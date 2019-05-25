Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 10 – 24

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for May 10 through May 24, 2019.

5/11/2019 - 0126hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. moose accident on the Weld road in Phillips. No injuries were reported the moose died at the scene the car sustained major damage.

5/11/2019 - 0528hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted the Fire Department at the scene of a vehicle fire on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

5/11/2019 - 1022hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a burglary to a camp on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Entry was made by breaking into a window of the camp. The complainant believes the break-in was attempted from the Captain Roberts Road which is adjacent to the property off Route 27. Nothing appears to be missing.

5/11/2019 - 1110hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on South Main Street regarding a person who was possibly suicidal. Further investigation did not reveal that however a disorderly conduct warning was given.

5/11/2019 - 1404hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle left on private property on the West Side road in Carthage.

5/11/2019 - 1454hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of theft at a residence on Hare Street in Avon. It was reported that a car hauler trailer is missing.

5/11/2019 - 1649hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon where the driver apparently fell asleep and drove off the road. No injuries were reported.

5/11/2019 - 1718hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of threatening via Facebook on Cape Cod Hill in New Sharon. Case is still under investigation.

5/11/2019 - 1807hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot behind Superior court in Farmington.

5/11/2019 - 2219hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Stinchfield Hill road in Chesterville regarding a loud music complaint. There was no music playing upon arrival.

5/11/2019 - 2330hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an intoxicated man driving his jeep on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed that Michael Richardson was intoxicated and leaving the residence operating a white Jeep. While responding it was determined that Michael was still in the Jeep at the end of the driveway. Upon Deputy Morgan’s arrival on scene he spoke with several witnesses who told him that Michael was intoxicated and driving the Jeep on Route 27. This incident had started at the residence and some sort of physical altercation took place with Michael to prevent him from driving while intoxicated. Michael Richardson (29) of New Vineyard was arrested for Operating after being declared a Habitual Offender and OUI. He was transported to jail without incident.

5/12/2019 - 0933hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of harassment at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

5/12/2019 - 0957hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residential alarm on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. All was secure.

5/12/2019 - 1643hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to 911 hang up complaint on Hikers Way in Kingfield. It was determined that the caller had hit 911 unintentionally.

5/13/2019 - 0041hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on School Street in Kingfield.

5/13/2019 - 1428hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a two vehicle accident at the Poland Springs facility, no injuries were reported.

5/13/2019 - 1254hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

5/14/2019 - 1025hrs, Sgt. Scovil conducted a welfare check at a residence on Curley Road in Rangeley Plt at the request of family members. All were secure.

5/14/2019 - 1152hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Austin Clark (27) of Jay on a Probation Hold at the request of his probation officer while he was at the jail.

5/14/2019 - 1040hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Kurt Searles (31) of Phillips on a warrant at a residence in Phillips and transported him to jail.

5/14/2019 - 1314hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a phone scam complaint at the Phillips Elderly Housing Unit.

5/14/2019 - 1725hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person on the Dowd Road in Eustis at the request of a family member. It was determined that the person was actually in the town of Poland. The call was transferred to Androscoggin County.

5/15/2019 - 1213hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Cross Road in Avon. There were no injuries and no damages.

5/15/2019 - 1827hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. No injuries were reported.

5/15/2019 - 2021hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield. A juvenile on a skateboard was severely injured after a car cross over the center line and struck the child. The driver left the scene and then returned. The driver identified as Isaac Moody (31) of High St in Kingfield was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated driving to endanger. He was transported to jail. The child was transported to FMH.

5/16/2019 - 2349hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Nathan Blake (31) of Freeman Twp on a warrant after investigating a previous motor vehicle crash.

5/17/2019 - 1750hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check of an elderly person at the request of a family member on Spruce Circle in Rangeley Plt.

5/18/2019 - 0546hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 Hang up complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. It turned out to be an accidental dial.

5/18/2019 - 1041hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a residential alarm on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. All was secure.

5/18/2019 - 1906hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint of someone possibly shooting off distress flares somewhere on Flagstaff Lake in Eustis. The event was very short lived and the location could not be verified. The Warden Service was made aware and informed that unless a missing person complaint came in they would not be responding.

5/19/2019 - 1008hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an alleged theft of medications from a residence on the Basin Road in New Vineyard.

5/19/2019 - 1030hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a harassment by Facebook that had reported to have been received at a residence on the Post office Road in New Sharon. The incident has occurred between juveniles.

5/19/2019 - 1413hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of harassment between neighbors on evergreen Lane in Industry.

5/19/2019 - 1703hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of suspicious activity near a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. Further investigation revealed that a person was picking fiddleheads.

5/20/2019 - 0458hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. truck accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

5/20/2019 - 1003hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of vandalism at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

5/21/2019 - 1118hrs, Deputy Morgan attempted to serve paperwork on a man who lived at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

5/21/2019 - 1131hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Federal Row in Industry for a report of a residential alarm. All was secure.

5/21/2019 - 1159hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of an abandoned motor vehicle left in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong.

5/21/2019 - 1402hrs, Deputy Morgan served two PFA’s on a man at his residence on 2 Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

5/21/2019 - 2042hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley road in Avon. No injuries were reported.

5/22/2019 - 1423hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an alleged burglary at a residence on Duck Scout Road in Avon. The home owner had recently passed away and according to neighbors he was giving away some items prior to passing. Family members from away had called to report the theft, the case is still under investigation.

5/22/2019 - 1633hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Hare street in Avon regarding a report trash from one neighbor being blown onto the property of another neighbor. The offending neighbor was notified and agreed to recover the trash.

5/22/2019 - 2001hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on High Street in Phillips to assist State Police Sgt. Michaud with a report of a domestic disturbance there. As a result of the investigation, Sgt. Michaud arrested Felicia Bell of Phillips for Domestic Violence Assault.

5/23/2019 - 0550hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the West Mills Road in Industry. Upon arrival it was determined that the car was actually in Starks. Somerset SO asked that since we were there already that we continue the investigation. No injuries were reported.

5/23/2019 - 0632hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of an accident on the Anson Valley road in New Vineyard. A heavy crane had driven off the side of the road and became stuck. No damage or injuries were reported.

5/23/2019 - 1109hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to Cape Cod Hill School regarding an agitated parent. No charges were filed.

5/23/2019 - 1301hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Strong Elementary School regarding a report of a 911 hang up. It was determined that a child had tried to call a number and misdialed. All was secure.

5/23/2019 misdialed1710hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of a driveway being blocked by hemp growers at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

5/23/2019 misdialed1904hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an alleged report of graffiti on a bridge in Farmington Falls.

5/23/2019 misdialed1904hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a dog running at large on Forest Road in Carthage. The dog’s owner was identified and charged with allowing a dog to be at large and two counts of having an unlicensed dog.

5/23/2019 misdialed2006hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on River Street in Strong where a juvenile who was at the house visiting another juvenile refused to go home.

5/23/2019 misdialed2016hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Church Street in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 56 building checks and found three unsecure. Deputies also conducted 13 Elder Checks.