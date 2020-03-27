Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 20 – 27

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for March 20 through March 27, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/20/2020 - 1502hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of criminal mischief at a building on route 4 in Avon. According to the complainant local kids had been throwing rocks at the windows of the building.

03/20/2020 - 2012hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 north of Stratton near the causeway. Nicole Mendonca (24) of Hudson New Hampshire was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup northbound when she said to have swerved to avoid a small animal causing her to drive off the road to the right striking a utility pole.

03/21/2020 - 0025hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residential alarm on Tory hill Road in Phillips. All was secure upon arrival.

03/21/2020 - 0123hrs, Sgt. Bean found a man walking on the Fairbanks Road dressed all in black. He transported the man the man to a safe location.

03/21/2020 - 0131hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple where lights were seen going on and off. It was attributed to the high winds.

03/21/2020 - 0744hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Thomas Holbrook (54) of Farmington was driving a 2007 Dodge pickup northbound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

03/21/2020 - 0805hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a criminal mischief complaint on Norton Hill road in Strong involving a juvenile.

03/21/2020 - 0936hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Wilton Police officer Lynch with a domestic disturbance on route 2 in Wilton. As a result of the investigation, Officer Lynch arrested Timothy Harvell (52) of Wilton on Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening and transported him to jail.

03/21/2020 - 0956hrs, Deputy Couture responded a report of a single vehicle accident on the Adams Road in Chesterville. James Phillips (51) of Chesterville was driving a 2004 Chevy four door east bound when he went off the road striking a tree.

03/21/2020 - 1134hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Strong. Brian Donovan (69) of Phillips was driving a 2015 Chevy pickup when a deer actually struck the truck. No damage was reported.

03/21/2020 - 1549hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an animal complaint of a dog bite on the Judkins Road in Carthage. The case was referred to the local ACO.

03/21/2020 - 1702hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist who had locked himself and his family out of their vehicle at the parking lot of Smalls Falls in Letter E twp.

03/21/2020 - 139hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on a woman at the request of a family member on Beans Corner Road in New Sharon. The woman was fine and did not want to have further contact with the police.

03/22/2020 - 0303hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Cemetery on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Morgan checked on the person and saw that the person was in some sort of mental health crises but the person did not want help. He was not a threat to himself or others.

03/22/2020 - 0403hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Beans Corner Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation, Natasha Ulug-Berter Rice (32) of New Sharon was summonsed for Violating Conditions of Release.

03/22/2020 - 1410hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong where a chainsaw and a couple of ladders were allegedly stolen. It turned out that the complainant knew the suspect and all items were returned

03/22/2020 - 1611hrs, Deputy Frost, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. It was reported that the driver and the passenger had fled from the scene of the accident. Upon arrival Deputies found a 2002 Mercedes 4 door in a ditch. Subsequent investigation revealed that there had been a domestic violence assault associated with the cause of the accident. The driver Joseph Rudebush (30) of Auburn was located away from the scene and arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail. East Dixfield fire personnel assisted at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a safe location.

03/22/2020 - 1710hrs, Sgt. Bean received what turned out to be a civil complaint regarding the sale of a skidder between three individuals.

03/23/2020 - 1456hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle being operated erratically on route 27 in New Vineyard. He found the vehicle but did not observe any unusual or unsafe driving.

03/23/2020 - 2042hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a tractor trailer stuck in the middle of the road on a hill on the Anson Valley Road. The truck was gone upon arrival.

03/24/2020 - 0945hrs, Deputy Davol received a fraud complaint from a complainant on Hampshire Hill in New Sharon. The complainant sold a vehicle to another party, however the complainant allowed the purchaser to drive the car home using the complainant’s plates. The purchaser is still using the same plates and now the complainant is receiving bills from the Maine Turnpike Authority.

03/24/2020 - 1927hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Mile Hill road in New Sharon. This is the 4th time this month at this residence, each time there was a landline issue. The homeowner was told to contact their provider to fix the issue.

03/25/2020 - 1329hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the back side of Loon Lake in Dallas Plt. David Lanzo (78) of Rangeley was traveling westbound in a 2012 Toyota Prius, Thomas Wright (21) of Bethel was traveling eastbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Dead River Company delivery truck. The two side swiped each other as they passed. No injuries were reported.

03/25/2020 - 1353hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a disturbance at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. This turned out to be a child custody issue.

03/25/2020 - 2306hrs Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Shanie Lane in Carthage. The person had called because they were having a panic attack but were fine when contacted.

03/26/2020 - 0018hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs deer accident on the West Mill Road in Industry. Paul Parlin (60) Madison was driving a 2016 Ford pickup when a deer rand out in front of the vehicle.

03/26/2020 - 0922hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a civil dispute between land owners on Green Hill Road in Carthage.

03/26/2020 - 1015hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on Freeman Ridge Road in Kingfield.

03/26/2020 - 1739hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a child from a complainant on West Kingfield road. This turned out to be a child custody issue that involved a lack of communication between the estranged parents.

03/26/2020 - 1927hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. No crime was identified.

Deputies conducted 121 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks by telephone instead of a visit.