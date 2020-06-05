The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for May 29 through June 5, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/29/2020 - 1534hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Linda Flagg (56) of Avon was arrested for Assault and transported to jail.

05/29/2020 - 1625hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. It turned out to be a misdial.

05/29/2020 - 1631hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Dean Sharp (46) of Avon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

05/29/2020 - 1914hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Mt. Blue Pond road in Avon. The caller was not located, it is suspected a person misdialed while on an ATV.

05/29/2020 - 2006hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Nichols road in Dallas Plt.

05/29/2020 - 2056hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

05/29/2020 - 2128hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Keith Beal (58) of Waterville was charged with OUI.

05/29/2020 - 2226hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed.

05/30/2020 - 0856hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

05/30/2020 - 0943hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of a violation of a protective order at a residence on Montfort Drive in Strong. As a result of the investigation John Sniadecki (64) of Strong was arrested for VCR and transported to jail.

05/30/2020 - 1609hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. There was no suspicious activity.

05/30/3030 - 1819hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a complaint of pickup trucks spinning their tires in a cul-de-sac on Caboose Lane in Kingfield.

05/31/2020 - 0022hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong where the complainant was suffering from a mental health crises. The person was transported by Northstar to FMH.

05/31/2020 - 0430hrs, Deputy Davol transported a person from FMH to a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

05/31/2020 - 0830hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted citizens in Kingfield by providing traffic control while they put up senior graduate banners in town.

05/31/2020 - 1021hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a parking complaint on the Intervale road in Temple.

05/31/2020 - 1122hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. It was determined no threats were made.

05/31/2020 - 1554hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up on South Shore Drive Rangeley Plt. It was determined to be a misdial.

05/31/2020 - 1931hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a family disturbance at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

05/31/2020 - 2038hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to report of suspicious activity on Green Drake Lane in Sandy River Plt. The complainant thought someone was in a house there, a check of the residence found it to be secure. There was no evidence of entry.

05/31/2020 - 2116hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the River road in Avon. It was determined to be a misdial.

05/31/2020 - 2126hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of vandalism to a UHAUL which allegedly occurred while parked at the terrain park in Carthage.

05/31/2020 - 2145hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. moose accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Gavin Sappier (30) of Weare NH was driving a 2017 Chevy pickup when a moose struck his vehicle.

05/31/2020 - 2340hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up on Gramps Way in Coplin Plt. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/01/2020 - 0733hrs, Deputy Davol received a civil complaint between a landlord and tenant at a residence on route 4 in Avon.

06/01/2020 - 0827hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Varnum Pond road in Temple. As a result of the investigation a juvenile was taken to FMH to be evaluated and charged with juvenile assault.

06/01/2020 - 0838hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. It turned out to be a misdial.

06/01/2020 - 0919hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. It was determined to be a misdial.

06/01/2020 - 0952hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on East Madrid Road in Madrid Twp. This was a false alarm, home inspectors were at the house.

06/01/2020 - 1014hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on the Starks road in New Sharon. James McCabe (40) was traveling north when the front passenger wheel came off the vehicle causing the vehicle to run off the road.

06/01/2020 - 1148hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Sneeze Road in Dallas Plt. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

06/01/2020 - 1243hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a two car accident on the Carthage road in Carthage. Laura King (30) of New Gloucester Maine was driving a 2010 Toyota Yaris north bound following a slow moving tractor, when a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Richard Profenno (30) of New Gloucester also traveling northbound did not slow down as he approached the Toyota in a corner. The two collided no injuries were reported.

06/01/2020 - 1405hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips at the request of family members.

06/01/2020 - 1635hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a road hazard on route 17 in Farmington. A pickup hauling a trailer lost its load of potting soil onto the road.

06/01/2020 - 1717hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of an accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. This turned out be a non-reportable accident.

06/01/2020 - 1754hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a victim notification on Montfort Drive in Strong regarding a person who had bailed out of jail.

06/01/2020 - 1935hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of teenagers stealing a road sign on the Salem Road in Kingfield. The juveniles involved were found and their parents were notified, the sign was returned.

06/02/2020 - 0905hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage.

06/02/2020 - 1020hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The complainant was the victim of unemployment fraud.

06/02/2020 - 1204hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The victim who actually lives in NH was being contacted on Facebook, she was told to block the offending party.

06/02/2020 - 1330hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips.

06/02/2020 - 1345hrs, Deputy Frost received two 911 hang-up calls that originated at the Phillips elementary school. All was secure there the source was unidentified.

06/02/2020 - 1353hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan investigated a fraud complainant at a residence on the Chandler Road in Strong. The complainant was the victim of unemployment fraud.

06/02/2020 - 1552hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on Route 4 in Avon. Investigation revealed this is a landlord tenant issue.

06/02/2020 - 2041hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. It was a misdial where the operator hit the power button three times.

06/03/2020 - 0808hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a landlord tenant dispute on route 4 in Avon.

06/03/2020 - 0809hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of online fraud originating from Rhode Island utilizing Amazon.

06/03/2020 - 0833hrs, Detective Stephen Charles assisted Farmington PD with an investigation.

06/03/2020 - 0911hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Arnold Trail in Eustis. It turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/03/2020 - 1155hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of online harassment at Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

06/03/2020 - 1112hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of unemployment fraud at a residence on Lane Road in New Sharon.

06/03/2020 - 1119hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of unemployment fraud at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

06/03/2020 - 1200hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of harassment via Facebook at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

06/03/2020 - 1304hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of unemployment fraud at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/03/2020 - 1602hrs, Sgt. Brann and Chief Lowell provided security at a protest in Kingfield.

06/03/2020 - 1701hes, Lt. St. Laurent assisted Oxford SO with an investigation.

06/03/2020 - 1849hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann served a PFA on a man at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

06/03/2020 - 1851hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a family disturbance on the Howard Road in Salem. This turned out to be a civil issue in regards to the residence there.

06/03/2020 - 2236hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of suspicious activity in the ATV parking area of Kingfield. It turned out to be a Poland Spring employee on a smoke break.

06/04/2020 - 0627hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a medical emergency on Amble Street in Phillips.

06/04/2020 - 1010hrs, Deputy Gray received what turned out to be a civil complaint regarding an earlier security escort in Strong.

06/04/2020 - 1023hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of online identity theft at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

06/04/2020 - 1030hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of Edmunds Market in Phillips. Claudia Comstock (74) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey as she was entering the area of where the gas pumps are located when she struck a parked 2017 Jeep Renegade owned by Michael Moog (39) of Phillips. No injuries were reported.

06/04/2020 - 1355hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a person in a mental health crises at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

06/04/2020 - 1632hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a security escort at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard.

06/04/2020 - 1843hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Farmington Police with a domestic disturbance on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

06/04/2020 - 1948hr, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of speeding vehicles on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

06/04/2020 - 2016hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a disturbance on Main Street in New Sharon. The complainant stated that a local man was driving too fast, and when they confronted the driver he threatened to assault them. The alleged offender was located and warned about speed and the threats and warned not to go near the complainant’s residence.

06/04/2020 - 2047hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious person at Tea Pond Camps It appeared that the Texas man with a rental car, was attempting to find a way into Canada via back roads. Border Patrol was notified and located the man and dealt with the man who again attempted to cross at Coburn Gore.

06/04/2020 - 2227hrs, Deputy Couture and Farmington Sgt. Lyman responded to Main Street in New Sharon regarding a report of a fight between multiple individuals at a residence there. This is the same area where a disturbance earlier in the night. Several people were involved in the scuffle, charges are pending review.

06/05/2020 - 0030hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann responded back to Main Street in New Sharon where another disturbance was reported involving some of the same characters. As a result of the investigation Robert Coulter (45) of New Sharon was arrested for Trespassing and transported to jail.

06/05/2020 - 0140hrs, Deputy McCormick responded back to Main Street in New Sharon regarding an intoxicated family member of the person arrested earlier was now in the area threatening the original complainants. The individual was gone upon arrival however he was located at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

06/05/2020 - 0657hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 16 in Wyman Twp. As it turned out it was not an accident, but a vehicle whose occupants were fishing and set off their OnStar alert.



Deputies conducted 39 building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.