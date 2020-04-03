Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 27 – April 3

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 27 through April 3, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/27/2020 - 1026hrs, Deputy Elmes and Detective Stephen Charles responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Investigation revealed the death was the result of natural causes.

03/27/2020 - 1043hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Police with a trespassing complaint. Frost served trespass notices to individuals in New Sharon and Chesterville.

03/27/2020 - 1124hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of truckers running on posted roads, the Miller road and Avon Valley Road in New Vineyard.

03/27/2020 - 1348hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single motorcycle accident on route 4 in Avon. Ronald Veilleux 58 of Phillips was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson southbound with his daughter (14 year old Copper Veilleux as a passenger) when he lost control of the bike on the soft shoulder of the road causing a lack a traction and eventually going off the road. Copper (who was wearing a helmet) was transported to FMH for possible injuries, Ronald was treated at the scene. Phillips Fire Dept. personnel and Northstar Rescue assisted at the scene.

03/27/2020 - 1710hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

03/27/2020 - 1805hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment call on Church Street in Industry. No charges were filed.

03/27/2020 - 1906hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a landlord tenant dispute at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

03/27/2020 - 1914hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of an unattended death on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed the death was a result of natural causes.

03/28/2020 - 1214hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event in Rangeley where he helped pass out over 100 meals to the community.

03/28/2020 - 2148hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. The complainant thought that the family dog had chased off a person from the property. Case is still under investigation.

03/29/2020 - 1620hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Richard Garrity (62) of Carthage was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty eastbound when he lost control and ran off the road rolling over.

03/29/2020 - 1737hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a civil issue at a residence on the Salem road in Phillips. The issue was a dispute over child custody.

03/29/2020 - 1809hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle stuck partially off the road on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/29/2020 - 2153hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed the death was a result of natural causes.

03/29/2020 - 2237hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. It was a misdial.

03/30/2020 - 1109hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident rollover on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Kate Brown (22) of Yarmouth was driving a 2010 Subaru southbound when she lost control on a corner, hit the ditch and rolled over. No injuries were reported.

03/30/2020 - 1209hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS referral regarding an alleged sex crime at a residence on Hare Street in Avon.

03/30/2020 - 1436hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a security escort at a residence in route 2 in Carthage to remove a vehicle.

03/30/2020 - 1608hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of harassment from a landlord to a tenant on South Main Street in Strong.

03/30/2020 - 1648hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check at a residence in Chesterville.

03/31/2020 - 0515hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plantation. Abraham Fast (27) of Phillips was driving a 2011 Subaru outback southbound when he lost control and ran off the road.

03/31/2020 - 0846hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the West Mills Road in Industry. Myra Roderick (53) of Anson was driving a 2005 Jeep liberty northbound when she lost control and rolled the vehicle over. No injuries were reported.

03/31/2020 - 1147hrs, Deputy Frost and Detective Stephen Charles conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville at the request of a neighbor. There was no one living at the residence.

03/31/2020 - 1156hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hare Street in Avon. As a result of the investigation Theresa Russell (59) of Avon was arrested for Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief.

03/31/2020 - 1744hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

03/31/2020 - 1756hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of kids riding skateboards on Foster Hill road in Strong. This is the same kids that were spoken to a week before. They and their parents were warned about possible charges for continuing to ride in the road.

03/31/2020 - 1929hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on South Main Street in Strong. This turned out to be a civil issue between the landlord and tenant.

04/01/2020 - 1007hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a neighbor’s home on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon when he heard a vehicle’s horn blowing at the residence. He ran over to discover an elderly man had fallen in his driveway and had been there for a long period of time. He assisted the man and called first responders to provide medical treatment.

04/01/2020 - 1041hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at New England Wire Products in Kingfield. A local man was trespassed from the facility.

04/01/2020 - 1049hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a report of a sex crime at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/01/2020 - 1155hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a juvenile riding a mini bike on Main Street in New Sharon. The juvenile was found and brought to the parents.

04/01/2020 - 1239hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a (61) year old man sitting in his pickup truck on Curve Street in Kingfield consuming alcohol. It was apparent that the man had not been driving, the vehicle was not warm. The man’s (84) year old mother was called to come pick him up.

04/01/2020 - 1530hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Foster Hill road in Freeman Twp. It turned out to be a misdial.

04/01/2020 - 1955hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

04/01/2020 - 2250hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Nubble Way in Eustis. The event was verbal only, no charges were filed.

04/02/2020 - 0926hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of speeding trucks going through the center of Stratton Village.

04/02/2020 - 1039hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a security escort for a CMP employee to read the meter of a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville.

04/02/2020 - 1350hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a speeding BMW that was also making unsafe speeds.

04/02/2020 - 1354hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at the request of a concerned citizen on an elder person on North Main Street in Strong. The person was found and ok.

04/02/2020 - 2000hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an unattended death at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. The death was determined to be of natural causes.

04/02/2020 - 2125hrs, Sgt. Brann and Sgt. Bean assisted State Police with a chase near South Arm road in northern Oxford County near the Franklin County line.

Deputies conducted 153 building checks, one was found unsecured. Deputies also conducted five elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.