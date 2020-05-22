Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 15-22

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 15 through May 22, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/15/2020 - 0916hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Varnum Pond road in Temple. It was reported that an 11 year old was out of control. The child was brought into FMH for an evaluation.

05/15/2020 - 1130hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips.

05/15/2020 - 1457hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a trespassing complaint on Reeds Mills Road in Phillips. Several people were on dirt bikes and pickup’s trespassing on visually marked property. As a result of the investigation eight individuals were identified and given trespass warning.

05/15/2020 - 1636hrs Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint on West Freeman road in Freeman Twp.

05/15/2020 - 1836hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Depot Street in Kingfield to investigate a report of unauthorized people at a residence there. No criminal activity was found.

05/15/2020 - 1847hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a stranded vehicle on the bridge on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

05/16/2020 - 1107hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Evergreen Lane in Industry. It was determined that a child had been playing with the phone.

05/16/2020 - 0103hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member on the Smith Road in Freeman Twp. The person at the residence was okay.

05/16/2020 - 0859hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of theft of propane tanks at a residence on Main Street in Phillips. It was determined not to be a theft.

05/16/2020 - 1041hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 hang up complaint in the area of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. It was determined that the caller was working on a skidder and accidentally activated the emergency number.

05/16/2020 - 1211hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Savage Road in Industry.

05/16/2020 - 1253hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. All was secure.

05/16/2020 - 1257hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a stranded motorist on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

05/16/2020 - 1334hrs, Deputy Frost received a theft complaint on Plouffe road in Industry. The complainant stated that a package had been removed from their mailbox. A few minutes later it was determined that due to a misunderstanding, the package had been moved to the caller’s garage and the caller was unaware. No crime.

05/16/2020 - 1632hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of criminal mischief of a tractor on Wills Way in Salem. Person(s) unknown had taken the complainants Kubota tractor overnight and driven it into a field getting it stuck in a mud hole. The tractor also had a deflated tire. Case is still under investigation.

05/16/2020 - 1641hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a stranded motorist who was stuck on the Prattwood Pasture Road in Kingfield.

05/17/2020 - 1702hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 hang up complaint that originated on the Boat launch on Jim Pond Twp. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

05/16/2020 - 1733hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a birthday parade on the Cross road in Avon.

05/16/2020 - 1826hrs, Franklin County dispatch received a 911 complaint at a camp located off the Phillips Road in Weld. It was a person who had been lost but walked out of the woods and was okay. No response necessary.

05/16/2020 - 2009hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of complaint of people partying off of the Stanly road in New Vineyard. The main complaint was that the people were burning tires.

05/16/2020 - 2141hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. at the request of family members. The people that lived there were okay.

05/17/2020 - 0016hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a noise complaint on Bragg Point Lane in Weld. Upon arrival he did not hear anything loud or unusual.

05/17/2020 - 0815hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Laura Knox (32) of Farmington was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

05/17/2020 - 0837hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a child custody complaint on Main Street in Eustis.

05/17/2020 - 1831hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of suspicious activity on South Main Street in Strong. As a result of his investigation Gavin Flagg (24) of Farmington was charged with Sale use of Drug Paraphernalia.

05/17/2020 - 2014hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a hunting dog wearing a collar with a radio receiver was on the caller’s property on Federal Row in Industry. The dog’s owner was located and the dog was returned.

05/17/2020 - 2225hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

05/18/2020 - 1053hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an assault at a residence on the Hinkley Pit Road in Kingfield. A juvenile there ran off into the woods after the assault. A K-9 search involving Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain in the woods afterwards did not turn up the missing teen but tracked him to a road. After spending three days searching for the teen he was located by Trooper Monahan at 2327hrs Wednesday night at a residence on West Kingfield road which had been broken into setting off a residential alarm. He was transported to FMH to be medically evaluated.

05/19/2020 - 1601hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on Cummings Hill road in Temple at the request of Farmington PD. The person there was okay.

05/19/2020 - 1203hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of trespassing at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

05/19/2020 - 1730hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp., this was an ongoing issue.

05/19/2020 - 1959hrs, Deputy Elmes and Chief Lowell responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley to assist Rangeley police. Two brothers had been engaged in a fight, Rangeley took one into custody and transported to FMH for an evaluation. William Shackford (21) of Saco was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to jail after being evaluated.

05/19/2020 - 2033hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to Kingfield to conduct a search for a runaway teenager.

05/20/2020 - 0848hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage on a person at the request of a family friend. McCormick located found the man and determined he was okay.

05/20/2020 - 0947hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel conducted a K-9 search for the missing teen in Kingfield.

5/20/2020 - 1615hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of an intoxicated female passed out laying on a neighbor’s lawn on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

05/20/2020 - 0911hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of a burglary at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield where the camp was broken into. It was found that food was cooked inside and a backpack was missing.

05/20/2020 - 1933hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

05/20/2020 - 0955hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to two a barking dog complaints on Foster Hill road in Freeman Twp.

05/20/2020 - 0957hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. It turned out to be a misdial.

05/20/2020 - 1645hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

05/20/2020 - 1124hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Depot Street in Kingfield. It is alleged a landlord was threatening a tenant at an apartment there. The landlord who lives in Florida was given a warning regarding his threats.

05/20/2020 - 1311hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint of juveniles being left home alone at a residence on the Phillips road in Weld.

05/20/2020 - 1948hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of kids on skateboards in the parking lot of the Methodist church in Strong.

05/20/2020 - 2020hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Corner Store in Chesterville with a complaint that an intoxicated female was disturbing the employees at the store. This was the same female that was on Horseshoe Pond road earlier. She was gone upon arrival. Melinda Davo is the female.

05/20/2020 - 2300hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. It turned out to be a misdial.

05/20/2020 - 2327hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Trooper Monahan regarding a residential alarm at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. Upon arrival it was discovered that the place had been broken into and that the runaway teen that had been missing for three days was inside. He was taken into custody and transported to FMH for a medical evaluation.

05/21/2020 - 0309hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint of suspicious activity on the Intervale Road in Temple. It was reported that unknown persons were knocking on the door of the complainant.

05/21/2020 - 1008hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a theft at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. The complainant stated that 500 dollars had been taken and had a suspect in mind. Case is still under investigation.

05/21/2020 - 1159hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. It turned out to be a misdial.

05/22/2020 - 0832hrs, Deputy Couture participated in a community policing event at Mt Abram High School.

05/21/2020 - 1627hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on a person at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. at the request of family members. A check there revealed the resident was okay and would call the concerned party.

05/21/2020 - 2126hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Lakeside drive in Industry. The person there was a little confused about how the phone was dialed but okay. Family members were notified.

Deputies conducted seven building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.