Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 30-April 6.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for March 30 through April 6.

3/30/2018 - Deputies conducted a series of administrative checks for liquor sales at various businesses in the county, two of the checks were actually forwarded to the State Liquor compliance for administrative review.

3/30/2018 - 1847hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

3/30/2018 - 2121hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a vehicle stop on the Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, Darcy Ellis (48) of New Sharon was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release class E and transported to jail.

3/31/2018 - 0122hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance on the Intervale Rd in Temple. The complainant called to report that the homeowner was not responding to her. Upon arrival they discovered that the home owner wanted the complainant, who was intoxicated, removed from his residence.

3/31/2018 - 0540hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Rd in Industry. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

3/31/2018 - 0913hes, Deputy Daley responded to Village View market for a report of a possible domestic disturbance in the parking lot. Investigation revealed there was no disturbance.

3/31/2018 - 1125hrs, Deputy Doucette and Deputy Daley responded to a report of an unattended death on the Anson Valley Rd in New Vineyard. The Major Crimes unit was notified, the cause of the death was determined to be non-suspicious.

3/31/2018 - 1404hrs, Deputy Doucette and Deputy Daley provided security at a residence on High St. in New Vineyard while an ex-couple who had separated were dividing up property.

3/31/2018 - 2244hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Rd in Industry. The car sustained reportable damage the deer ran off.

4/1/2018 - 1138hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon and summonsed the underage driver for Illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor.

4/1/2018 - 1217hrs, Deputy Daley investigated a complaint of trespassing at a residence on 42 Old Dead River Rd in Eustis. A previously prohibited person was reported to have returned to this residence. Investigation revealed it to be a false claim.

4/1/2018 - 1558hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Port of Entry in Coburn Gore for a report of a 15 year old male who was caught trying to bring liquor back from Canada. The juvenile was charged as a minor in possession of Liquor.

4/1/2018 - 1708hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the Basin Rd in New Vineyard to assist Trooper Hardy with a suicidal person.

4/1/2018 - 1930hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop Jason Hickey (45) of New Vineyard, was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

4/2/2018 - 0631hrs, Deputy Daley and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to the River Rd in Phillips for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man and his wife had been verbally fighting but according to the wife she was not harmed. Deputy Daley transported her to a residence in another town.

4/2/2018 - 1404hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a missing person on Main St. in Kingfield. The complainant called to report that his daughter and boyfriend and two kids have left their residence and doesn’t know where they have gone to and is afraid for their well being. Investigation revealed that the couple and their children ended up in Kentucky at the boyfriend’s parents’ house.

4/3/2018 - 1001hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a complaint of harassment at Country Mile Apt on Main St. in Eustis. The complainant stated she is being harassed by an abutting landowner.

4/3/2018 - 2107hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Ross St in Phillips regarding a report of a disturbance there. The complainant stated that Tyler Thorndike and a second man came to his house very agitated and threatened to shoot him. The complainant was able to record the event and stated he was in fear for his life. McCormick located Thorndike at his residence on Sayer Street in Phillips after conducting and interview with him, Tyler Thorndike was arrested for class D Terrorizing and he was placed on a probation hold by PO Troy Sterry.

4/3/2018 - 2116hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a single vehicle accident near the bridge in Kingfield at Annie’s Market. No injuries were reported.

4/3/2018 - 2120hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned car in the parking lot at intersection of Arnold trail and the Perry Rd in Eustis. The vehicle has been there since April 1 and is owned by a Eustis resident.

4/5/2018 - 0254hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Eustis Ridge Rd in Eustis in an attempt to make notification on a man who lives there that a female acquaintance was in the hospital.

4/5/2018 - 0005hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a tractor trailer stuck on slick roads in Sandy River Plt. The roads were so bad he shut down the south bound lane for all traffic from 0143hrs until DOT arrived with sand at 0217hrs.

4/5/2018 - 0621hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of an accident on the West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield. No injuries and minor injuries were reported when a tree fell onto the car in the driveway.

4/5/2018 - 1129hrs, Deputy Madore and Deputy Scovil responded to Park St in Phillips regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. The dispute was between a husband and wife. Because of statements made, the wife was transported to FMH for evaluation.

4/5/2018 - 1727hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on the East Madrid Rd where it was reported that a resident there had been fired from employment and now was threatening suicide. Davol checked on the resident and found out that the subject had no intentions of harming them self, they were just angry.

Deputies conducted 15 building check and 7 elder checks.