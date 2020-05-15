Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 8-15

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 8 through May 15, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/08/2020 - 0925hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a vandalism complaint at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard. It was determined to be a civil issue where a tenant recently moved out doing damage to the rental unit.

05/08/2020 - 1033hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a disturbance call on the Chick Road in Industry.

05/08/2020 - 1405hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manner on North Main Street in Strong. Elmes found the vehicle, stopped it and determined there were no issues.

05/08/2020 - 1505hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. It was determined to be a misdial.

05/08/2020 - 1600hrs, Sgt. Brann participated in a birthday parade on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

05/08/2020 - 2019hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Kristoffer Welch (20) of Phillips was charged Criminal Mischief.

05/08/2020 - 2047hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Potter Road in Carthage. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

05/08/2020 - 2126hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of people driving through his driveway on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

05/08/2020 - 2147hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of vehicles in a field on route 4 in Strong. Couture made contact with the owner and determined the vehicles had permission to be there.

05/09/2020 - 1033hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Orion Taylor (21) of New Bedford Mass was driving a 2004 Ford Focus northbound when she lost control and ran off the road. The driver was charged with Operating under a foreign suspended license. A passenger was not injured.

05/09/2020 - 1032hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 open line complaint on Misty Lane in New Vineyard. The source of the call was not located.

05/09/2020 - 1756hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a man with a rifle on Tory Hill Road in Freeman Twp. It was determined that the man was probably a turkey hunter.

05/09/2020 1831hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint on Main Street in Phillips. It was alleged some propane tanks were taken.

05/09/2020 2057hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann received a complaint that several juveniles were at a camp on Old County Road in Sandy River Plt. who were posting on social media as they were consuming alcohol and marijuana. Some of the kids were identified, and their parents were notified.

05/09/2020 - 2238hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Rollie O Acres drive in Carthage. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

05/10/2020 - 2101hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the stop Heidi Kimball (41) of Skowhegan was charged with OUI.

05/10/2020 - 0026hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at an apartment building on South Main Street in Strong. The landlord was concerned that the tenant had a window open and that his furnace was running continuously. There was no issues other than a continuing issue between the landlord and tenant. Later on McCormick received a second complaint this time from the tenant who complained that the landlord shut off the furnace. Harassment orders were issued.

05/10/2020 - 0245hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of suspicious activity at Tuttle’s Garage in New Sharon. It was determined that the owner was dropping off vehicles.

05/10/2020 - 1705hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann responded to a disturbance call on High Street in Strong. A juvenile living there was being disrespectful and assaultive to his parents. No charges were filed.

05/10/2020 - 1817hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Main Street in Kingfield. The vehicle was located and it was determined the driver was not intoxicated.

05/10/2020 - 1847hrs, Sgt. Brann and Detective Ken Charles investigated an assault complaint on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Donald Wright (44) of Chesterville was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release Class C and also charged with Assault Class D and transported to jail.

05/10/2020 - 1915hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a child custody issue on Center Street in Rangeley.

05/11/2020 - 0844hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 open line complaint at a residence on the east road in Chesterville. It was determined that children were playing with the phone.

05/11/2020 - 0852hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Number 6 Road in Phillips. The resident there was okay; it appeared to be phone landline issues.

05/11/2020 - 1757hrs, Sgt. Brann participated in a birthday parade on Bridge Street in Farmington.

05/11/2020 - 1223hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to Jack Trading post in Farmington when it was reported that a vehicle had just pulled in there that was driving erratically and possibly intoxicated. The driver was not intoxicated.

05/11/2020 - 2149hrs, Deputy McCormick stopped a vehicle in Avon that had been reported driving recklessly in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong. The driver was warned.

05/12/2020 - 1312hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an animal complaint on the Butterfield Road in Industry. The complaint was that rats was coming from a neighbor’s residence infiltrating the complainant’s property.

05/12/2020 - 1354hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Glen Rackliffe (61) of Strong was driving a 2006 Chevy when the deer struck the car.

05/12/2020 - 1358hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Bemis road in Rangeley Plt. Mark Whitney (65) of Rangeley Plt. was traveling in a 2019 Nissan when he ran off the road.

05/12/2020 - 1528hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a fraud complaint at a residence on Knollwood Drive in Strong where it was reported that someone had used the complainant’s personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.

05/12/2020 - 1548hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint on South Main Street in Strong where there is an ongoing dispute between and landlord and his tenant.

05/13/2020 - 0735hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis.

05/13/2020 - 0944hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at the request of a concerned citizen at a residence on Masterman Drive in Avon. All was okay at the residence and the occupant there stated they would call the concerned citizen.

05/13/2020 - 1059hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of phone harassment on Main Street in New Sharon. It was determined to be an out of state caller who did have complainant’s personal information.

05/13/2020 - 1139hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 hang up complaint in the Kingfield area. It became apparent that the caller was on a cell that was mobile at the time of the call. The source was not located.

05/13/2020 - 1408hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of harassment via Facebook at a residence on Carrabassett Drive in Coplin Plt. No charges were filed.

05/13/2020 - 1745hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged assault complaint on School Street in Eustis. The case will be evaluated by prosecutors.

05/14/2020 - 1204hrs, Deputy Morgan provided a security escort at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

05/14/2020 - 1329hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 misdial on Riverside Street in Kingfield. It was determined to be a person on a motorcycle who had placed the cell in a holder and inadvertently triggered the phone.

05/14/2020 - 1428hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a theft from an ATM at Sandy River Farm Supply. A customer had removed cash from the ATM and thought he had secured it and left. He then realized he did not have his cash and must have left it behind at the store. A check of the store’s security system did show the next person to use the machine and leave. Frost contacted that person who admitted they had found extra cash, they returned it to the store.

05/14/2020 - 1543hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an alleged theft complaint on the Starks Road in New Sharon. There was no evidence of theft.

05/14/2020 - 1803hrs, Lt. Rackliffe participated in a birthday parade on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

05/14/2020 - 2101hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

05/15/2020 - 0533hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell, members of the Warden Service responded to a domestic disturbance on South Bog Island in Rangeley to assist the PD. The suspect was in the water in a boat and was eventually taken into custody to be transported to FMH to be evaluated.

Deputies conducted 45 building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.