Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 22-29

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for May 22 through May 29, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/22/2020 - 0943hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of children rifling through the complainants mail in the mailbox at a residence on the East Road in Chesterville.

05/22/2020 - 0945hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. Fred Clough (81) of Farmington was driving a 2009 GMC pickup south bound on Forest Hill Road when he went through the intersection of Varnum Pond Road striking a utility pole and then into a mailbox.

05/22/2020 - 1010hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a man on Woodcock Lane in Eustis with a civil issue regarding his identification.

05/22/2020 - 1104hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 domestic disturbance at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville between a mother and daughter. The daughter was removed from the house and transported to her father’s residence, DHHS was notified.

05/22/2020 - 1145hrs, Detective Ken Charles, Chief Lowell Farmington, Officer Clement and Deputy Frost assisted Somerset SO with a hit and run complaint on Lemon Stream Road in North New Portland. The suspect Dakota Boyd (27) of New Sharon was charged by Somerset Deputies and released.

05/22/2020 - 1529hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA on a person at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard.

05/22/2020 - 1539hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of an online fraud at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

05/22/2020 - 1711hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint about juveniles “causing problems” for the complainant. Sgt. Bean contacted the parents.

05/22/2020 - 1809hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman twp. Caller saw an unknown vehicle on their property and wanted it checked out. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

05/22/2020 - 1838hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 complaint at the head of Clearwater Lake in industry where it was reported that children had been accidentally locked inside of a minivan. Frost broke a window in order to gain access to the kids inside. The kids were only in the van for 10 minutes before Frost arrived and were okay.

05/22/2020 - 1839hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Toothaker Pond road in Phillips. This was verbal only no charges were filed.

05/22/2020 1954hrs, Deputy Frost responded to what initially was reported to be a medical emergency at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. Investigation revealed it was a domestic disturbance where one of the individuals involved was having a mental health crises. He was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

05/22/2020 - 2147hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of ATV’s parked on a blind corner on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid. They were gone upon arrival.

05/22/2020 - 2228hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a noise complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/23/2020 - 0605hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint regarding a construction vehicle driving erratically.

05/23/2020 - 1027hrs. Deputy Couture conducted a security escort at a residence on Mt. View Road in Kingfield.

05/23/2020 - 1113hrs, Sgt. Brann received a motor vehicle complaint on Norton Hill Road in Strong. A truck was reported to be driving erratically amongst a group of people conducting a birthday parade.

05/23/2020 - 1151hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 open line complaint on the water’s edge of Webb Lake. It was determined to be a misdial by a boater.

05/23/2020 - 1313hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp.

05/23/2020 - 1325hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Tardy Road in Industry. All was secure.

05/23/2020 - 1423hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Reeds Mills road in Madrid. It turned out to be a misdial.

05/23/2020 - 1531hrs, Deputy Morgan received a speeding complaint on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid.

05/23/2020 - 1533hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 open line complaint on West Kingfield road in Kingfield. It turned out to be an accidental dial while riding in a Jeep.

05/23/2020 - 1605hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a complainant on the River Road in Carthage who wanted to know if a vehicle he had recently purchased was stolen. It was not stolen however the complaint was told he needed obtain the title before he could register it.

05/23/2020 - 1634hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of vandalism at Edmunds Market in Phillips where a window was broken. A review of video determined that it was not intentional but an accident when a lawnmower kicked a rock into the window.

05/23/2020 - 1831hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Nancy Shaffer was operating a 2007 Mazda westbound when she ran off the road. As a result of the investigation Nancy Shaffer (39) of Rangeley was charged with OUI and Violating Conditions of Release.

05/23/2020 - 1927hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a harassment complaint on the Nichols Road in Dallas Plt.

05/23/2020 - 2022hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of a suspicious person on Greenwood Brook Road in Industry.

05/23/2020 - 2159hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of suspicious activity on the Lane Road in New Sharon. It turned out to be a couple going over large item’s meant to be picked up by trash removal on the side of the road.

05/24/2020 - 0733hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. A child had been playing with the phone.

05/24/2020 - 0807hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an assault complaint at a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Wilfred Daggett (41) of New Vineyard was arrested for Burglary/Assault and transported to jail.

05/24/2020 - 0838hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between family members regarding personal property at a residence on route 27 in Wyman Twp.

05/24/2020 - 1145hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a birthday parade in Jay along with Jay Police.

05/24/2020 - 1204hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of speeding cards on the Salem Road in Phillips.

05/24/2020 - 1247hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of trespassing at Niboban Sporting Camp on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

04/24/2020 - 1257hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a gas drive off at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The person who had driven off returned to pay.

05/24/2020 - 1311hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of a potential intoxicated driver on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville.

05/24/2020 - 1550hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 misdial on Arnold Trail in Eustis. All was secure.

05/24/2020 - 1752hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of fireworks which the complainant claimed were illegal on the River road in Madrid.

05/24/2020 - 1829hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 misdial on Lander Farm Road in Eustis. All was secure.

05/24/2020 - 1852hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at the boat launch off Arnold Trail in Eustis. A child was playing with the phone.

05/24/2020 - 2036hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an intoxicated man on Main Street in Kingfield.

05/24/2020 - 2228hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of loud music at a residence on Stinchfield Hill road in Chesterville.

05/25/2020 - 1549hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

05/25/2020 - 1727hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. Lucas Goodwin (26) of Wilton was driving a 2013 Kia when he ran off the road and crashed.

05/25/2020 - 1802hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips at the request of a family friend. The person was eventually located and okay.

05/26/2020 - 0642hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a potential intoxicated driver on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis.

05/26/2020 - 0921hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a driver driving erratically while on the phone on route 156 in Chesterville.

05/26/2020 - 1027hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a two vehicle accident on Church Street in Weld. John Derouche (70) of Weld was driving a 2006 Mercury 4dr was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of school Street when Steven Lee (75) of Weld was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup approaching the intersection. Derouche pulled out and struck the Lee vehicle. Minor damage was done to both vehicles.

05/26/2020 - 1110hrs, Deputy Elmes received a late report of harassment on the borough road in Chesterville.

05/26/2020 - 1216hrs, Detective Charles received a DHHS referral on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

05/26/2020 - 1430hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a threat complaint on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. No charges were filed.

05/26/2020 - 2016hrs, Deputy Frost received a motor vehicle complaint on Bridge Street in Phillips.

05/27/2020 - 1003hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/27/2020 - 1030hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

05/27/2020 - 1126hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a fatal motorcycle accident on Mills Street in Weld. He assisted Trooper Joe Chretien who was the investigating officer.

05/27/2020 - 1157hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a VIN verification for a citizen on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

05/27/2020 - 1212hrs, Detective Ken Charles assisted DHHS with an investigation in Mt. Vernon.

05/27/2020 - 1320hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on Lynn Way in Dallas Plt. It was determined to be of natural causes.

05/27/2020 - 1500hrs, Lt. Rackliffe participated in a birthday parade on the Industry road in Industry.

05/27/2020 - 1747hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Adams Road in Chesterville.

05/27/2020 - 2038hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Joanie Mitchell (51) of Strong was driving northbound in a 2016 Subaru when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

05/28/2020 - 1047hts, Deputy Davol participated in a ZOOM meeting with the 7th grade class in Strong.

05/28/2020 - 0105hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance call on High Street in New Vineyard where an out of control teen was being violent to family members. No charges were filed.

05/28/2020 - 1442hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance on School Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be a civil issue regarding personal belongings between family members.

05/28/2020 - 1523hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a family disturbance on the West Freeman Road in Strong. No charges were filed however one party was taken to FMH for an evaluation.

05/28/2020 - 1721hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. It turned out to be a misdial.

05/28/2020 - 1751hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a vehicle being driving erratically on the River Road in Phillips. Frost found the vehicle but did not detect any unusual driving.

05/28/2020 - 1905hrs, Sgt. Bean received a trespassing complaint at a residence on South Shore drive in Rangeley Plt.

05/28/2020 - 2019hrs Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Stratton to remove an intoxicated person. No charges were filed.

05/28/2020 - 2105hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of single vehicle accident on West Mills road in Industry. Further investigation did not reveal it to be an accident.

05/29/2020 - 0745hrs Deputy Elmes received a complaint of Identify theft at a residence on Elvin’s Way in Kingfield.

Deputies conducted 19 building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.