Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 29 – April 5

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for March 29 through April 5.

3/29/2019 - 1245hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a person trespassing at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Further investigation revealed that a landlord was the alleged trespasser and was there to serve an eviction notice on the complainant/tenant from an apartment.

3/29/2019 - 1331hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of criminal mischief at a residence in Freeman Twp. The Complainant lives out of state and stated that his estranged wife had intentionally damaged personal property of his and then took photos of it. Sgt. Brann was unable to find the wife initially however the next day (March 30) he arrested Louanne Littlefield (62) at her residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. for Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief.

3/29/2019 - 1530hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a 911 call on Kimball Pond road in New Sharon. Further investigation revealed that this was a bad land line issue.

3/29/2019 - 1437hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of road rage on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. The complainant stated he passed a slow moving car driven by the alleged offender who then followed the complainant to his house and exchanged harsh words with each other. No charges were filed.

3/30/2019 - 0705hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a littering complaint where the complainant stated she saw a person driving a gray sedan throw a bag of trash out. The owner of the trash was identified and told to dispose of it properly. The owner denied being involved but stated they would take care of it.

3/30/2019 - 0929hrs, Deputy Doucette, Detective Stephen Charles and Sgt. Brann responded to the Lambert Hill Road in Strong regarding a death investigation.

3/31/2019 - 2255hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a man at a residence on in Rangeley at the request of family members. The man agreed to travel to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

4/1/2019 - 0725hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on Maine Street in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the driver Robert Cote (33) of Phillips was summonsed for OAS, his passenger Jenna Neal (33) of Avon was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear for OUI. She was transported to Jail without incident.

4/2/2019 - 1140hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt. regarding a late report of criminal mischief.

4/2/2019 - 1943hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a tractor trailer being driving in an erratic manner on route 27 southbound from Kingfield.

4/3/2019 - 1030hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a community policing detail at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon by visiting with the students there.

4/3/2019 - 1113hrs, Deputy McCormick and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips regarding a report of dogs at large, the owner was summonsed for having five dogs who were not vaccinated.

4/3/2019 - 1336hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. St. Laurent went to Industry to assist the State Police at the request of State Police dispatch. The incident was taken care of prior to their arrival.

4/3/2019 - 1626hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint on Sargent Ave in Stratton. Investigation revealed this was a line issue and not an actual call.

4/4/2019 - 0621hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis to remove a person from a house there. The person left before Chief Deputy arrived.

4/4/2019 - 0628hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Injuries were reported.

4/4/2019 - 0747hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a single vehicle accident on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

4/4/2019 - 1007hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a civil complaint on the Tuft Pond Road in Kingfield.

4/4/2019 - 0835hrs, Detective Ken Charles conducted a forensic interview of a child for Auburn Police Dept.

4/4/2019 - 1300hrs, Detective Ken Charles conducted a forensic interview of a child for Lewiston Police Dept.

4/5/20019 - 0704hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the West Mills road in Industry.

Deputies conducted 79 building checks during this time period all were secure, Deputies also conducted 17 Elder Checks.