

3/8/2018 - 1800hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of an abandoned snowmobile trailer on the S-turns in Sandy River Plt. Upon arrival the owner returned with a vehicle that could actually haul the trailer away.

3/9/2018 - 1819hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Trooper Hardy with a two vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard.

3/10/2018 - 0115hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on Route 4 in the S-turns of Sandy River plantation by the Appalachian Trail crossing. Arthur Chadwick of Brownfield was the driver of the truck owned by Superior Trucking LLC. He was traveling south on Rt. 4 fully loaded with water. It was snowing and the roads were icy and it was determined that he was driving too fast for the road conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The truck went off the road, struck a utility pole and then rolled onto its side stuck in the ditch. The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown in the cab. He was able to exit the truck on his own. He was transported to FMH for complaints of back and hip pain. Rangeley fire, SP commercial Trooper Jed Malcore assisted on scene.

3/10/2018 - 1213hrs, Deputy Brann assisted EMS with a medical emergency on Mt. View Rd in Kingfield.

3/10/2018 - 1404hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on Old Dead River Rd in Eustis.

3/10/2018 - 1544hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an alleged harassment complaint via Facebook on the Howard Rd in Salem. The accusation did not rise to the level of harassment or threatening.

3/10/2018 - 1605hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of theft on Old Dead River Rd in Eustis. However after looking into the complaint it was determined to be a civil issue where the complainant had sold an item to a person in Florida then accidently refunded their money. The people in Florida would not give back the money or item.

3/10/2018 - 1928hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of an aggressive driver on route 27 in North New Portland. McCormick could not establish contact with the complainant by phone.

3/10/2018 - 2013hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the driver Matthew Murphy (35) of Topsham was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

3/11/2018 - 1156hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on the Farmington Rd in Strong. Investigation revealed that it was an ex-boyfriend/girlfriend situation where one was refusing to move out. No charges were filed.

3/11/2018 - 1839hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan conducted a probation check at a residence on the Pond Rd in Strong.

3/11/2018 - 2220hrs, Deputy Davol attempted a welfare check at a residence in New Vineyard. No one was home.

3/12/2018 - 1325hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a complaint of an abandoned ATV on Sunrise View Rd in New Vineyard.

3/13/2018 - 1015hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a fraud complaint on Blackberry Lane in New Sharon.

3/13/2018 - 1028hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on Lake St. in New Vineyard.

3/14/2018 - 0610hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

3/14/2018 - 1122hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

3/15/2018 - 0835hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a two car accident on route 2 near Sandy River Plt. No injuries were reported.

3/15/2018 - 1733hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a missing person’s complaint on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. The missing person eventually turned up.

Deputies conducted 41 building checks and 16 elder checks.