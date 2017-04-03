Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 24-31

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for the week of March 24 through March 31.

3/24/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to Gilkey Hill Rd in Freeman and arrested Ricky rice (33) on a warrant at his residence.

3/24/2017 - Sgt. Hartley assisted State Police with a two car crash at the intersection of Anson Valley Rd and route 27 in New Vineyard.

3/24/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle accident on Main St. in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

3/25/2017 - Sgt. Bean and Deputy Scovil responded to the Dodge Rd in Phillips for a complaint of a home invasion, however investigation revealed that the call was a prank called in by a Juvenile who was warned for misuse of 911.

3/25/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a van with unsecure children driving on route 4 in Phillips.

3/25/2017 - Sgt. Bean investigated a late report of a camp break at on Carrabassett Drive in Wyman Twp. Homeowners there discovered on February 27th that their camp had been used however nothing was missing.

3/26/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon regarding a suicidal male who was making suicidal statements, he was transported to FMH.

3/26/2017 - Sgt. Bean investigated a civil complaint on the Cross road in Avon regarding a dispute over a pickup truck between a couple who were divorcing.

3/26/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a parking lot accident at Our Village Market in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation, Marc Haines (21) was arrested for OAS.

3/26/2017 - Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on route 2 in Wilton, as a result of the stop; Mariah McKenna (24) of Jay was arrested for criminal speeding.

3/27/2017 - Lt. Rackliffe assisted Farmington Police with a missing juvenile and found the juvenile walking on the road.

3/27/2017 - Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a suspicious phone call left on a recording machine at a Meisner Rd residence in Chesterville.

3/27/2017 - Deputy Burke investigated an accident on the Norton Rd in Chesterville, the complainant stated that their car was parked on the roadway and had the entire side of the car damaged.

3/27/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on the Industry Rd in Industry. No injuries were reported.

3/27/2017 - Deputy Doucette investigated a theft of a firearm at on the Rand Rd in Industry. The complainant stated that he allowed one of his friends to borrow a handgun from him in Temple and now it is missing from the friend’s house.

3/28/2017 - At 17 minutes after midnight Deputy Doucette observed a vehicle traveling 30 mph over the speed limit on while traveling southbound on route 27 in Farmington. As Deputy Doucette turned and engaged his blue lights to stop the vehicle (a 2015 BMW SUV) the driver of the vehicle accelerated southbound refusing to stop. Deputy Doucette followed the vehicle which was traveling in excess of 90mph north on route 4 into Strong and continued onto northbound onto route 145, continuing to the intersection of 142 in which the suspect went eastbound on route 142 towards Kingfield. Once in Kingfield the driver continued onto High St. and then southbound onto route 27 headed towards New Portland at one point clocked doing 100 mph in a 30 mph zone. Once in New Portland Sgt. Hartley had set up a tire deflation devise on a straight portion of 27 causing the suspect to drive over them. The driver eventually stopped and was arrested. The female driver was identified as Carter A Sides (23) who originally was from Alabama but now living on Main St. in Stratton. She was arrested for 30+ speed Class E, Driving to Endanger Class E, Theft by unauthorized use of property Class D (owner of vehicle did not give her permission to use it), Eluding an Officer Class C, Failing to stop for an Officer Class E and summonsed for two counts of failing to stop at a stop sign, three counts of Failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicles and Operating left of center. Ms. Sides bail has been set for $2500 cash and will not see a judge until Wednesday.

3/28/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a misuse of 911 complains in Chesterville where a person called the number and started using profanities at the dispatcher. It was determined that the caller was a juvenile on a school bus.

3/28/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

3/28/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Borough Rd in Chesterville, the damage was minimal and no injuries were reported.

3/28/2017 - Deputy Doucette, Sgt. Hartley and Deputy Burke responded to a report of multiple people fighting at a Vienna Rd apartment in Chesterville. Four people were involved, all ran off before the police arrived, trespass warnings were issued, no charges were filed.

3/28/2017 - Deputy McCormick investigated a theft of prescription drugs complaint on the Judkins Rd in Carthage. The complainant claimed that 18 of his OxyContin 20mg pills were missing from a package he received via UPS. There was no indication of tampering with the pill bottle.

3/28/2017 - Lt. St. Laurent received a DHHS referral in the town of Industry.

3/29/2017 - Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death on Foster hill Rd in Freeman Twp.

3/29/2017 - Deputy Burke investigated a harassment complaint on West Shore Rd in Industry. The complainant called to report that he was nearly run over by a neighbor also of West Shore Rd. No charges were filed.

3/29/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Rd in New Sharon. There was minor damage to the car that the driver did not want a report for, however the driver did want the deer.

3/29/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a fraud complaint on Sand Pond Rd in Chesterville, the complainant called to report that his credit card had been hacked.

3/29/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a fraudulent check on the Swan road in New Sharon. The complainant called to report that she had received a bad check from someone. It was later discovered she had fallen for a scam which promised on line loans.

3/29/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville for a report of a single vehicle accident. As a result of his investigation, Michael Whelpley (29) of Wilton for Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, OUI and failing to report an accident by the quickest means.

3/29/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint at Beanies Beach Rd in Strong. There was no one around upon his arrival.

3/30/3017 - Deputy McCormick investigated a threatening complaint on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville. The complainant called to report that a person called her identifying themselves as a “dog warden” and made threats to her on her voicemail.

3/30/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to Horseshoe Pond Rd in Chesterville regarding a civil complaint. The complainant claimed his ex-wife had taken his car.

3/30/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to the Carthage Rd in Carthage regarding a report of an injured deer in the road.

3/30/3017 - Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at Our Village Market in New Vineyard where a man was passed out in a running motor vehicle. The man was tired and taking nap.

3/30/3017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of an assault that had occurred four weeks ago in Philips, The complainant called to report that her brother had assaulted her. When Deputy Morgan asked for her to fill out a statement she refused and became angry and uncooperative.

Deputies conducted 13 building checks during this time period, all were secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks.