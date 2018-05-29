Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 4 – 24

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for May 4 to May 24.

5/4/2018 - 1901hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Gilbert Circle in Rangeley regarding a report of an unattended death. It was determined that the victim died of a heart attack.

5/4/2018 - 2255hrs, Deputy Madore responded to an alarm at the Mountain Brook condos in Sandy River Plt.

5/5/2018 - 1149hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on Bridge St. in Phillips. It was reported that a variety of hand tools were missing.

5/5/2018 - 1440hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Ross Ave in Phillips regarding a report of an unattended death. The State Police Major Crimes unit was called however it was determined the death was a result of medical issues.

5/6/2018 - 1055hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a woman whose child was locked inside a vehicle on the Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon.

5/6/2018 - 1847hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the River Rd in Madrid to assist State Police with a disturbance there.

5/7/2018 - 0952hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an alleged harassment complaint on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. There was no evidence of harassment.

5/7/2018 - 2017hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on the Rangeley Rd in Avon.

5/8/2018 - 0319hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a residential alarm on the Varnum Pond Rd in Temple.

5/8/2018 - 1025hrs, Deputy Daley investigated a report of harassment by text that originated from a residence in Weld.

5/8/2018 - 1146hrs, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Ricky Rice (34) of Freeman Twp. on a warrant after Mr. Rice had turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

5/8/2018 - 2010hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon regarding a report of an intoxicated person.

5/8/2018 - 1318hrs, Deputy Daley investigated a report of a possible theft of a shotgun on the River Rd in Avon. The complainant had lent a shotgun to another individual last fall that had never returned it and has since moved to the Portland area.

5/9/2018 - 0808hrs, Deputy Davol assisted with the investigation of a vandalism complaint on Diller Line Rd in Chesterville.

5/9/2018 - 1003hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the Pope Rd in Chesterville regarding a dog complaint. The owner was summonsed for having a dog at large.

5/9/2018 - 1621hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a missing person on the Norton Hill Rd in Strong. The missing person was later found by Somerset SO in North New Portland deceased.

5/10/2018 - 0702hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle/ attempted burglary located on the Chesterville Hill RD in Chesterville. Upon arrival he located the vehicle and attempted to identify the male driver who had switched places with a female passenger just prior to being pulled over. The male initially gave a false name and date of birth to Lt. Rackliffe. Rackliffe interviewed the female passenger who gave a name to Rackliffe. Rackliffe contacted Franklin County Communication and Dispatcher Richards went the extra mile and eventually helped Identify the male as Shane Denn (26) of Tewksbury Mass. The male was a suspect in multiple burglaries including the residence of Rob Gronkowski in Massachusetts as well as in Androscoggin County. The FBI was also looking for him in his role in a bank robbery. He was arrested as a fugitive from justice and failure to give correct name and address and transported to jail. Deputy Doucette found items inside the car that helped tie Denn into the alleged crimes. He was eventually extradited back to Massachusetts to face charges. Rackliffe was assisted by Lt. St. Laurent, Chief Deputy Lowell and Detective Stephen Charles.

5/10/2018 - 1318hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Hampshire Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a complaint of harassment via text messages.

5/10/2018 - 1757hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon regarding a medical emergency in the parking lot of the store.

5/10/2018 - 1833hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a rock that was kicked up by a passing vehicle into the windshield of the vehicle that the complainant was driving on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon.

5/10/2018 - 2024hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suicidal male on Bracket Brook Rd in Salem Twp. where a male subject had smacked himself in the forehead with a shovel. It was determined that the male was not suicidal just frustrated.

5/11/2018 - 1407hrs, Deputy Daley investigated a report of trespassing on a field at a residence located off the Rangeley Rd in Avon.

5/11/2016 - 1629hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Starks RD in New Sharon regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. No charges were filed.

5/11/2018 - 1722hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy McCormick participated in a BBQ at the Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

5/12/2018 - 1344hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a late report of an accident that occurred on the Farmington Rd in Strong.

5/12/2018 - 0915hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Tainter Corner Rd in Carthage regarding a complaint of an illegally parked vehicle.

5/12/2018 - 2336hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Rd in Strong where the car was traveling 99/55mph zone. While approaching the car he noticed activity inside the vehicle that indicated the passenger and driver were switching places. After conducting interviews with all passengers he arrested Stephen Bastin (33) of Strong for speeding 30+ and Violating Conditions of Release. He also arrested the passenger, Jessica Tilley (37) of Strong who switched places with Bastin for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. Both were transported to Jail. McCormick was assisted by Deputy Morgan.

5/13/2018 - 0039hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard regarding a car vs. deer accident. The car sustained reportable damage the deer ran off.

5/13/2018 - 2146hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Wilton PD with a domestic disturbance at the Comfort Inn in Wilton.

5/14/2018 - 0745hrs, Deputy Daley conducted VIN verification on Depot St. in Dallas Plt.

5/14/2018 - 1058hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a complaint from Edmunds Market in Phillips regarding a patron management wanted trespassed from the property.

5/14/2018 - 1535hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the area of Western Maine Pharmacy regarding a report of a suspicious person there.

5/14/2018 - 1850hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of damage to a vehicle which had been parked at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp.

5/15/2018 - 1817hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint on the Salem Rd in Salem Twp. It was determined to be a civil issue between two recently divorced people.

5/15/2018 - 2054hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Chick Rd in Industry regarding an out of control 7 year old.

5/16/2018 - 1314hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report that a Chip truck tried to force the complainant off the road on the Lexington Rd in Kingfield.

5/16/2018 - 1949hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Frederick Dougherty (36) of Phillips on a warrant at his residence on Blake Hill Rd.

5/16/2018 - 2015hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of fraud in Sandy River Plt. involving the sale of puppies online.

5/17/2018 - 1201hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on the Bemis Rd in Rangeley Plt. The driver sustained minor injuries the car was towed by Koob’s Garage of Oquossoc.

5/17/2018 - 0150hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon regarding a loose dog complaint.

5/17/2018 - 2042hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Salem Rd in Salem Twp. The moose ran off the car sustained reportable damage.

5/18/2018 - 1031hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of several dogs on the Toothaker Pond Rd that were allegedly roaming free and chasing cyclists and cars.

5/18/2018 - 1607hrs, Deputy Daley investigated a reported of a missing juvenile from Mountain View Rd in Eustis. The juvenile returned home.

5/18/2018 - 1802hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a theft complaint on the Harold Ross Rd in Dallas Plt. where a package was delivered from UPS by Fed Ex however someone had taken the package.

5/19/2018 - 1401hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on the West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield.

5/19/2018 - 1407hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of threatening on Hare St in Avon. The landlord was trying to evict a tenant and perceived a statement made by the tenant to be a threat. The communication did not rise to the level of a threat.

5/19/2018 - 1912hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs moose accident on the Rangeley Rd in Madrid. The car sustained reportable damage the moose died at the scene.

5/19/2018- 2307hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Dixfield Police with an OUI related accident on Severy Hill Rd in Dixfield.

5/20/2018 - 0113hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a truck vs. moose accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. The Truck sustained reportable damage the moose ran off.

5/20/2018 - 0122hrs, Deputy Doucette and Deputy Daley responded to Wilderness Way in Dallas Plantation where a resident had called dispatch and was making strange statements to dispatch about killing children and Batman and other statements that made no sense which seemed to indicate the caller was either high on something or was having some sort of mental health issue. Upon arrival Doucette and Daley noticed the main door of the residence was open and called for the man. He responded and was still on the phone with dispatch. When they asked him how he was doing he made statements indicating that he was going to die. He also made statements that the “the old man, the children are all dead, I killed them all I will chop their heads off” He continued to make the same statements over and over. At this point the man became combative and grabbed Doucette by the arm. Doucette broke free then the man attempted to punch Deputy Daley. The deputies subdued the man and placed him in restraints. He was transported to FMH by Northstar where he became lucid once again upon arrival at the hospital and had no idea why he was there.

5/20/2018 - 1207hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Ridge Rd in Chesterville regarding a disturbance there. A female refused to leave the residence. Prior to the arrival of Deputy Scovil the female did leave on foot; she was located and dropped off at the Horseshoe Pond road.

5/21/2018 - 0700hrs, Deputy Davol responded to the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard regarding a car vs. deer accident. The car sustained reportable damage the deer ran off.

5/21/2018 - 1852hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a missing 16 year old from Gordon Hill Rd in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the 16 year old not missing and had been in communication with relatives.

5/21/2018 - 1442hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to FMH regarding a DHHS referral for alleged child abuse in the town of Strong.

5/22/2018 - 1741hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. farm tractor accident on route 2 in New Sharon near the Sandy River Farm Supply.

5/22/2018 - 2011hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance on South Main St. in Strong. It was a landlord/tenant dispute and a civil issue.

5/22/2018 - 2111hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight near a residence on the Swan Rd in New Sharon.

5/23/2018 - 0638hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a residential alarm on Diller Line Rd in Chesterville. It was determined to be a false alarm.

Deputies conducted 48 building check and 23 elder checks.