Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 6-13

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for March 6 through March 13, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

03/06/2020 - 1122hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 hang up complaint via cell near a residence on Nubble Way in Eustis. He was unable to locate the source.

03/06/2020 - 1420hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a two vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Diana Oliver (81) of Farmington was driving a 2010 Ford Escape traveling west bound attempting to turn into the driveway of Tuttle’s Garage when Verna Grimanis (67) of Farmington who was driving a 2007 Hyundai was following the Ford did not see the right turn signal and attempted to pass on the right striking the side of the Ford as it turned.

03/06/2020 - 1439hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint at Strong Elementary School.

03/06/2020 - 1734hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an abandoned vehicle complaint at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Couture was able to make contact with the vehicle owner and have him remove it.

03/06/2020 - 1800hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a civil complaint between family members at a residence on Mt. View Road in Kingfield.

03/07/2020 - 0027hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Strong. As a result of the stop Brett Jutras (47) of Strong was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

03/07/2020 - 0900hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Lowell participated in a community policing event at Wilton Fish and Game.

03/07/2020 - 0950hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of a chain saw form a residence on the Starks road in New Sharon.

03/07/2020 - 1045hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a civil complaint between former spouses regarding a vehicle at a residence on Lambert Hill road in New Vineyard.

03/08/2020 - 0044hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Eustis Parkway in Eustis. It was determined children were playing with the phone.

03/08/2020 - 0934hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of multiple gunshots on the Intervale Road in Temple.

03/08/2020 - 1235hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a stranded motorist on Main Street in Rangeley.

03/08/2020 - 1249hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of a loose dog on the Howard Road in Salem Twp.

03/08/2020 - 1913hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a medical emergency at the Stratton Motel in Eustis.

03/08/2020 - 1952hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of a violation of a Protection Order at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Sgt. Brann was in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant.

03/08/2020 - 2202hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a trespassing complaint on Depot Street in Dallas Plt. Two snowmobilers drove across the complainant’s driveway and got stuck. The complainant confronted the riders but they ignored him and drove off.

03/09/2020 - 0454hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a dead deer in the road on route 27 in New Vineyard.

03/09/2020 - 0813hrs, Deputy Elmes took a complaint of a possible explosion/loud noise on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. It was determined to be a 2.2 earthquake whose epicenter was Vienna.

03/09/2020 - 1203hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at the school in Rangeley.

03/09/2020 - 1710hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an animal complaint on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

03/10/2020 - 0700hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. The 2012 Mazda was hung up on a snowbank partially in the road, but no damage was identified. The registered owner was not around but from Livermore Falls.

03/10/2020 - 1105hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted an escort for a CMP employee in order for that person to read a meter on the Smith Road in Chesterville.

03/10/2020 - 1328hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member/complainant at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The person at the residence was okay, but did not want anything to do with the complainant.

03/10/2020 - 1413hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a potential trespass complaint. The complainant wanted information about keeping former in-laws away from his residence on Foster Hill road in Freeman Twp.

03/10/2020 - 1635hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Main Street in Eustis. All was secure at the residence, it was a misdial.

03/10/2020 - 1810hrs, Detective Stephen Charles assisted a stranded motorist on route 4 in Phillips.

03/10/2020 - 1840hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a security escort while people exchanged personal items at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

03/10/2020 - 1735hrs, Sgt. Brann, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a gunshots near a residence on the Avon Valley road in Avon. Further investigation revealed that a neighbor was just trying out a new rifle and firing it in a safe location.

03/11/2020 - 0804hrs, Lt. St. Laurent assisted DHHS with a complaint on the Chandler Road in Strong.

03/11/2020 - 0843hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle on route 4 in Strong. Ann Sweetwater (67) of Farmington was driving a 2005 Subaru Outback southbound when she lost control and ran off the road.

03/11/2020 - 0917hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a child custody dispute at a residence on the South Strong Road in Strong.

03/11/2020 - 0948hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on York Hill road in New Sharon at the request of Old Orchard Beach Police.

03/11/2020 - 1945hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Cody Austin (27) of Roxbury was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi east bound when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle.

03/11/2020 - 2040hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of criminal mischief at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation, Chris Chick (32) of Kingfield was summonsed for criminal mischief.

03/12/2020 - 1116hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Police with an accident on the Wilton Road.

03/12/2020 - 1248hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of truck hauling on a posted road on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

03/12/2020 - 1547hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of young men possibly stealing items from a lot by Wheeler Hill Road and the Salem Road. It turned out to be a bunch of young men shooting videos while snowboarding. They left the area.

03/12/2020 - 1809hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the West side road in Carthage. Allan Gogan (69) of Canton was driving a 2008 Chevy sedan west bound when the deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

03/12/2020 - 1850hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. Jennifer Fargo (44) of Stratton was driving a 2014 Chrysler Van when the deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

03/13/2020 - 0634hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of four deer being hit on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The deer were gone upon arrival.

Deputies conducted nine building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks.