Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 24 – June 1

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for May 24 through June 1, 2018.

5/24/2018 - 2153hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Anthony Ellis at his residence on the Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon. Ellis had two warrants for his arrest and was transported to jail without incident.

5/24/2018 - 2226hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Barker Rd in New Vineyard.

5/25/2018 - 0953hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a property dispute on the Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon. It was determined to be a civil issue that needs to go through the civil court process.

5/25/2018 - 1559hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of trespassing on Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville. The complainant stated that an individual had parked his truck on the road on private property. McCormick could not verify the property line issue but had the owner move the truck because it was hindering traffic.

5/25/2018 - 2353hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Trooper Hall with a traffic stop on the Rangeley Rd in Avon.

5/26/2018 - 1636hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer operating erratically on Main St. in Kingfield. He found the vehicle traveling southbound on route 27 in New Portland and did not observe any erratic operation.

5/26/2018 - 2103hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a domestic disturbance complaint on the Borough Rd in Chesterville. The dispute was between a man and woman who was a couple once, but now were arguing over child custody issues. No charges were filed.

5/27/2018 - 0717hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plantation where it was reported that the driver had fled the scene after receiving injuries. After conducting an investigation into the crash Doucette located the owner in New Portland. The case is still under investigation and when the driver is identified that person will be summonsed for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to make oral or written report of an accident.

5/27/2018 - 1022hrs, Deputy Doucette received information from a concerned citizen that Robert Salley (36) of Winslow had multiple warrants and was currently staying in a camper on the Freeman Ridge rd. in Kingfield at a residence there. Upon arrival he saw the man, who upon seeing the approaching cruiser, ran inside the residence to hide. Other people at the scene gave Doucette permission to go inside and remove Salley. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to jail.

5/27/2018 - 2248hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Main St. in Kingfield. Upon arrival it was determined that it was a misdial.

5/28/2018 - 0836hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a suicidal teen from a complainant on Pleasant St. in Phillips. It was determined that a teen had sent an email as a “joke” on the complainant and had no interest in harming themselves. A warning was issued to the teen.

5/28/2018 - 1646hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a stolen “Big Red” ATV on the Reed Rd in Salem Twp.

5/29/2018 - 1000hrs, Lt. St. Laurent and Det. Ken Charles investigated a report of a theft of cash from an elderly family member in Kingfield.

5/29/2018 - 1238hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of theft at a residence on Margaret’s Way in Dallas Plt.

5/29/2018 - 1315hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a two car accident in the parking lot of Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield.

5/30/2018 - 2355hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a pickup vs. moose accident on Main St. in Sandy River Plt. The moose died at the scene the truck received minor damage.

5/31/2018 - 0830hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a sex crimes complaint on North Main St. in Strong.

5/31/2018 - 1021hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of trespassing on Main St in Eustis where neighbors are in dispute about property lines.

5/31/2018 - 1424hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a report of theft from an elderly woman on the Valley Rd in Chesterville.

5/31/2018 - 2336hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Trooper Hardy with a fatal motor vehicle accident on West Side Rd in Weld.

6/1/2018 - 0336hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Corner Store in Chesterville where it was reported a suspicious vehicle was parked there and running. Further investigation revealed two females who were fast asleep both were identified and released.

Deputies conducted 14 building checks and 5 Elder checks during this time period.